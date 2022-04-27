Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Mattel, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MAT   US5770811025

MATTEL, INC.

(MAT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/27 04:00:00 pm EDT
24.49 USD   +10.76%
04:16pEarnings Flash (MAT) MATTEL Reports Q1 EPS $0.08, vs. Street Est of $-0.04
MT
04:16pEarnings Flash (MAT) MATTEL Reports Q1 Revenue $1.04B, vs. Street Est of $918M
MT
04:07pMattel Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
Mattel blows past sales estimates as retailers load up on Barbies, Hot Wheels

04/27/2022 | 04:05pm EDT
April 27 (Reuters) - Mattel Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly sales on Wednesday, extending a strong run since the pandemic, as retailers restocked the toymaker's Barbie and Hot Wheels brands following inventory shortfalls over the holiday season.

Shipping delays, factory shutdowns and related supply chain snarls had delayed the arrival of many products during the all-important holiday shopping season, despite companies' efforts to pull forward deliveries and reroute goods.

"Following such a strong holiday period, retailers were out of stock, so they restocked more for the first quarter, and still expect to grow in second quarter," Chief Executive Ynon Kreiz told Reuters.

Shares of the California-based toymaker surged as much as 13.4% on Wednesday, following reports of buyout interest from firms including Apollo Global Management Inc and L Catterton.

The second quarter has started strong, Kreiz added, with demand boosted by action figures and games based on major upcoming movies including "Jurassic World: Dominion", "Lightyear" and "Minions: The Rise of Gru".

However, the company's gross margin declined 70 basis points from a year earlier, as price hikes failed to cushion the blow from soaring input costs and transportation expenses.

Still, the Uno cards maker reported a net income of $21.5 million, or 6 cents per share, compared to a net loss of $112.4 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.

Overall gross billings for Barbie, Mattel's biggest brand, rose 8% in the quarter, while they jumped 31% at Hot Wheels.

Even in a seasonally slow first quarter, net sales surged 19% to $1.04 billion, trouncing analysts' average estimate of $918 million, according to Refinitiv IBES.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. -5.96% 51.15 End-of-day quote.-29.38%
ARRIVAL -2.20% 2.22 Delayed Quote.-69.41%
MATTEL, INC. 10.76% 24.49 Delayed Quote.2.55%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 827 M - -
Net income 2022 512 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 485 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 793 M 7 793 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
EV / Sales 2023 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 36 300
Free-Float 79,1%
Managers and Directors
Ynon Kreiz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard L. Dickson Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Steve Totzke Co-President & Chief Commercial Officer
Anthony P. DiSilvestro Chief Financial Officer
Sven Gerjets Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATTEL, INC.2.55%7 793
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.-1.35%15 305
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-25.19%13 680
HASBRO, INC.-12.03%12 306
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-13.05%4 817
SPIN MASTER CORP.-6.59%3 582