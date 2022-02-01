Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mattel, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAT   US5770811025

MATTEL, INC.

(MAT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Mattel : Television Doubles Down On 2022 Barbie® Content Slate

02/01/2022 | 12:52pm EST
Building on the massive success of Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams, Mattel Television announces an all-new series, Barbie: It Takes Two, launching on broadcasters and streaming services globally this spring

Additional Barbie content including an all-new musical adventure to launch later this year

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., - February 1, 2022 - Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) announced today a slate of all-new Barbie content debuting this year beginning with Barbie: It Takes Two, a full-length animated series launching globally this spring on broadcasters and streaming services. The series picks up right where Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams left off as Barbie "Malibu" Roberts and Barbie "Brooklyn" Roberts chase their dreams of musical stardom while leaning on each other, their families, and their friends. The series will be followed by additional Barbie content, including an all-new musical adventure, launching later this year.

Barbie: It Takes Two is Mattel Television's first full-length series since Barbie: Dreamhouse Adventures. Directed by Cassi Simonds (Barbie & Chelsea: The Lost Birthday), Barbie: It Takes Two follows the duo's adventures in New York City at a performing arts high school as they set out to achieve their dreams by recording a music demo. The series follows the girls' hilarious and empowering adventures in friendship, sisterhood and family, all while discovering their limitless potential.

"Barbie: It Takes Two furthers Mattel's commitment to creating compelling content as we continue to expand the Barbie universe to represent our audiences across the globe." said Fred Soulie, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Mattel Television. "We look forward to our audiences enjoying Barbie's return to the series format as we share a new perspective that heightens the sense of adventure, fun and friendship we all associate with Barbie Roberts."

The 26-episode series will be released in two drops this year and will be available on Netflix in the U.S. as well as on Corus/YTV (Canada), Pop (UK), SuperRTL (Germany), Cartoonito & Boomerang (Italy), Channel one / Carousel (Russia), Canal + / Minimini (Poland), Star Greece, Dreamia / Panda (Portugal), Kidzone (Baltics), and 9Go! (Australia), with additional broadcast and streaming partners to be announced. The first 13-episodes will launch in the spring with additional episodes made available later this year.

Executive producers for Barbie: It Takes Two include Soulie and Christopher Keenan, Senior Vice President, Content Development and Production, Mattel Television. Animation services are being provided by Mainframe Studios.

As the #1 global toy property*, original girl empowerment brand and most diverse doll on the market, Barbie is recognized as a mission-led brand that kids love and parents trust. In addition to launching new content focused on Barbie "Brooklyn" Roberts, the Barbie brand will also introduce complementary dolls, playsets and accessories based on the character this spring.

*Source: The NPD Group/ Retail Tracking Service, U.S. Dollar Sales, January-December 2020

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Monster High® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com.

Press Contacts

Kristine Karaca
Kristine.Karaca@mattel.com

Niki Kazakos
Niki.Kazakos@mattel.com

Disclaimer

Mattel Inc. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 17:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
