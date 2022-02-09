Mattel : Exhibits and Reg G - Q4 2021

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)1
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
For the Year Ended December 31,
2021
20202
20202
20202
% Change as Reported
% Change in Constant Currency
20212
20202
20202
20202
% Change as Reported
% Change in Constant Currency
(In millions, except per share and percentage information)
$ Amt
% Net Sales
$ Amt
% Net Sales
$ Amt
% Net Sales
$ Amt
% Net Sales
Net Sales
$ 1,794.9
$ 1,625.8
10%
11%
$ 5,457.7
$ 4,588.4
19%
18%
Cost of sales
910.6
50.7%
789.5
48.6%
15%
2,831.1
51.9%
2,345.3
51.1%
21%
Gross Profit
884.3
49.3%
836.2
51.4%
6%
6%
2,626.7
48.1%
2,243.1
48.9%
17%
18%
Advertising and promotion expenses
265.6
14.8%
286.8
17.6%
-7%
545.7
10.0%
525.8
11.5%
4%
Other selling and administrative expenses
361.2
20.1%
361.3
22.2%
0%
1,351.4
24.8%
1,342.6
29.3%
1%
Operating Income
257.5
14.3%
188.1
11.6%
37%
31%
729.6
13.4%
374.7
8.2%
95%
98%
Interest expense
33.2
1.9%
49.3
3.0%
-33%
253.9
4.7%
198.3
4.3%
28%
Interest (income)
(1.3)
-0.1%
(0.4)
0%
253%
(3.5)
-0.1%
(3.9)
-0.1%
-11%
Other non-operating expense (income), net
5.0
(4.3)
8.4
2.7
Income Before Income Taxes
220.6
12.3%
143.5
8.8%
54%
50%
470.8
8.6%
177.7
3.9%
165%
171%
(Benefit) Provision for income taxes
(4.6)
18.7
(420.4)
65.5
Income from equity method investments
0.7
4.3
11.8
11.5
Net Income
$ 225.8
12.6%
$ 129.1
7.9%
75%
$ 903.0
16.5%
$ 123.6
2.7%
631%
Net Income Per Common Share - Basic
$ 0.64
$ 0.37
$ 2.58
$ 0.36
Weighted-average number of common shares
351.1
347.7
350.0
347.5
Net Income per Common Share - Diluted
$ 0.63
$ 0.37
$ 2.53
$ 0.35
Weighted-average number of common and potential common shares
358.1
351.0
357.3
349.1
1 Amounts may not sum due to rounding.
2 Reflects the impact of immaterial revisions to the financial statements.
n/m - Not Meaningful
2 Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
MATTEL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
EXHIBIT II
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS1
December 31,
20212
20202
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Assets
Cash and equivalents
$ 731.4
$ 762.2
Accounts receivable, net
1,072.7
1,034.0
Inventories
777.2
528.5
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
293.3
172.1
Total current assets
2,874.5
2,496.7
Property, plant, and equipment, net
456.0
473.8
Right-of-use assets, net
325.5
291.6
Goodwill
1,390.2
1,393.8
Other noncurrent assets
1,347.7
879.0
Total Assets
$ 6,393.9
$ 5,534.9
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Short-term borrowings
$ - 0
$ 1.0
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
1,570.7
1,327.3
Income taxes payable
27.5
27.1
Total current liabilities
1,598.3
1,355.4
Long-term debt
2,571.0
2,854.7
Noncurrent lease liabilities
283.6
249.4
Other noncurrent liabilities
372.2
465.4
Stockholders' equity
1,568.8
610.1
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 6,393.9
$ 5,534.9
MATTEL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW DATA (Unaudited)1
December 31,
2021
20202
Key Balance Sheet Data:
Accounts receivable, net days of sales outstanding (DSO)
54
57
For the Year Ended December 31,
(In millions)
20212
20202
Condensed Cash Flow Data:
Cash flows provided by operating activities
$ 485
$ 286
Cash flows used for investing activities
(105)
(132)
Cash flows used for financing activities and other
(411)
(21)
(Decrease) increase in cash and equivalents
$ (31)
$ 132
1 Amounts may not sum due to rounding.
2 Reflects the impact of immaterial revisions to the financial statements.
3 Supplemental Financial Info
MATTEL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
EXHIBIT III
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)1
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
For the Year Ended December 31,
(In millions, except per share and percentage information)
2021
20202
Change
20212
20202
Change
Gross Profit
Gross Profit, As Reported
$ 884.3
$ 836.2
$ 2,626.7
$ 2,243.1
Gross Margin
49.3%
51.4%
-210 bps
48.1%
48.9%
-80 bps
Adjustments:
Severance and Restructuring Expenses
1.0
0.8
2.9
5.7
Gross Profit, As Adjusted
$ 885.2
$ 837.1
$ 2,629.5
$ 2,248.8
Adjusted Gross Margin
49.3%
51.5%
-220 bps
48.2%
49.0%
-80 bps
Other Selling and Administrative Expenses
Other Selling and Administrative Expenses, As Reported
$ 361.2
$ 361.3
0%
$ 1,351.4
$ 1,342.6
1%
% of Net Sales
20.1%
22.2%
24.8%
29.3%
Adjustments:
Severance and Restructuring Expenses
(5.9)
(4.5)
(31.5)
(34.9)
Inclined Sleeper Product Recalls3
(0.2)
(7.0)
(15.1)
(26.2)
Sale of Assets4
-0
-0
15.8
-0
Other Selling and Administrative Expenses, As Adjusted
$ 355.2
$ 349.9
2%
$ 1,320.6
$ 1,281.5
3%
% of Net Sales
19.8%
21.5%
24.2%
27.9%
Operating Income
Operating Income, As Reported
$ 257.5
$ 188.1
37%
$ 729.6
$ 374.7
95%
Operating Income Margin
14.3%
11.6%
13.4%
8.2%
Adjustments:
Severance and Restructuring Expenses
6.8
5.3
34.4
40.6
Inclined Sleeper Product Recalls3
0.2
7.0
15.1
26.2
Sale of Assets4
-0
-0
(15.8)
-0
Operating Income, As Adjusted
$ 264.5
$ 200.4
32%
$ 763.3
$ 441.5
73%
Adjusted Operating Income Margin
14.7%
12.3%
14.0%
9.6%
1 Amounts may not sum due to rounding.
2 Reflects the impact of immaterial revisions to the financial statements.
3 For the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, represents expenses related to inclined sleeper product recall litigation.
4 For the year ended December 31, 2021, Mattel recorded a gain on sale of assets of $15.8 million in Other Selling and Administrative Expenses, and a gain on sale of business of $3.9 million in Other Non-Operating Expense, net.
MATTEL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
EXHIBIT III
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)1
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
For the Year Ended December 31,
(In millions, except per share and percentage information)
2021
20202
Change
20212
20202
Change
Earnings Per Share
Net Income Per Common Share, As Reported
$ 0.63
$ 0.37
70%
$ 2.53
$ 0.35
623%
Adjustments:
Severance and Restructuring Expenses
0.02
0.02
0.10
0.12
Inclined Sleeper Product Recalls3
- 0
0.02
0.04
0.07
Sale of Assets/Business4
- 0
- 0
(0.06)
- 0
Loss on Debt Extinguishment
- 0
- 0
0.28
- 0
Valuation Allowance Releases5
(0.14)
- 0
(1.51)
- 0
Tax Effect of Adjustments6
0.02
- 0
(0.08)
(0.01)
Net Income Per Common Share, As Adjusted
$ 0.53
$ 0.40
33%
$ 1.30
$ 0.54
141%
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
Net Income, As Reported
$ 225.8
$ 129.1
75%
$ 903.0
$ 123.6
631%
Adjustments:
Interest Expense
33.2
49.3
253.9
198.3
(Benefit) Provision for Income Taxes
(4.6)
18.7
(420.4)
65.5
Depreciation
37.4
34.5
146.3
154.5
Amortization
9.5
9.5
38.0
38.9
EBITDA
301.4
241.0
920.9
580.9
Adjustments:
Share-based Compensation
13.6
20.2
60.1
60.2
Severance and Restructuring Expenses
5.8
4.5
30.7
39.1
Inclined Sleeper Product Recalls3
0.2
7.0
15.1
26.2
Sale of Assets/Business4
-0
-0
(19.7)
- 0
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 320.9
$ 272.8
18%
$ 1,007.0
$ 706.4
43%
Free Cash Flow
Net Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities
$ 485.5
$ 285.7
Capital Expenditures
(151.4)
(118.8)
Free Cash Flow
$ 334.1
$ 166.9
1 Amounts may not sum due to rounding.
2 Reflects the impact of immaterial revisions to the financial statements.
3 For the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, represents expenses related to inclined sleeper product recall litigation.
4 For the year ended December 31, 2021, Mattel recorded a gain on sale of assets of $15.8 million in Other Selling and Administrative Expenses, and a gain on sale of business of $3.9 million in Other Non-Operating Expense, net.
5 For the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, the amount includes a net benefit of approximately $49 million and $541 million, respectively, related to the release of valuation allowances against deferred tax assets of the U.S. and certain International affiliates.
6 The aggregate tax effect of the adjustments is calculated by tax effecting the adjustments by the current effective tax rate, and dividing by the reported weighted average number of common and potential common shares.
n/m - Not meaningful
MATTEL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
EXHIBIT III
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)1
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In millions, except per share and percentage information)
For the Year Ended December 31,
Leverage Ratio (Debt / Adjusted EBITDA)
20212
20202
Change
Debt
Long-Term Debt
$ 2,571.0
$ 2,854.7
Current Portion of Long-Term Debt
- 0
- 0
Short-Term Borrowings
- 0
1.0
Adjustments:
Debt Issuance Costs and Debt Discount
29.0
45.3
Debt
$ 2,600.0
$ 2,901.0
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
Net Income, As Reported
$ 903.0
$ 123.6
631%
Adjustments:
Interest Expense
253.9
198.3
(Benefit) Provision for Income Taxes
(420.4)
65.5
Depreciation
146.3
154.5
Amortization
38.0
38.9
EBITDA
920.9
580.9
Adjustments:
Share-based Compensation
60.1
60.2
Severance and Restructuring Expenses
30.7
39.1
Inclined Sleeper Product Recalls3
15.1
26.2
Sale of Assets/Business4
(19.7)
-0
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 1,007.0
$ 706.4
43%
Debt / Net Income
2.9x
23.5x
Leverage Ratio (Debt / Adjusted EBITDA)
2.6x
4.1x
Free Cash Flow
Net Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities
$ 485.5
$ 285.7
70%
Capital Expenditures
(151.4)
(118.8)
Free Cash Flow
$ 334.1
$ 166.9
100%
Net Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities / Net Income
2 Reflects the impact of immaterial revisions to the financial statements.
3 For the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, represents expenses related to inclined sleeper product recall litigation.
4 For the year ended December 31, 2021, Mattel recorded a gain on sale of assets of $15.8 million in Other Selling and Administrative Expenses, and a gain on sale of business of $3.9 million in Other Non-Operating Expense, net.
n/m - Not meaningful
4 Worldwide Gross Billings
MATTEL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
EXHIBIT IV
WORLDWIDE GROSS BILLINGS1 (Unaudited)4
SUPPLEMENTAL KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATOR
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
(In millions, except percentage information)
2021
2020
% Change as Reported
% Change in Constant Currency
2021
20202
% Change as Reported
% Change in Constant Currency
Worldwide Gross Billings:
Net Sales
$ 1,794.9
$ 1,625.8
10%
11%
$ 5,457.7
$ 4,588.4
19%
18%
Sales Adjustments3
196.5
209.1
623.9
554.2
Gross Billings
$ 1,991.4
$ 1,834.9
9%
9%
$ 6,081.6
$ 5,142.6
18%
17%
Worldwide Gross Billings by Categories:
Dolls
$ 803.6
$ 709.1
13%
14%
$ 2,299.1
$ 1,886.4
22%
21%
Infant, Toddler, and Preschool
401.4
405.5
-1
-1
1,220.9
1,154.5
6
5
Vehicles
381.2
396.3
-4
-3
1,252.8
1,110.0
13
12
Action Figures, Building Sets, Games, and Other
405.1
324.0
25
26
1,308.9
991.6
32
31
Gross Billings
$ 1,991.4
$ 1,834.9
9%
9%
$ 6,081.6
$ 5,142.6
18%
17%
Supplemental Gross Billings Disclosure
Worldwide Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands:
Barbie
$ 556.6
$ 471.1
18%
19%
$ 1,679.3
$ 1,350.1
24%
24%
Hot Wheels
326.4
346.3
-6
-5
1,068.3
954.2
12
11
Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends
365.2
372.8
-2
-2
1,128.2
1,065.5
6
5
Other
743.2
644.6
15
16
2,205.8
1,772.8
24
23
Gross Billings
$ 1,991.4
$ 1,834.9
9%
9%
$ 6,081.6
$ 5,142.6
18%
17%
1 Gross Billings represent amounts invoiced to customers. It does not include the impact of sales adjustments, such as trade discounts and other allowances. Mattel presents changes in gross billings as a metric for comparing its aggregate, categorical, brand, and geographic results to highlight significant trends in Mattel's business.
2 Reflects the impact of immaterial revisions to the financial statements.
3 Sales Adjustments are not allocated to individual products. As such, Net Sales are not presented on a categories or brand level.
4 Amounts may not sum due to rounding.
5 North America Gross Billings
MATTEL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
EXHIBIT V
GROSS BILLINGS1 BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)4
SUPPLEMENTAL KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATOR
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
(In millions, except percentage information)
2021
2020
% Change as Reported
% Change in Constant Currency
2021
20202
% Change as Reported
% Change in Constant Currency
North America Segment Gross Billings:
Net Sales
$ 890.8
$ 779.4
14%
14%
$ 2,968.3
$ 2,426.5
22%
22%
Sales Adjustments3
44.4
49.5
186.6
163.2
Gross Billings
$ 935.2
$ 828.9
13%
13%
$ 3,154.9
$ 2,589.7
22%
21%
North America Gross Billings by Categories:
Dolls
$ 312.8
$ 247.0
27%
26%
$ 1,011.1
$ 770.6
31%
31%
Infant, Toddler, and Preschool
238.5
237.1
1
0
758.8
703.3
8
8
Vehicles
175.2
173.0
1
1
633.0
529.2
20
19
Action Figures, Building Sets, Games, and Other
208.7
171.8
22
21
752.0
586.6
28
28
Gross Billings
$ 935.2
$ 828.9
13%
13%
$ 3,154.9
$ 2,589.7
22%
21%
Supplemental Gross Billings Disclosure
North America Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands:
Barbie
$ 286.4
$ 226.5
26%
26%
$ 903.5
$ 704.2
28%
28%
Hot Wheels
146.0
149.8
-3
-3
529.5
446.6
19
18
Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends
209.4
211.7
-1
-1
685.5
634.9
8
8
Other
293.4
240.9
22
22
1,036.4
804.0
29
29
Gross Billings
$ 935.2
$ 828.9
13%
13%
$ 3,154.9
$ 2,589.7
22%
21%
1 Gross Billings represent amounts invoiced to customers. It does not include the impact of sales adjustments, such as trade discounts and other allowances. Mattel presents changes in gross billings as a metric for comparing its aggregate, categorical, brand, and geographic results to highlight significant trends in Mattel's business.
2 Reflects the impact of immaterial revisions to the financial statements.
3 Sales Adjustments are not allocated to individual products. As such, Net Sales are not presented on a categories or brand level.
4 Amounts may not sum due to rounding.
6 International Gross Billings
MATTEL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
EXHIBIT VI
GROSS BILLINGS1 BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)4
SUPPLEMENTAL KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATOR
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
(In millions, except percentage information)
2021
2020
% Change as Reported
% Change in Constant Currency
2021
20202
% Change as Reported
% Change in Constant Currency
International Segment Gross Billings:
Net Sales
$ 771.7
$ 704.7
9%
12%
$ 2,219.2
$ 1,903.5
17%
15%
Sales Adjustments3
148.0
155.7
429.6
382.8
Gross Billings
$ 919.7
$ 860.4
7%
9%
$ 2,648.8
$ 2,286.4
16%
14%
International Gross Billings by Geographic Area:
EMEA
Net Sales
$ 469.6
$ 397.1
18%
21%
$ 1,375.5
$ 1,132.5
21%
21%
Sales Adjustments3
100.7
98.2
290.0
247.4
Gross Billings
$ 570.3
$ 495.2
15%
18%
$ 1,665.5
$ 1,380.0
21%
20%
Latin America
Net Sales
$ 190.1
$ 187.2
2%
3%
$ 519.6
$ 455.2
14%
12%
Sales Adjustments3
27.9
36.2
84.1
82.2
Gross Billings
$ 217.9
$ 223.4
-2%
-1%
$ 603.7
$ 537.4
12%
10%
Asia Pacific
Net Sales
$ 112.0
$ 120.5
-7%
-6%
$ 324.1
$ 315.8
3%
-1%
Sales Adjustments3
19.5
21.3
55.5
53.2
Gross Billings
$ 131.4
$ 141.8
-7%
-7%
$ 379.6
$ 369.0
3%
-1%
International Gross Billings by Categories:
Dolls
$ 354.3
$ 316.5
12%
14%
$ 1,010.1
$ 849.4
19%
18%
Infant, Toddler, and Preschool
162.9
168.4
-3
-2
462.1
451.2
2
1
Vehicles
206.0
223.3
-8
-6
619.8
580.8
7
5
Action Figures, Building Sets, Games, and Other
196.4
152.2
29
32
556.8
405.0
38
35
Gross Billings
$ 919.7
$ 860.4
7%
9%
$ 2,648.8
$ 2,286.4
16%
14%
Supplemental Gross Billings Disclosure
International Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands:
Barbie
$ 270.2
$ 244.6
10%
13%
$ 775.8
$ 645.9
20%
19%
Hot Wheels
180.5
196.5
-8
-7
538.8
507.6
6
5
Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends
155.8
161.1
-3
-2
442.7
430.6
3
1
Other
313.2
258.1
21
23
891.4
702.2
27
25
Gross Billings
$ 919.7
$ 860.4
7%
9%
$ 2,648.8
$ 2,286.4
16%
14%
1 Gross Billings represent amounts invoiced to customers. It does not include the impact of sales adjustments, such as trade discounts and other allowances. Mattel presents changes in gross billings as a metric for comparing its aggregate, categorical, brand, and geographic results to highlight significant trends in Mattel's business.
2 Reflects the impact of immaterial revisions to the financial statements.
3 Sales Adjustments are not allocated to individual products. As such, Net Sales are not presented on a categories or brand level.
4 Amounts may not sum due to rounding.
7 AG Gross Billings
MATTEL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
EXHIBIT VII
GROSS BILLINGS1 BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)3
SUPPLEMENTAL KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATOR
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
(In millions, except percentage information)
2021
2020
% Change as Reported
% Change in Constant Currency
2021
2020
% Change as Reported
% Change in Constant Currency
American Girl Segment Gross Billings:
Net Sales
$ 132.5
$ 141.6
-6%
-6%
$ 270.3
$ 258.4
5%
5%
Sales Adjustments2
4.1
4.0
7.6
8.1
Gross Billings
$ 136.5
$ 145.6
-6%
-6%
$ 277.9
$ 266.5
4%
4%
1 Gross Billings represent amounts invoiced to customers. It does not include the impact of sales adjustments, such as trade discounts and other allowances. Mattel presents changes in gross billings as a metric for comparing its aggregate, categorical, brand, and geographic results to highlight significant trends in Mattel's business.
2 Sales Adjustments are not allocated to individual products.