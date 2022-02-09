Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mattel, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAT   US5770811025

MATTEL, INC.

(MAT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mattel : Exhibits and Reg G - Q4 2021

02/09/2022 | 05:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
1 Income Statement
MATTEL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EXHIBIT I
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)1
For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31,
2021 20202 20202 20202 % Change as Reported % Change in Constant Currency 20212 20202 20202 20202 % Change as Reported % Change in Constant Currency
(In millions, except per share and percentage information) $ Amt % Net Sales $ Amt % Net Sales $ Amt % Net Sales $ Amt % Net Sales
Net Sales $ 1,794.9 $ 1,625.8 10% 11% $ 5,457.7 $ 4,588.4 19% 18%
Cost of sales 910.6 50.7% 789.5 48.6% 15% 2,831.1 51.9% 2,345.3 51.1% 21%
Gross Profit 884.3 49.3% 836.2 51.4% 6% 6% 2,626.7 48.1% 2,243.1 48.9% 17% 18%
Advertising and promotion expenses 265.6 14.8% 286.8 17.6% -7% 545.7 10.0% 525.8 11.5% 4%
Other selling and administrative expenses 361.2 20.1% 361.3 22.2% 0% 1,351.4 24.8% 1,342.6 29.3% 1%
Operating Income 257.5 14.3% 188.1 11.6% 37% 31% 729.6 13.4% 374.7 8.2% 95% 98%
Interest expense 33.2 1.9% 49.3 3.0% -33% 253.9 4.7% 198.3 4.3% 28%
Interest (income) (1.3) -0.1% (0.4) 0% 253% (3.5) -0.1% (3.9) -0.1% -11%
Other non-operating expense (income), net 5.0 (4.3) 8.4 2.7
Income Before Income Taxes 220.6 12.3% 143.5 8.8% 54% 50% 470.8 8.6% 177.7 3.9% 165% 171%
(Benefit) Provision for income taxes (4.6) 18.7 (420.4) 65.5
Income from equity method investments 0.7 4.3 11.8 11.5
Net Income $ 225.8 12.6% $ 129.1 7.9% 75% $ 903.0 16.5% $ 123.6 2.7% 631%
Net Income Per Common Share - Basic $ 0.64 $ 0.37 $ 2.58 $ 0.36
Weighted-average number of common shares 351.1 347.7 350.0 347.5
Net Income per Common Share - Diluted $ 0.63 $ 0.37 $ 2.53 $ 0.35
Weighted-average number of common and potential common shares 358.1 351.0 357.3 349.1
1 Amounts may not sum due to rounding.
2 Reflects the impact of immaterial revisions to the financial statements.
n/m - Not Meaningful
2 Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
MATTEL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EXHIBIT II
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS1
December 31,
20212 20202
(In millions) (Unaudited)
Assets
Cash and equivalents $ 731.4 $ 762.2
Accounts receivable, net 1,072.7 1,034.0
Inventories 777.2 528.5
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 293.3 172.1
Total current assets 2,874.5 2,496.7
Property, plant, and equipment, net 456.0 473.8
Right-of-use assets, net 325.5 291.6
Goodwill 1,390.2 1,393.8
Other noncurrent assets 1,347.7 879.0
Total Assets $ 6,393.9 $ 5,534.9
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Short-term borrowings $ - 0 $ 1.0
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,570.7 1,327.3
Income taxes payable 27.5 27.1
Total current liabilities 1,598.3 1,355.4
Long-term debt 2,571.0 2,854.7
Noncurrent lease liabilities 283.6 249.4
Other noncurrent liabilities 372.2 465.4
Stockholders' equity 1,568.8 610.1
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 6,393.9 $ 5,534.9
MATTEL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW DATA (Unaudited)1
December 31,
2021 20202
Key Balance Sheet Data:
Accounts receivable, net days of sales outstanding (DSO) 54 57
For the Year Ended December 31,
(In millions) 20212 20202
Condensed Cash Flow Data:
Cash flows provided by operating activities $ 485 $ 286
Cash flows used for investing activities (105) (132)
Cash flows used for financing activities and other (411) (21)
(Decrease) increase in cash and equivalents $ (31) $ 132
1 Amounts may not sum due to rounding.
2 Reflects the impact of immaterial revisions to the financial statements.
3 Supplemental Financial Info
MATTEL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EXHIBIT III
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)1
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31,
(In millions, except per share and percentage information) 2021 20202 Change 20212 20202 Change
Gross Profit
Gross Profit, As Reported $ 884.3 $ 836.2 $ 2,626.7 $ 2,243.1
Gross Margin 49.3% 51.4% -210 bps 48.1% 48.9% -80 bps
Adjustments:
Severance and Restructuring Expenses 1.0 0.8 2.9 5.7
Gross Profit, As Adjusted $ 885.2 $ 837.1 $ 2,629.5 $ 2,248.8
Adjusted Gross Margin 49.3% 51.5% -220 bps 48.2% 49.0% -80 bps
Other Selling and Administrative Expenses
Other Selling and Administrative Expenses, As Reported $ 361.2 $ 361.3 0% $ 1,351.4 $ 1,342.6 1%
% of Net Sales 20.1% 22.2% 24.8% 29.3%
Adjustments:
Severance and Restructuring Expenses (5.9) (4.5) (31.5) (34.9)
Inclined Sleeper Product Recalls3 (0.2) (7.0) (15.1) (26.2)
Sale of Assets4 -0 -0 15.8 -0
Other Selling and Administrative Expenses, As Adjusted $ 355.2 $ 349.9 2% $ 1,320.6 $ 1,281.5 3%
% of Net Sales 19.8% 21.5% 24.2% 27.9%
Operating Income
Operating Income, As Reported $ 257.5 $ 188.1 37% $ 729.6 $ 374.7 95%
Operating Income Margin 14.3% 11.6% 13.4% 8.2%
Adjustments:
Severance and Restructuring Expenses 6.8 5.3 34.4 40.6
Inclined Sleeper Product Recalls3 0.2 7.0 15.1 26.2
Sale of Assets4 -0 -0 (15.8) -0
Operating Income, As Adjusted $ 264.5 $ 200.4 32% $ 763.3 $ 441.5 73%
Adjusted Operating Income Margin 14.7% 12.3% 14.0% 9.6%
1 Amounts may not sum due to rounding.
2 Reflects the impact of immaterial revisions to the financial statements.
3 For the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, represents expenses related to inclined sleeper product recall litigation.
4 For the year ended December 31, 2021, Mattel recorded a gain on sale of assets of $15.8 million in Other Selling and Administrative Expenses, and a gain on sale of business of $3.9 million in Other Non-Operating Expense, net.
MATTEL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EXHIBIT III
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)1
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31,
(In millions, except per share and percentage information) 2021 20202 Change 20212 20202 Change
Earnings Per Share
Net Income Per Common Share, As Reported $ 0.63 $ 0.37 70% $ 2.53 $ 0.35 623%
Adjustments:
Severance and Restructuring Expenses 0.02 0.02 0.10 0.12
Inclined Sleeper Product Recalls3 - 0 0.02 0.04 0.07
Sale of Assets/Business4 - 0 - 0 (0.06) - 0
Loss on Debt Extinguishment - 0 - 0 0.28 - 0
Valuation Allowance Releases5 (0.14) - 0 (1.51) - 0
Tax Effect of Adjustments6 0.02 - 0 (0.08) (0.01)
Net Income Per Common Share, As Adjusted $ 0.53 $ 0.40 33% $ 1.30 $ 0.54 141%
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
Net Income, As Reported $ 225.8 $ 129.1 75% $ 903.0 $ 123.6 631%
Adjustments:
Interest Expense 33.2 49.3 253.9 198.3
(Benefit) Provision for Income Taxes (4.6) 18.7 (420.4) 65.5
Depreciation 37.4 34.5 146.3 154.5
Amortization 9.5 9.5 38.0 38.9
EBITDA 301.4 241.0 920.9 580.9
Adjustments:
Share-based Compensation 13.6 20.2 60.1 60.2
Severance and Restructuring Expenses 5.8 4.5 30.7 39.1
Inclined Sleeper Product Recalls3 0.2 7.0 15.1 26.2
Sale of Assets/Business4 -0 -0 (19.7) - 0
Adjusted EBITDA $ 320.9 $ 272.8 18% $ 1,007.0 $ 706.4 43%
Free Cash Flow
Net Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities $ 485.5 $ 285.7
Capital Expenditures (151.4) (118.8)
Free Cash Flow $ 334.1 $ 166.9
1 Amounts may not sum due to rounding.
2 Reflects the impact of immaterial revisions to the financial statements.
3 For the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, represents expenses related to inclined sleeper product recall litigation.
4 For the year ended December 31, 2021, Mattel recorded a gain on sale of assets of $15.8 million in Other Selling and Administrative Expenses, and a gain on sale of business of $3.9 million in Other Non-Operating Expense, net.
5 For the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, the amount includes a net benefit of approximately $49 million and $541 million, respectively, related to the release of valuation allowances against deferred tax assets of the U.S. and certain International affiliates.
6 The aggregate tax effect of the adjustments is calculated by tax effecting the adjustments by the current effective tax rate, and dividing by the reported weighted average number of common and potential common shares.
n/m - Not meaningful
MATTEL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EXHIBIT III
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)1
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In millions, except per share and percentage information) For the Year Ended December 31,
Leverage Ratio (Debt / Adjusted EBITDA) 20212 20202 Change
Debt
Long-Term Debt $ 2,571.0 $ 2,854.7
Current Portion of Long-Term Debt - 0 - 0
Short-Term Borrowings - 0 1.0
Adjustments:
Debt Issuance Costs and Debt Discount 29.0 45.3
Debt $ 2,600.0 $ 2,901.0
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
Net Income, As Reported $ 903.0 $ 123.6 631%
Adjustments:
Interest Expense 253.9 198.3
(Benefit) Provision for Income Taxes (420.4) 65.5
Depreciation 146.3 154.5
Amortization 38.0 38.9
EBITDA 920.9 580.9
Adjustments:
Share-based Compensation 60.1 60.2
Severance and Restructuring Expenses 30.7 39.1
Inclined Sleeper Product Recalls3 15.1 26.2
Sale of Assets/Business4 (19.7) -0
Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,007.0 $ 706.4 43%
Debt / Net Income 2.9x 23.5x
Leverage Ratio (Debt / Adjusted EBITDA) 2.6x 4.1x
Free Cash Flow
Net Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities $ 485.5 $ 285.7 70%
Capital Expenditures (151.4) (118.8)
Free Cash Flow $ 334.1 $ 166.9 100%
Net Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities / Net Income 54% 231%
Free Cash Flow Conversion (Free Cash Flow/Adjusted EBITDA) 33% 24%
1 Amounts may not sum due to rounding.
2 Reflects the impact of immaterial revisions to the financial statements.
3 For the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, represents expenses related to inclined sleeper product recall litigation.
4 For the year ended December 31, 2021, Mattel recorded a gain on sale of assets of $15.8 million in Other Selling and Administrative Expenses, and a gain on sale of business of $3.9 million in Other Non-Operating Expense, net.
n/m - Not meaningful
4 Worldwide Gross Billings
MATTEL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 EXHIBIT IV
WORLDWIDE GROSS BILLINGS1 (Unaudited)4
SUPPLEMENTAL KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATOR
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 0 0 0 0 0 0 For the Year Ended December 31, 0 0 0 0 0 0
(In millions, except percentage information) 2021 2020 % Change as Reported % Change in Constant Currency 2021 20202 % Change as Reported % Change in Constant Currency
Worldwide Gross Billings:
Net Sales $ 1,794.9 $ 1,625.8 10% 11% $ 5,457.7 $ 4,588.4 19% 18%
Sales Adjustments3 196.5 209.1 623.9 554.2
Gross Billings $ 1,991.4 $ 1,834.9 9% 9% $ 6,081.6 $ 5,142.6 18% 17%
Worldwide Gross Billings by Categories:
Dolls $ 803.6 $ 709.1 13% 14% $ 2,299.1 $ 1,886.4 22% 21%
Infant, Toddler, and Preschool 401.4 405.5 -1 -1 1,220.9 1,154.5 6 5
Vehicles 381.2 396.3 -4 -3 1,252.8 1,110.0 13 12
Action Figures, Building Sets, Games, and Other 405.1 324.0 25 26 1,308.9 991.6 32 31
Gross Billings $ 1,991.4 $ 1,834.9 9% 9% $ 6,081.6 $ 5,142.6 18% 17%
Supplemental Gross Billings Disclosure
Worldwide Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands:
Barbie $ 556.6 $ 471.1 18% 19% $ 1,679.3 $ 1,350.1 24% 24%
Hot Wheels 326.4 346.3 -6 -5 1,068.3 954.2 12 11
Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends 365.2 372.8 -2 -2 1,128.2 1,065.5 6 5
Other 743.2 644.6 15 16 2,205.8 1,772.8 24 23
Gross Billings $ 1,991.4 $ 1,834.9 9% 9% $ 6,081.6 $ 5,142.6 18% 17%
1 Gross Billings represent amounts invoiced to customers. It does not include the impact of sales adjustments, such as trade discounts and other allowances. Mattel presents changes in gross billings as a metric for comparing its aggregate, categorical, brand, and geographic results to highlight significant trends in Mattel's business.
2 Reflects the impact of immaterial revisions to the financial statements.
3 Sales Adjustments are not allocated to individual products. As such, Net Sales are not presented on a categories or brand level.
4 Amounts may not sum due to rounding.
5 North America Gross Billings
MATTEL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 EXHIBIT V
GROSS BILLINGS1 BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)4
SUPPLEMENTAL KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATOR
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 0 0 0 0 0 0 For the Year Ended December 31, 0 0 0 0 0 0
(In millions, except percentage information) 2021 2020 % Change as Reported % Change in Constant Currency 2021 20202 % Change as Reported % Change in Constant Currency
North America Segment Gross Billings:
Net Sales $ 890.8 $ 779.4 14% 14% $ 2,968.3 $ 2,426.5 22% 22%
Sales Adjustments3 44.4 49.5 186.6 163.2
Gross Billings $ 935.2 $ 828.9 13% 13% $ 3,154.9 $ 2,589.7 22% 21%
North America Gross Billings by Categories:
Dolls $ 312.8 $ 247.0 27% 26% $ 1,011.1 $ 770.6 31% 31%
Infant, Toddler, and Preschool 238.5 237.1 1 0 758.8 703.3 8 8
Vehicles 175.2 173.0 1 1 633.0 529.2 20 19
Action Figures, Building Sets, Games, and Other 208.7 171.8 22 21 752.0 586.6 28 28
Gross Billings $ 935.2 $ 828.9 13% 13% $ 3,154.9 $ 2,589.7 22% 21%
Supplemental Gross Billings Disclosure
North America Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands:
Barbie $ 286.4 $ 226.5 26% 26% $ 903.5 $ 704.2 28% 28%
Hot Wheels 146.0 149.8 -3 -3 529.5 446.6 19 18
Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends 209.4 211.7 -1 -1 685.5 634.9 8 8
Other 293.4 240.9 22 22 1,036.4 804.0 29 29
Gross Billings $ 935.2 $ 828.9 13% 13% $ 3,154.9 $ 2,589.7 22% 21%
1 Gross Billings represent amounts invoiced to customers. It does not include the impact of sales adjustments, such as trade discounts and other allowances. Mattel presents changes in gross billings as a metric for comparing its aggregate, categorical, brand, and geographic results to highlight significant trends in Mattel's business.
2 Reflects the impact of immaterial revisions to the financial statements.
3 Sales Adjustments are not allocated to individual products. As such, Net Sales are not presented on a categories or brand level.
4 Amounts may not sum due to rounding.
6 International Gross Billings
MATTEL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 EXHIBIT VI
GROSS BILLINGS1 BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)4
SUPPLEMENTAL KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATOR
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 0 0 0 0 0 0 For the Year Ended December 31, 0 0 0 0 0 0
(In millions, except percentage information) 2021 2020 % Change as Reported % Change in Constant Currency 2021 20202 % Change as Reported % Change in Constant Currency
International Segment Gross Billings:
Net Sales $ 771.7 $ 704.7 9% 12% $ 2,219.2 $ 1,903.5 17% 15%
Sales Adjustments3 148.0 155.7 429.6 382.8
Gross Billings $ 919.7 $ 860.4 7% 9% $ 2,648.8 $ 2,286.4 16% 14%
International Gross Billings by Geographic Area:
EMEA
Net Sales $ 469.6 $ 397.1 18% 21% $ 1,375.5 $ 1,132.5 21% 21%
Sales Adjustments3 100.7 98.2 290.0 247.4
Gross Billings $ 570.3 $ 495.2 15% 18% $ 1,665.5 $ 1,380.0 21% 20%
Latin America
Net Sales $ 190.1 $ 187.2 2% 3% $ 519.6 $ 455.2 14% 12%
Sales Adjustments3 27.9 36.2 84.1 82.2
Gross Billings $ 217.9 $ 223.4 -2% -1% $ 603.7 $ 537.4 12% 10%
Asia Pacific
Net Sales $ 112.0 $ 120.5 -7% -6% $ 324.1 $ 315.8 3% -1%
Sales Adjustments3 19.5 21.3 55.5 53.2
Gross Billings $ 131.4 $ 141.8 -7% -7% $ 379.6 $ 369.0 3% -1%
International Gross Billings by Categories:
Dolls $ 354.3 $ 316.5 12% 14% $ 1,010.1 $ 849.4 19% 18%
Infant, Toddler, and Preschool 162.9 168.4 -3 -2 462.1 451.2 2 1
Vehicles 206.0 223.3 -8 -6 619.8 580.8 7 5
Action Figures, Building Sets, Games, and Other 196.4 152.2 29 32 556.8 405.0 38 35
Gross Billings $ 919.7 $ 860.4 7% 9% $ 2,648.8 $ 2,286.4 16% 14%
Supplemental Gross Billings Disclosure
International Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands:
Barbie $ 270.2 $ 244.6 10% 13% $ 775.8 $ 645.9 20% 19%
Hot Wheels 180.5 196.5 -8 -7 538.8 507.6 6 5
Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends 155.8 161.1 -3 -2 442.7 430.6 3 1
Other 313.2 258.1 21 23 891.4 702.2 27 25
Gross Billings $ 919.7 $ 860.4 7% 9% $ 2,648.8 $ 2,286.4 16% 14%
1 Gross Billings represent amounts invoiced to customers. It does not include the impact of sales adjustments, such as trade discounts and other allowances. Mattel presents changes in gross billings as a metric for comparing its aggregate, categorical, brand, and geographic results to highlight significant trends in Mattel's business.
2 Reflects the impact of immaterial revisions to the financial statements.
3 Sales Adjustments are not allocated to individual products. As such, Net Sales are not presented on a categories or brand level.
4 Amounts may not sum due to rounding.
7 AG Gross Billings
MATTEL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 EXHIBIT VII
GROSS BILLINGS1 BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)3
SUPPLEMENTAL KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATOR
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 0 0 0 0 0 0 For the Year Ended December 31, 0 0 0 0 0 0
(In millions, except percentage information) 2021 2020 % Change as Reported % Change in Constant Currency 2021 2020 % Change as Reported % Change in Constant Currency
American Girl Segment Gross Billings:
Net Sales $ 132.5 $ 141.6 -6% -6% $ 270.3 $ 258.4 5% 5%
Sales Adjustments2 4.1 4.0 7.6 8.1
Gross Billings $ 136.5 $ 145.6 -6% -6% $ 277.9 $ 266.5 4% 4%
1 Gross Billings represent amounts invoiced to customers. It does not include the impact of sales adjustments, such as trade discounts and other allowances. Mattel presents changes in gross billings as a metric for comparing its aggregate, categorical, brand, and geographic results to highlight significant trends in Mattel's business.
2 Sales Adjustments are not allocated to individual products.
3 Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

Disclaimer

Mattel Inc. published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 22:07:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MATTEL, INC.
04:34pMATTEL : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:33pMattel forecasts full-year earnings above estimates as toy demand holds strong
RE
04:26pMATTEL : REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
04:25pMATTEL : Q4 2021 Financial Results Slide Presentation
PU
04:22pMattel Tops Street View on Higher Q4 EPS, Net Sales; Guides Upbeat 2022 Earnings
MT
04:09pMattel Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results
BU
04:09pEarnings Flash (MAT) MATTEL Reports Q4 EPS $0.53, vs. Street Est of $0.31
MT
04:09pEarnings Flash (MAT) MATTEL Reports Q4 Revenue $1.79B, vs. Street Est of $1.658B
MT
04:05pMattel forecasts full-year earnings above estimates as toy demand holds strong
RE
05:28aCARDIFF UNIVERSITY : Doll play prompts children to talk about others' thoughts and emotion..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MATTEL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 321 M - -
Net income 2021 781 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 812 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,74x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 676 M 7 676 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,78x
EV / Sales 2022 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 32 100
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart MATTEL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mattel, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATTEL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 21,91 $
Average target price 27,79 $
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ynon Kreiz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard L. Dickson President & Chief Operating Officer
Anthony P. DiSilvestro Chief Financial Officer
Sven Gerjets Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Michael J. Dolan Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATTEL, INC.1.62%7 676
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-1.47%18 844
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.-10.84%15 241
HASBRO, INC.-9.32%12 731
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.85%6 050
SPIN MASTER CORP.0.46%3 878