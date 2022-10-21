Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mattel, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAT   US5770811025

MATTEL, INC.

(MAT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-21 pm EDT
19.82 USD   +2.96%
05:18pToymaker Mattel agrees to pay $3.5 mln to settle SEC charges
RE
04:48pMattel Agrees to Pay $3.5 Million to Resolve US SEC Charges Over Financial Misstatements
MT
04:26pU.S. SEC says Mattel agrees to pay $3.5 million to settle charges relating to financial misstatements
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toymaker Mattel agrees to pay $3.5 mln to settle SEC charges

10/21/2022 | 05:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - California-based Toymaker Mattel Inc has agreed to pay $3.5 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charges over financial misstatements in 2017, the agency said on Friday.

Mattel, which makes Barbie and Fisher-Price toys, incorrectly reported its losses during the third and fourth quarters of 2017 due to tax reporting errors, the SEC said. The issue went uncorrected until November 2019 and the lack of internal control for financial reporting related to the error remained undisclosed. The company's chief executive officer and the audit committee were not told of the error.

A spokesperson for Mattel, which did not admit or deny the SEC's findings, said the firm is pleased to have the matter behind it. Shares of Mattel fell 1% in extended trade on Friday.

The SEC said it is separately initiating litigation against a former audit partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP to determine whether he engaged in improper professional conduct and violated auditor independence rules.

Auditor Joshua Abrahams failed to verify the uncorrected $109 million error was documented, even though he knew about it, the SEC alleged. He further failed to maintain auditor independence by advising Mattel's then chief financial officer about who should be selected for a senior position at the company.

A spokesperson for PWC and counsel for Abrahams both declined to comment. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2022
All news about MATTEL, INC.
05:18pToymaker Mattel agrees to pay $3.5 mln to settle SEC charges
RE
04:48pMattel Agrees to Pay $3.5 Million to Resolve US SEC Charges Over Financial Misstatement..
MT
04:26pU.S. SEC says Mattel agrees to pay $3.5 million to settle charges relating to financial..
RE
03:03pMattel Agrees to Pay SEC $3.5 Million to Settle Misstatements from 2017
DJ
10/06Mattel Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
BU
10/05Truist Securities Trims Mattel's Price Target to $24 From $26, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
10/05KidKraft® Partners With American Girl® to Debut New Luxe Dollhouse and Custom Closet fo..
BU
09/19Mattel Inc /de/ : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financi..
AQ
09/19Mattel Inc /de/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material De..
AQ
09/19Mattel, Inc. Enters into A Revolving Credit Agreement
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MATTEL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 869 M - -
Net income 2022 524 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 731 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 800 M 6 800 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
EV / Sales 2023 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 36 300
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart MATTEL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mattel, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATTEL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 19,25 $
Average target price 30,54 $
Spread / Average Target 58,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ynon Kreiz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard L. Dickson Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Steve Totzke Co-President & Chief Commercial Officer
Anthony P. DiSilvestro Chief Financial Officer
Sven Gerjets Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATTEL, INC.-10.71%6 800
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-30.29%20 651
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.8.36%14 314
HASBRO, INC.-37.01%8 853
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.12.71%5 313
SPIN MASTER CORP.-7.45%3 330