Mattel blows past sales estimates as retailers load up on Barbies, Hot Wheels

April 27 (Reuters) - Mattel Inc beat Wall Street
estimates for quarterly sales on Wednesday, extending a strong
run since the pandemic, as retailers restocked the toymaker's
Barbie and Hot Wheels brands following inventory shortfalls over
the holiday season.
Shipping delays, factory shutdowns and related supply chain
snarls had delayed the arrival of many products during the
all-important holiday shopping season, despite companies'
efforts to pull forward deliveries and reroute goods.
"Following such a strong holiday period, retailers were out
of stock, so they restocked more for the first quarter, and
still expect to grow in second quarter," Chief Executive Ynon
Kreiz told Reuters.
Shares of the California-based toymaker surged as much as
13.4% on Wednesday, following reports of buyout interest from
firms including Apollo Global Management Inc and L
Catterton.
The second quarter has started strong, Kreiz added, with
demand boosted by action figures and games based on major
upcoming movies including "Jurassic World: Dominion",
"Lightyear" and "Minions: The Rise of Gru".
However, the company's gross margin declined 70 basis points
from a year earlier, as price hikes failed to cushion the blow
from soaring input costs and transportation expenses.
Still, the Uno cards maker reported a net income of $21.5
million, or 6 cents per share, compared to a net loss of $112.4
million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.
Overall gross billings for Barbie, Mattel's biggest brand,
rose 8% in the quarter, while they jumped 31% at Hot Wheels.
Even in a seasonally slow first quarter, net sales surged
19% to $1.04 billion, trouncing analysts' average estimate of
$918 million, according to Refinitiv IBES.
