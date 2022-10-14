Gores VI : Refining A Contemporary Edge At The Power Plant Gallery

Ontario's kaleidoscopic creative scene cannot be understated. Even in such good company, The Power Plant gallery stands in its own league. Behind the walls of a 1920s industrial complex - backgrounded by the iconic CN Tower - hang or sit hundreds of pieces of photography, sculpture, painting, and conceptual installations. It's the leading public destination for modern Canadian art.

Some of the country's most groundbreaking exhibitions have been held here, and during the pandemic, The Power Plant's owners didn't want to let any of that magnetism wear off. They commissioned HDR tour provider Odyssey3D to capture some of their latest shows, as crisply as if a web user was walking right alongside them. We spoke to Odyssey's CEO Yauheni Baldziusau for a richer lens on the project and how Matterport's digital twins made life imitate art in a whole new way.

Q: What inspired you to capture this space in 3D?

The Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery reached out to us looking for an opportunity to make their next exhibit virtual. At the time of our first scan with them, we were in the midst of the pandemic. A lot of businesses were struggling. We were inspired to help another local business stand out and succeed during unprecedented times. Since the success of their first 3D virtual art exhibit, they've continued to work with us on many more.

Q: What are the 'must sees' you want visitors to explore, and why?

The must-sees in this tour are also 'must-listens'. Throughout the gallery, different audio and video clips have been embedded using the Mattertag feature.

The fifth piece in the highlight reel is probably the coolest, most immersive part of the exhibit: Lightbox displays around the wall tell a story holographically. Mattertags with videos have been placed next to these lightboxes, so the viewer can see the whole narrative.

Q: What's the one thing you want visitors to take away after exploring your 3D tour?

Outside of appreciating some great contemporary art, we hope that visitors feel as fulfilled as they would at a real-life art exhibition. Many tiny details in this 3D tour tap into our different senses and tie the whole immersive experience together.

Q: What are the benefits of Matterport digital twins?

A digital twin is able to share experiences with anyone wherever they are. It keeps people together through accessibility - a very powerful trait.

The past few years have shown us just how essential 3D virtual tours are. Thanks to its digital twin, The Power Plant received a great web upgrade and was able to offer a unique way for its audience to view exhibitions from the comfort of their own home.

Q: Do you have any plans to capture more 3D experiences?

Yes! Odyssey3D works with various art galleries in Toronto on a recurring basis, capturing new exhibits. We also have many partnerships with universities, restaurants, hotels, and property management in Toronto. We never say no to an opportunity to capture more 3D experiences.