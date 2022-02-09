Mattel : Exhibits and Reg G - Q4 2021

MATTEL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EXHIBIT III

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)1

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31,

(In millions, except per share and percentage information) 2021 20202 Change 20212 20202 Change

Gross Profit

Gross Profit, As Reported $ 884.3 $ 836.2 $ 2,626.7 $ 2,243.1

Gross Margin 49.3% 51.4% -210 bps 48.1% 48.9% -80 bps

Adjustments:

Severance and Restructuring Expenses 1.0 0.8 2.9 5.7

Gross Profit, As Adjusted $ 885.2 $ 837.1 $ 2,629.5 $ 2,248.8

Adjusted Gross Margin 49.3% 51.5% -220 bps 48.2% 49.0% -80 bps

Other Selling and Administrative Expenses

Other Selling and Administrative Expenses, As Reported $ 361.2 $ 361.3 0% $ 1,351.4 $ 1,342.6 1%

% of Net Sales 20.1% 22.2% 24.8% 29.3%

Adjustments:

Severance and Restructuring Expenses (5.9) (4.5) (31.5) (34.9)

Inclined Sleeper Product Recalls3 (0.2) (7.0) (15.1) (26.2)

Sale of Assets4 -0 -0 15.8 -0

Other Selling and Administrative Expenses, As Adjusted $ 355.2 $ 349.9 2% $ 1,320.6 $ 1,281.5 3%

% of Net Sales 19.8% 21.5% 24.2% 27.9%

Operating Income

Operating Income, As Reported $ 257.5 $ 188.1 37% $ 729.6 $ 374.7 95%

Operating Income Margin 14.3% 11.6% 13.4% 8.2%

Adjustments:

Severance and Restructuring Expenses 6.8 5.3 34.4 40.6

Inclined Sleeper Product Recalls3 0.2 7.0 15.1 26.2

Sale of Assets4 -0 -0 (15.8) -0

Operating Income, As Adjusted $ 264.5 $ 200.4 32% $ 763.3 $ 441.5 73%

Adjusted Operating Income Margin 14.7% 12.3% 14.0% 9.6%

1 Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

2 Reflects the impact of immaterial revisions to the financial statements.

3 For the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, represents expenses related to inclined sleeper product recall litigation.

4 For the year ended December 31, 2021, Mattel recorded a gain on sale of assets of $15.8 million in Other Selling and Administrative Expenses, and a gain on sale of business of $3.9 million in Other Non-Operating Expense, net.

For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31,

(In millions, except per share and percentage information) 2021 20202 Change 20212 20202 Change

Earnings Per Share

Net Income Per Common Share, As Reported $ 0.63 $ 0.37 70% $ 2.53 $ 0.35 623%

Adjustments:

Severance and Restructuring Expenses 0.02 0.02 0.10 0.12

Inclined Sleeper Product Recalls3 - 0 0.02 0.04 0.07

Sale of Assets/Business4 - 0 - 0 (0.06) - 0

Loss on Debt Extinguishment - 0 - 0 0.28 - 0

Valuation Allowance Releases5 (0.14) - 0 (1.51) - 0

Tax Effect of Adjustments6 0.02 - 0 (0.08) (0.01)

Net Income Per Common Share, As Adjusted $ 0.53 $ 0.40 33% $ 1.30 $ 0.54 141%

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Net Income, As Reported $ 225.8 $ 129.1 75% $ 903.0 $ 123.6 631%

Adjustments:

Interest Expense 33.2 49.3 253.9 198.3

(Benefit) Provision for Income Taxes (4.6) 18.7 (420.4) 65.5

Depreciation 37.4 34.5 146.3 154.5

Amortization 9.5 9.5 38.0 38.9

EBITDA 301.4 241.0 920.9 580.9

Adjustments:

Share-based Compensation 13.6 20.2 60.1 60.2

Severance and Restructuring Expenses 5.8 4.5 30.7 39.1

Inclined Sleeper Product Recalls3 0.2 7.0 15.1 26.2

Sale of Assets/Business4 -0 -0 (19.7) - 0

Adjusted EBITDA $ 320.9 $ 272.8 18% $ 1,007.0 $ 706.4 43%

Free Cash Flow

Net Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities $ 485.5 $ 285.7

Capital Expenditures (151.4) (118.8)

Free Cash Flow $ 334.1 $ 166.9

(In millions, except per share and percentage information) For the Year Ended December 31,

Leverage Ratio (Debt / Adjusted EBITDA) 20212 20202 Change

Debt

Long-Term Debt $ 2,571.0 $ 2,854.7

Current Portion of Long-Term Debt - 0 - 0

Short-Term Borrowings - 0 1.0

Adjustments:

Debt Issuance Costs and Debt Discount 29.0 45.3

Debt $ 2,600.0 $ 2,901.0

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Net Income, As Reported $ 903.0 $ 123.6 631%

Adjustments:

Interest Expense 253.9 198.3

(Benefit) Provision for Income Taxes (420.4) 65.5

Depreciation 146.3 154.5

Amortization 38.0 38.9

EBITDA 920.9 580.9

Adjustments:

Share-based Compensation 60.1 60.2

Severance and Restructuring Expenses 30.7 39.1

Inclined Sleeper Product Recalls3 15.1 26.2

Sale of Assets/Business4 (19.7) -0

Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,007.0 $ 706.4 43%

Debt / Net Income 2.9x 23.5x

Leverage Ratio (Debt / Adjusted EBITDA) 2.6x 4.1x

Free Cash Flow

Net Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities $ 485.5 $ 285.7 70%

Capital Expenditures (151.4) (118.8)

Free Cash Flow $ 334.1 $ 166.9 100%

Net Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities / Net Income 54% 231%

Free Cash Flow Conversion (Free Cash Flow/Adjusted EBITDA) 33% 24%

