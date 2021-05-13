Mattel Unveils New Masters of the Universe™ Masterverse™ Toy Line Ahead of Upcoming Animated Series Masters of the Universe: Revelation™

By PJ Lewis, Vice President, Global Head - Action Figures, Mattel

I still remember playing with my He-Man™ and Skeletor™ action figures as a kid in the eighties. I would recreate epic battles while watching the television series about the mythical world of Eternia. He-Man was, and will always be, my #1 action figure hero.

Which is why I am personally excited about the relaunch of Masters of the Universe. This year, we are reintroducing Masters of the Universe to the world, starting with a new animated series that picks up the storyline from where the characters left off in the eighties - Masters of the Universe Revelation , premiering on July 23 on Netflix. We are also introducing a complementary line of toys that will enable fans to bring these iconic characters to life at home.

The new Masterverse collection consists of six action figures with highly detailed designs. Figures feature at least 30 points of articulation for extreme pose-ability and come with each character's unique accessories. For example, He-Man has his power sword and shield while Battle Cat™ comes with his trademark armor and helmet. Specific offerings, which will be available at major retailers on June 15, include: