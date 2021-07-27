Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mattel, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAT   US5770811025

MATTEL, INC.

(MAT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/27 04:11:18 pm
20.965 USD   +0.84%
04:09pMATTEL : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
04:07pMATTEL : expects strong holiday season after Barbie boosts quarterly sales
RE
11:10aMATTEL : Earns Great Place to Work Certification
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mattel : expects strong holiday season after Barbie boosts quarterly sales

07/27/2021 | 04:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Barbie dolls are displayed inside a showroom at a Mattel office in Hong Kong

(Reuters) - Mattel Inc on Tuesday reported a better-than-expected 40% jump in quarterly sales on robust demand for its Barbie and Hot Wheels brands, and said it expected healthy holiday season demand despite upcoming price hikes.

Barbie sales have surged in the last year as people turned to the iconic dolls to keep their children entertained during pandemic-led lockdowns in the absence of big movie franchise-based toys - a category dominated by rival Hasbro Inc.

Mattel's push to make Barbie more diverse with dolls based on different role models and professions has also struck a chord with customers. Earlier this month, the company unveiled a doll based on Japan's four-time Grand Slam singles champion Naomi Osaka.

"It's more than a doll. It's a cultural icon and we continue to stay culturally relevant," Chief Executive Officer Ynon Kreiz told Reuters.

Kreiz said Barbie content on Netflix and an upcoming movie starring Margot Robbie would help maintain the brand's popularity in the coming months, while a new Hot Wheels video game would do the same for the toy car brand.

Overall gross billings for Barbie, Mattel's biggest brand, jumped 46% to $291.3 million in the second quarter ended June 30, while Hot Wheels' billings surged 67% to $227.4 million.

In comparison, Hasbro reported a 54% jump in quarterly revenue on Monday helped by demand for role-playing games and toys based on popular Marvel movie characters.

"We do feel very good about the upcoming holiday season," Mattel's Kreiz said, despite the company raising prices in the second half of the year to cover higher commodity and transportation costs.

Mattel reported second-quarter total net sales of $1.03 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $878.8 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding certain items, Mattel reported a profit of 3 cents per share.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MATTEL, INC.
04:09pMATTEL : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
04:07pMATTEL : expects strong holiday season after Barbie boosts quarterly sales
RE
11:10aMATTEL : Earns Great Place to Work Certification
PU
03:05aMARKETMIND : Great Q2 but what's next?
RE
07/26Hasbro revenue jumps as TV, film business rebounds
RE
07/23HASBRO : sales growth poised to outpace Mattel as TV, film businesses rebound
RE
07/23OPTIONS : Straddle Prices for Stocks Expected to Report Quarterly Results Next W..
MT
07/14HAGENS BERMAN : Law Firm Investigating Fatal Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Glide So..
BU
07/13MATTEL™ TELEVISION TO PREMIERE : Big City, Big Dreams™”
PU
07/12MATTEL : Tennis star Osaka gets own line of Barbie dolls
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 993 M - -
Net income 2021 237 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 925 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 251 M 7 251 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,84x
EV / Sales 2022 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 32 100
Free-Float 78,7%
Chart MATTEL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mattel, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATTEL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 20,79 $
Average target price 24,97 $
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ynon Kreiz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard L. Dickson President & Chief Operating Officer
Anthony P. DiSilvestro Chief Financial Officer
Sven Gerjets Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Michael J. Dolan Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATTEL, INC.9.57%6 669
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-16.60%18 962
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.-18.89%14 401
HASBRO, INC.10.88%12 713
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-7.35%6 225
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC5.36%5 345