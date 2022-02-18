Mattel : Management Remarks

Mattel Virtual Analyst Presentation

Management Remarks

February 18, 2022

Ynon Kreiz, Mattel Chairman and CEO

Thank you for joining our 2022 analyst presentation.

I hope that you, and your families are safe and healthy.

Today, we are excited to update you on the significant progress we have made transforming Mattel into an IP-driven,high-performing toy company. We also look forward to highlighting for you the tremendous opportunities for the company in 2022 and beyond.

I would like to begin by recognizing the hard work the entire Mattel global team has done to get us to where we are today.

The organization once again stepped up and overcame multiple challenges over the past year. We stayed committed to Mattel's Purpose: to empower the next generation to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential and were guided by our Mission: to create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play.

Company Recap

2021 was a pivotal year for Mattel.

We achieved an 18% increase in net sales in constant currency, our highest growth rate in decades. We exceeded $1 billion dollars of Adjusted EBITDA, doubled our free cashflow, and our balance sheet is on the verge of reaching investment grade credit metrics.

We grew market share for the second consecutive year globally and in every measured market in 2021, per NPD.

Our full year performance was broad-based.

We grew in six of seven categories, in each of our three power brands, as well as American Girl, and in three of four regions.

