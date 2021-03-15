Log in
MATTEL, INC.

MATTEL, INC.

(MAT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 03/12 04:00:00 pm
20.975 USD   -0.12%
04:25aMATTEL  : 2021 Analyst Day - Richard Dickson and Lisa McKnight
PU
03/11BARBIE'S FRIEND KEN CELEBRATES A MILESTONE BIRTHDAY : 60
AQ
03/11MATTEL  : The Right To Use EMOJI
AQ
Mattel : 2021 Analyst Day - Richard Dickson and Lisa McKnight

03/15/2021 | 04:25am EDT
1

©2021 Mattel. All Rights Reserved

2

6

8

"…a recent makeover, including the rollout of more diverse dolls and female-empowering marketing, had shoppers doing double takes in the toy aisle. Barbie went on to become one of the strongest brands in parent company Mattel's arsenal. "

©2021 Mattel. All Rights Reserved

HOW DID SHE

DO IT?

©2021 Mattel. All Rights Reserv ed

Brand Purpose

Design-led Innovation

Cultural Relevance

Executional Excellence

©2021 Mattel. All Rights Reserved

GIRLS WHO OWN A BARBIE DREAMHOUSE OWN

2x AS MANY

BARBIE ACCESSORIES

2x AS MANY

BARBIE DOLLS

©2021 Mattel.

All Rights Reserved

1B+ IMPRESSIONS 50+ GLOBAL ROLE MODELS

$1MM+ RAISED

RESEARCH ROLE MODELS CONTENT PRODUCTS FUNDRAISING

©2021 Mattel. All Rights Reserved

©2021 Mattel. All Rights Reserved

Mattel Reveals Maya Angelou Barbie Doll for Black History month

-

"Our Efforts include a commitment to spotlight more Black role models," the company said in a statement.

©2021 Mattel. All Rights Reserved

100

Mattel Inc. published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 805 M - -
Net income 2021 218 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 007 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 303 M 7 303 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,94x
EV / Sales 2022 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 32 100
Free-Float 78,6%
Technical analysis trends MATTEL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 21,67 $
Last Close Price 20,98 $
Spread / Highest target 28,7%
Spread / Average Target 3,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ynon Kreiz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard L. Dickson President & Chief Operating Officer
Anthony P. DiSilvestro Chief Financial Officer
Sven Gerjets Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Michael J. Dolan Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MATTEL, INC.20.20%7 303
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-18.07%18 663
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.-10.05%16 181
HASBRO, INC.1.44%13 033
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT-17.17%9 609
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC-11.83%4 499
