Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mattel, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAT   US5770811025

MATTEL, INC.

(MAT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mattel Unveils New Masters of the Universe™ Masterverse™ Toy Line Ahead of Upcoming Animated Series Masters of the Universe: Revelation™

05/13/2021 | 11:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By PJ Lewis, Vice President, Global Head - Action Figures, Mattel

I still remember playing with my He-Man™ and Skeletor™ action figures as a kid in the eighties. I would recreate epic battles while watching the television series about the mythical world of Eternia. He-Man was, and will always be, my #1 action figure hero.

Which is why I am personally excited about the relaunch of Masters of the Universe. This year, we are reintroducing Masters of the Universe to the world, starting with a new animated series that picks up the storyline from where the characters left off in the eighties - Masters of the Universe Revelation, premiering on July 23 on Netflix. We are also introducing a complementary line of toys that will enable fans to bring these iconic characters to life at home.

The new Masterverse collection consists of six action figures with highly detailed designs. Figures feature at least 30 points of articulation for extreme pose-ability and come with each character's unique accessories. For example, He-Man has his power sword and shield while Battle Cat™ comes with his trademark armor and helmet. Specific offerings, which will be available at major retailers on June 15, include:

  • The Masterverse Core Assortment - 7' He-Man, Skeletor, Moss Man™ and Evil-Lyn™ action figures.

Disclaimer

Mattel Inc. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 15:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MATTEL, INC.
11:10aMATTEL UNVEILS NEW MASTERS OF THE UN : Revelation™
PU
05/11MATTEL  : turning old Barbies, Matchbox cars and MEGA Bloks into new toys
RE
05/10MATTEL  : Launches Program to Recycle Old Toys
MT
05/10MATTEL  : Launches New Toy Takeback Program Called Mattel PlayBack
BU
05/04MATTEL  : American Girl Celebrates 35 Years of Making Herstory and Empowering a ..
PU
05/03MATTEL  : Copyright Infringement Case
AQ
04/28MATTEL  : U.S. companies are worried about inflation, equity investors less so
RE
04/27MATTEL  : First Quarter 2021 Earnings Transcript
PU
04/27HASBRO  : toys to get more expensive as costs surge
RE
04/27HASBRO  : toys to get more expensive as costs surge
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 987 M - -
Net income 2021 227 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 822 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 042 M 7 042 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,78x
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 32 100
Free-Float 78,7%
Chart MATTEL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mattel, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATTEL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 24,74 $
Last Close Price 20,19 $
Spread / Highest target 48,6%
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ynon Kreiz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard L. Dickson President & Chief Operating Officer
Anthony P. DiSilvestro Chief Financial Officer
Sven Gerjets Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Michael J. Dolan Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MATTEL, INC.15.70%7 042
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-21.53%18 006
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.-11.67%15 819
HASBRO, INC.4.99%13 036
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-6.23%6 400
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC-3.30%5 003