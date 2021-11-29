Mattel : Names Glenn Abell Senior Vice President, MEGA and Global Head of Construction Category

Log in
Veteran LEGO Group and Moose Toys Executive Brings more than 25 Years of Experience in Toy and Consumer Products Industries

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., November 29, 2021 - Glenn Abell was named Senior Vice President, MEGA and Global Head of Construction category at Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) effective today. He reports to Richard Dickson, Mattel's President and Chief Operating Officer.

"The construction category presents a meaningful opportunity to further accelerate Mattel's growth phase," said Dickson. "MEGA is a powerful asset within our portfolio and Glenn's deep leadership experience in building sets positions us well to advance our global market share goals. I look forward to working with Glenn and the terrific MEGA team to maximize our potential in this important category."

Bisma Ansari will report to Abell in her role as Senior Vice President of MEGA, leveraging her operational knowledge of the business, product, and marketing expertise.

Abell joins Mattel most recently from Moose Toys U.S., where he has served as president and general manager since 2019. In this position, Abell was responsible for guiding commercial and product strategy as well as organizational health for the U.S. division. He spent the prior 16 years working for The LEGO Group, where he held various general management, sales, and marketing positions around the globe. Abell's most recent role at The LEGO Group was Vice President & Head of Global Ecommerce for LEGO Retail, looking after the group's owned digital commerce platform LEGO.com and having accountability for direct-to-consumer Ecommerce worldwide. Before The LEGO Group, Abell worked in the U.S. beverage industry for Evian, Dr Pepper/Seven Up and Anheuser-Busch in a variety of sales and marketing functions.

"I'm thrilled to join Mattel at such an incredible time in the company's history," added Abell. "I have tremendous appreciation for the power of brands and consumers' relationships with them. Mattel's are among the strongest and most respected in the world. I am eager to lead the global growth strategy for MEGA and the Construction category while at the same time joining a world-class Mattel team."

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Monster High® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.

###

News Media

Niki Kazakos
Niki.Kazakos@Mattel.com

