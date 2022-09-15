Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. MATTERPOR
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTTR   US38286R1059

MATTERPOR

(MTTR)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  11:18 2021-10-05 am EDT
18.65 USD   +3.53%
11:20aGORES VI : New Matterport Digital Twin Platform unlocks productivity and cost savings
PU
08/10GORES VI : Matterport Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results, with Stronger-than-Expected Subscription Revenue and Non-GAAP EPS - Form 8-K
PU
08/10GORES VI : Matterport Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gores VI : New Matterport Digital Twin Platform unlocks productivity and cost savings

09/15/2022 | 11:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Get the details on exciting new updates to the Matterport Digital Twin Platform and all-new Pro3 camera
09/15/22

We recently announcedthe introduction of the Pro3 camera, along with collaboration and storytelling tools, in an end-to-end reinvention of the Matterport Digital Twin Platform. These updates will save customers time and money while increasing their productivity - on everything from day-to-day tasks to the most significant annual projects.

A Capgemini study shows business leaders use digital twins to drive company goals. The top three drivers are cost savings (79%), reducing time to market (73%), and operational efficiencies (71%).

In this blog, we show how customers use these products to digitally manage facilities and train employees, increasing cost savings, operational efficiencies, and productivity.

Next-gen 3D capture

Pro3 sets a new standard in speed, fidelity, versatility, and precision. We designed Pro3 to quickly and efficiently capture large indoor and outdoor spaces - day or night. Pro3 can transform hotel resorts, manufacturing plants, and commercial buildings into vivid virtual reality environments, enabling customers to unlock efficiency gains with Matterport digital twins.

Fast and efficient:

Pro3 has a 20-megapixel sensor, up to a 100-meter range, and takes less than 20 seconds per scan. Customers can generate large-scale digital twins much more quickly, minimizing downtime in the field while creating transformative experiences for their customers and employees.

High fidelity:

Pro3 sends 100,000 pulses every second while a rotating mirror and camera constantly move the laser light to "paint" the entire 360-degree spherical space. With LiDAR and our advanced cloud processing platform, Pro3 digital twins support facility management tasks with more accuracy and detail than ever before.

Easy to use:

We designed Pro3 for portability, making it lightweight and easy to carry. A simple swap of the rechargeable battery enables continuous scanning, allowing customers to transform spaces of all sizes into an accurate digital twin. Using just the smartphone in their pocket, customers can pair Pro3 with the new Matterport app to capture, customize, and publish their digital twins.

Pro3-generated digital twins help customers manage properties down to the smallest detail and they can easily import the building information into facilities management applications. With this improvement, customers can move facilities management tasks online, getting accurate estimates for cleaning, repairs, and refurbishment; ensuring compliance; monitoring equipment; space planning; and more.

Maximize collaboration to unlock efficiency and cost savings

Never before have we seen technologies so rapidly embraced to accelerate digital transformation. With the Matterport platform, customers can move in-person site visits and various day-to-day processes to the digital twin.

Customers can also maximize productivity from a single digital twin with Viewsbeta, a new collaboration framework that enables groups and large organizations to create separate, permissions-based workflows to manage tasks across different teams. Viewsbeta unlocks virtual inspections, remote training, space planning, personalized virtual tours, and more.

Our customer KLM Airlines - the world's longest-running airline - previously had to ground airplanes and fly in staff to train local maintenance teams. But now, using a Matterport digital twin, maintenance teams and flight attendants train and learn essential safety procedures virtually, resulting in travel and time savings. Furthermore, KLM has found that employees complete cleaning procedures 30% faster when trained virtually.

Matterport digital twins also drive efficiency with fleet management optimization. For example, when upgrading the Wi-Fi routers used on a specific aircraft, KLM used the highly accurate data within the digital twin to confirm measurements and optimize the placements of new routers.

With the click of a button, team members can instantly access thousands of spaces from anywhere. They can easily share their digital twin with teammates and external partners, facilitating collaboration and decision making anytime and anywhere, saving thousands of hours on critical projects.

Elevate your employee experience and drive productivity

The future of work is decentralized and digital-first. With the Matterport platform, we have reimagined how customers can create, publish, and manage digital twins. The new Tags and Guided Tours features elevate the visitor experience in Matterport Showcase, resulting in increased engagement and employee productivity training.

Customers can now create custom markers and allow visitors to roam freely or set them in a curated order to guide employees. Guided tours call out significant points of interest and encourage learning by attaching videos, images, text notes, and links to these points of interest.

By moving new employee training to the virtual environment, our customers use the Matterport Digital Twin Platform to set up new employees for success from day one. They can guide their visitors or staff across key locations, direct attention to relevant safety and compliance information, and provide context or instructions via on-screen captions. Our tools let the new employee set the pace for their remote learning, accessing the space and viewing key reference videos or attachments on their schedule. As a result, we see that trainees not only feel more confident during their first day on the job, they are also quicker to become more productive and successful in their roles.

If you are excited to learn more about Matterport and how we can help transform your property marketing and manage your properties,join me and my colleagues in our upcoming webinar.

Categories
Product Announcements
New & Noteworthy

Disclaimer

Matterport Inc. published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 15:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MATTERPOR
11:20aGORES VI : New Matterport Digital Twin Platform unlocks productivity and cost savings
PU
08/10GORES VI : Matterport Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results, with Stronger-than-..
PU
08/10GORES VI : Matterport Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
07/11GORES VI : Susan Repo to Join the Matterport Board of Directors - Form 8-K
PU
06/17GORES VI : Capture the Full Potential of a Space — and Reduce Costs — When You..
PU
04/12GORES VI : Experience the luxury of your next Outer Banks vacation — before you book
PU
04/08GORES VI : Frame English history with the Matterport digital twin of Sheffield Museum's fa..
PU
04/08GORES VI : Prepare to be charmed with the virtual twin of a unique faux French street art ..
PU
04/06BETTER CAPTURE MADE SIMPLE : The Matterport Axis™ origin story
PU
04/05GORES VI : Chasing the Experiential Retailing Star with Matterport Platform Partners
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MATTERPOR
More recommendations
Chart MATTERPOR
Duration : Period :
MATTERPOR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATTERPOR0.00%624
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-25.01%1 881 029
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-32.97%65 155
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-27.44%49 878
SYNOPSYS INC.-12.25%49 447
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-10.26%45 799