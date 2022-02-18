Mattel : Management Remarks

Thank you for joining our 2022 analyst presentation.
I hope that you, and your families are safe and healthy.
Today, we are excited to update you on the significant progress we have made transforming Mattel into an IP-driven,high-performing toy company. We also look forward to highlighting for you the tremendous opportunities for the company in 2022 and beyond.
I would like to begin by recognizing the hard work the entire Mattel global team has done to get us to where we are today.
The organization once again stepped up and overcame multiple challenges over the past year. We stayed committed to Mattel's Purpose: to empower the next generation to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential and were guided by our Mission: to create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play.
Company Recap
2021 was a pivotal year for Mattel.
We achieved an 18% increase in net sales in constant currency, our highest growth rate in decades. We exceeded $1 billion dollars of Adjusted EBITDA, doubled our free cashflow, and our balance sheet is on the verge of reaching investment grade credit metrics.
We grew market share for the second consecutive year globally and in every measured market in 2021, per NPD.
Our full year performance was broad-based.
We grew in six of seven categories, in each of our three power brands, as well as American Girl, and in three of four regions.
Our products continued to resonate with consumers at levels we have not seen in years.
It was also a year where, in spite of major global supply chain disruption and significant retail closures, we demonstrated the strength and resilience of our operations and global platform.
From design and development, through manufacturing and production, to creating demand and working in close collaboration with our retail partners, we exceeded expectations and executed strongly on all fronts.
Exiting 2021, and as we start the new year, Mattel is firmly in growth mode.
But before we talk about 2022, let's recap the incredible performance by our team over the last few years, since we launched our transformation strategy in 2018.
We restructured our category management organization, empowered leaders to leverage Mattel's expertise, infrastructure, global resources, and leading franchises, to drive growth across multiple brands, at scale.
We implemented the Mattel Playbook very successfully. The combination of Brand Purpose, Design-Led Innovation, Cultural Relevance, and Executional Excellence has enabled us to put the company on a strong growth trajectory.
We redesigned our supply chain and reduced complexity in the system, as part of our capital light approach. We expect even more benefits to come from optimizing our manufacturing footprint, as we increase productivity of plant infrastructure and drive higher performance across the entire supply chain.
We reshaped our commercial teams, evolved demand creation, and took an all-channel approach, with the combination of the global reach of more than 488,000 brick and mortar stores where our product is sold, together with world-classe-commerce capabilities, and growing DTC channels.
We significantly strengthened our culture. We have created a working environment fueled by leadership behaviors of innovation, collaboration, and execution. For that, Mattel has been recognized for its workplace culture by several important organizations, including Forbes, Fast Company, and the Great Place to Work Institute. We are proud to have made so much progress on culture and employee well-being and continue to prioritize this important area.
We also significantly increased cash flow, reduced debt, and improved the balance sheet, enhancing flexibility to invest in the business, drive profitable growth, and execute capital allocation strategies that aim to increase long-term shareholder value.
Turning to our financial performance over the last four years.
Mattel today is a much stronger company, as evidenced by the significant improvement across multiple key financial metrics.
Net Sales stabilized and then accelerated, achieving 18% growth in constant currency in 2021,
Adjusted Gross Margin improved a significant 1,040 basis points,
Adjusted Operating Income turned positive and improved by $966 million dollars,
Adjusted Operating Margin improved by 18.2 points to 14.0%,
Adjusted EBITDA improved eightfold to more than $1 billion dollars,
Adjusted EPS improved by $2.50,
Free Cash flow improved by more than $650 million dollars, and
Debt / Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio improved significantly to 2.6x in 2021.
Our strategy has worked. We restored profitability and then improved it. We regained topline growth and then accelerated it. We shifted from a manufacturing mindset to becoming IP centric.
Looking at all that has been achieved, Mattel today is an IP-driven,high-performing toy company.
Our turnaround is now complete.
Mattel Strategy
With that, we are evolving our strategy to grow Mattel's IP-driven toy business and expand our entertainment offering.
We see significant opportunities in our toy business to:
Accelerate topline through scaling our portfolio,
Growing our franchise brands, and
Advancing our e-commerce and DTC business, and
To increase profitability by continuing to optimize operations.
We are beginning to capture the full value of our IP in highly accretive business verticals, including content, consumer products, and digital experiences, which are directly adjacent to the toy industry. While still at an early stage, we are very excited about the progress we are making.
In success this can be transformative.
This evolved strategy builds upon tangible results and a strong growth trajectory and positions us to continue to create long-term shareholder value.
Toy Industry Update
There is another important and exciting dimension to our investment thesis, which is the domain where we operate.
The toy industry is a growth industry.
