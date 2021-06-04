Mattel : Fisher-Price Launches “Safe Start” Educational Campaign to Help Parents and Caregivers Provide Safe Care for Babies and Children

Safe Start Resources: Fisher-Price will provide important information from experts on critical safety, health, and development topics across social platforms and as web content. You can find the Safe Start content at www.fisher-price.com/safestart .

Fisher-Price has also formed the Medical and Scientific Safety Council(MSSC), an internal advisory council established this spring, comprising renowned medical experts who meet regularly with internal safety teams to provide professional opinions, advice, and recommendations to Fisher-Price related to product safety, and the safe and proper use of products. The MSSC also advises on actions that can be undertaken to help parents and caregivers ensure productive and safe play and sleep environments.

'Fisher-Price takes its commitment to safety seriously, and the formation of the MSSC is an important demonstration of that commitment,' said Joseph Vinhais, Senior Vice President, Quality and Safety for Fisher-Price's parent company Mattel. 'We are proud to have an esteemed group of experts at our side to advise us on product safety and help provide vital insights and information to our community.'

'As a pediatrician long dedicated to helping parents raise happy, healthy children, I'm enthused about the opportunity to serve as the Co-Chair of Fisher-Price's Medical and Scientific Safety Council,' said Dr. Jana. 'The Safe Start educational campaign, as well the establishment of the Safety Council, are a strong reflection of our shared commitment to the safety, health, and development of babies and children.'

