Barbie, Thomas & Friends and More to Debut on the Safe Streaming Service This Summer and Fall 2024

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT), a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world, and A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC), the owner of the free Safe Streaming™ service, Kidoodle.TV, today jointly announced a streaming deal to add popular Mattel Television Studios series to Kidoodle.TV’s growing library.

This summer and fall, series that feature Barbie®, Hot Wheels® and Thomas & Friends™ brands will debut on Kidoodle.TV, expanding its library of over 850 videos, including series, shorts, and specials from other Mattel’s world-famous brands like American Girl®, Monster High®, and more. In addition to streaming on Kidoodle.TV, select Mattel titles will be available on Kidoodle.TV’s FAST channels on SamsungTV+, Vizio WatchFree+, and VIDAA.

“Mattel Television Studios’ mission to bring our iconic franchise IP to global audiences through innovative, inspiring, and entertaining series that reflect the diverse and inclusive world, and our partnership with Kidoodle.TV is a prime example of that,” said Michelle Mendelovitz, Global Head of Mattel Television Studios. “We’re excited to expand kids’ and families’ access to our expansive content library, fostering greater discovery of our cherished characters and brands.”

“Mattel Television Studios has been a great partner, sharing our goal of engaging directly with fans of all ages in exciting ways and nurturing discovery,” remarked Brenda Bisner, Chief Content Officer of Kidoodle.TV. “This collaboration aligns with our mission to ensure well-known and new titles alike can be discovered by families worldwide. Celebrating Kidoodle.TV's tenth year makes this an extra special moment and a wonderful gift to our audiences.”

Kidoodle.TV is free across devices, offering over 45,000 episodes from some of the world’s biggest brands. Its AVOD service includes premium titles, Safe Streaming exclusives, and original content, ensuring everyone in the home can find a favorite program to watch.

Commercially launched in 2014, the Kidoodle.TV Safe Streaming service has expanded its feature and content offering and now serves families in over 160 countries and territories. More details on the Kidoodle.TV offering can be found at www.kidoodle.tv.

ABOUT MATTEL

Mattel is a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. We engage consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends™, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Matchbox ®, Monster High®, MEGA® and Polly Pocket®, as well as other popular properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include toys, content, consumer products, and digital and live experiences. Our products are sold in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and e-commerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us at mattel.com.

ABOUT APMC and Kidoodle.TV®

A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC) is a media and technology company focused on providing innovative solutions to consumers and brands. APMC is a leader in Safe Streaming™ delivering an end-to-end solution to brands and platforms with an emphasis on unlocking incremental revenue. Utilizing proprietary streaming and monetization technologies, APMC reaches millions of homes globally through its products including Kidoodle.TV®, Dude Perfect Streaming Service, Glitch+™, Victory+™, and Safe Exchange™. Kidoodle.TV is a Safe Streaming™ service committed to providing children with a safe alternative to stream their favorite TV shows and movies. Available in over 160 countries and territories on thousands of connected devices, Kidoodle.TV provides peace of mind, with every show* vetted by caring people who are committed to Safe and Free Streaming for Kids™. Kidoodle.TV is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Fire TV, LG, Samsung, VIDAA-enabled Hisense TVs, Chromecast, Roku, Vizio SmartCast Amazon, Jio, Xfinity X1, Connected TVs, HTML5 Web, and many other streaming media devices, including Miko 3. Kidoodle.TV is certified by the kidSAFE® Seal Program and is the proud recipient of the Mom's Choice Award®, a Stevie® Award, platinum winner of the Best Mobile App Award, and Parents' Picks Award - Best Elementary Products. Visit www.kidoodle.tv to learn more.

*Content availability varies by location.

