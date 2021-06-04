Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mattel, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAT   US5770811025

MATTEL, INC.

(MAT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mattel : Fisher-Price Launches “Safe Start” Educational Campaign to Help Parents and Caregivers Provide Safe Care for Babies and Children

06/04/2021 | 08:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Safe Start Resources: Fisher-Price will provide important information from experts on critical safety, health, and development topics across social platforms and as web content. You can find the Safe Start content at www.fisher-price.com/safestart.

Fisher-Price has also formed the Medical and Scientific Safety Council(MSSC), an internal advisory council established this spring, comprising renowned medical experts who meet regularly with internal safety teams to provide professional opinions, advice, and recommendations to Fisher-Price related to product safety, and the safe and proper use of products. The MSSC also advises on actions that can be undertaken to help parents and caregivers ensure productive and safe play and sleep environments.

'Fisher-Price takes its commitment to safety seriously, and the formation of the MSSC is an important demonstration of that commitment,' said Joseph Vinhais, Senior Vice President, Quality and Safety for Fisher-Price's parent company Mattel. 'We are proud to have an esteemed group of experts at our side to advise us on product safety and help provide vital insights and information to our community.'

'As a pediatrician long dedicated to helping parents raise happy, healthy children, I'm enthused about the opportunity to serve as the Co-Chair of Fisher-Price's Medical and Scientific Safety Council,' said Dr. Jana. 'The Safe Start educational campaign, as well the establishment of the Safety Council, are a strong reflection of our shared commitment to the safety, health, and development of babies and children.'

About Mattel

Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) is a leading global children's entertainment company that specializes in design and production of quality toys and consumer products. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, American Girl®, Fisher-Price®, Thomas & Friends® and MEGA®, as well as other popular brands that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 40 locations and sell products in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and technology companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in exploring the wonder of childhood and empowering kids to reach their full potential. Visit us online at www.mattel.com.

###

News Media

Danit Marquardt
Danit.Marquardt@Mattel.com

Kelly Powers
Kelly.Powers@mattel.com

The Levinson Group
MTL_TLG@mollylevinson.com

Disclaimer

Mattel Inc. published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 12:58:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MATTEL, INC.
08:59aMATTEL  : Fisher-Price Launches “Safe Start” Educational Campaign to..
PU
06/01MATTEL  : Chairman and CEO Ynon Kreiz to Participate in Virtual Citi Leisure Day
BU
05/27MATTEL  : Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; App..
PU
05/27MATTEL INC /DE/  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matt..
AQ
05/26MATTEL  : Names ITOCHU Corporation Master Licensing Agency for Barbie® in Japan
PU
05/21Today on Wall Street: Poor manufacturing data boosts indexes
05/21TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Cisco, easyJet, L Brands, Mattel, Salesforce....
05/20MATTEL  : UBS Adjusts Mattel's Price Target to $25 From $22, Maintains Buy Ratin..
MT
05/13MATTEL TELEVISION GIVES FANS A SNEAK : Revelation™; Animated Series Premie..
PU
05/13MATTEL UNVEILS NEW MASTERS OF THE UN : Revelation™
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 982 M - -
Net income 2021 223 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 941 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 275 M 7 275 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,85x
EV / Sales 2022 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 32 100
Free-Float 78,7%
Chart MATTEL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mattel, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATTEL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 24,97 $
Last Close Price 20,86 $
Spread / Highest target 43,8%
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ynon Kreiz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard L. Dickson President & Chief Operating Officer
Anthony P. DiSilvestro Chief Financial Officer
Sven Gerjets Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Michael J. Dolan Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MATTEL, INC.19.54%7 275
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-14.47%19 492
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.-11.01%15 829
HASBRO, INC.2.17%13 147
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-8.31%6 216
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC6.43%5 511