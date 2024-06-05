Images can be found here

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) has partnered with Universal Pictures and Academy Award-winning producer/screenwriter Akiva Goldsman under his banner, Weed Road, to develop Monster High, a live-action theatrical film featuring an original story based on the popular fashion dolls imagined as the children of legendary monsters.

First introduced in 2010, Monster High immediately became a beloved expansive universe rich with inclusive storytelling and doll play, fostering a fandom that spans generations. The brand continues to encourage fans of all ages to embrace their authentic selves and what makes them unique.

Robbie Brenner, President of Mattel Films, said: “Monster High helps fans discover the great beauty in being true to yourself and celebrates the unique sensibilities at the core of who we are as individuals. We’re proud to partner with Universal Pictures and the brilliant Akiva Goldsman to usher this important message to audiences worldwide.”

Goldsman, who is also a producer on Mattel Films’ Major Matt Mason starring Tom Hanks, added: “I’ve been fascinated by Monster High since my daughters were obsessed with the dolls as kids. I’m thrilled to once again join forces with Robbie Brenner and our friends at Mattel to help bring this iconic property to life.”

Goldsman is the Academy Award-winning screenwriter of A Beautiful Mind, whose critically acclaimed projects range from creator of The Crowded Room, showrunner of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and screenwriter of Cinderella Man, to producer of several films in the blockbuster Paranormal Activity franchise and the upcoming sequels to Constantine and I Am Legend.

Producers of Monster High are Robbie Brenner and Akiva Goldsman. Overseeing the project are Kevin McKeon and Arturo Thur De Koos for Mattel and Greg Lessans for Weed Road. Universal Pictures’ SVP of Production Lexi Barta and Creative Executive of Production Development Jacqueline Garell are overseeing the project for the Studio.

Mattel Film’s vision is to collaborate with leading filmmakers to make standout quality movies based on our iconic brands that will resonate in culture and appeal to global audiences. In addition to Monster High, Mattel Films has feature films in development for iconic IP including American Girl, Barney, Hot Wheels, Bob the Builder, Magic 8 Ball, Major Matt Mason, Masters of the Universe, Matchbox Polly Pocket, Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, Thomas & Friends, UNO, View-Master, and Wishbone. Mattel Films is also developing Christmas Balloon, a holiday family drama based on all-new IP.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. We engage consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends™, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Matchbox ®, Monster High®, MEGA® and Polly Pocket®, as well as other popular properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include toys, content, consumer products, and digital and live experiences. Our products are sold in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and e-commerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us at mattel.com.

About Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures is a division of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, within NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation, one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies. For more than a century, the Studio has helped to redefine global popular culture, ensuring that audiences have access to stories by artists who look like them, who see them, and who celebrate them. Universal’s deep library includes many of the world’s most beloved films and homegrown franchises, including Jaws, Back to the Future, Bourne, Jurassic World, Fast & Furious, Mamma Mia!, Fifty Shades of Grey, Jordan Peele’s Get Out and Nope, Blumhouse’s The Purge franchise and latest hit, M3GAN, Christopher Nolan’s Academy Award®-winning Oppenheimer, as well as animated blockbusters from Illumination and DreamWorks Animation. Universal Pictures’ upcoming films include the feature adaptation of the beloved Broadway hit Wicked.

In addition to its lineup of groundbreaking originals, Universal Pictures works with leading content creators around the world to distribute and market their films to its global audience. For more information, visit www.universalpictures.com.

About Weed Road

Road has produced both critically acclaimed and commercially successful motion picture titles including DEEP BLUE SEA, CONSTANTINE, MR. & MRS. SMITH, I AM LEGEND, HANCOCK, FAIR GAME, and LONE SURVIVOR. Recent features include Amazon’s MAP OF TINY PERFECT THINGS, which was nominated for a Critics Choice Award, Peacock’s MEET CUTE, starring Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco, Amazon’s WITHOUT REMORSE, starring Michael B. Jordan, and Netflix’s animated holiday hit, BACK TO THE OUTBACK. Recent television includes UNDERGROUND for WGN, which was nominated for multiple NAACP awards, TITANS for Max, and Apple’s THE CROWDED ROOM, starring Tom Holland and created by Goldsman, which premiered last year— in addition to two Paramount+ Star Trek series: STAR TREK: PICARD and STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, both co-created by Goldsman, with season four of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS just announced. Up next for Weed Road: RAINBOW SIX— with Michael B. Jordan starring and Chad Stahelski directing— for Paramount, and Goldsman-penned sequels to I AM LEGEND and CONSTANTINE at Warner Bros.

