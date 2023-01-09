Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mattel, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAT   US5770811025

MATTEL, INC.

(MAT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:00 2023-01-09 pm EST
19.69 USD   -1.13%
11:46aMattel reannounces recall of Rock 'n Play sleepers after more infant deaths
RE
10:56aMattel reannounces recall of Rock 'n Play sleepers after more deaths
RE
01/08Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Gain on Risk Appetite
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mattel reannounces recall of Rock 'n Play sleepers after more infant deaths

01/09/2023 | 11:46am EST
Comic-Con International, in San Diego, California

(Reuters) - Mattel Inc's Fisher-Price brand on Monday reannounced the recall of about 4.7 million "Rock 'n Play" sleepers, following at least eight more deaths that occurred after the original recall in 2019.

The product was launched in 2009 and first recalled a decade later after more than 30 infant fatalities were reported.

A total of about 100 deaths have reportedly occurred while infants were in the sleepers, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said on Monday.

Fisher-Price has been unable to confirm the circumstances of the deaths or whether the product was a "Rock 'n Play" sleeper in some of the reports, the CPSC said.

It was sold in major stores across the United States, including Walmart, Target, and online at Amazon.com, from September 2009 through April 2019.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 3.49% 89.18 Delayed Quote.2.48%
MATTEL, INC. -0.83% 19.77 Delayed Quote.11.60%
WALMART INC. 0.42% 147.37 Delayed Quote.3.52%
