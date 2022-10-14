Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. MATTERPOR
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTTR   US38286R1059

MATTERPOR

(MTTR)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  11:18 2021-10-05 am EDT
18.65 USD   +3.53%
09/15Gores Vi : New Matterport Digital Twin Platform unlocks productivity and cost savings
PU
08/10Gores Vi : Matterport Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results, with Stronger-than-Expected Subscription Revenue and Non-GAAP EPS - Form 8-K
PU
08/10Gores Vi : Matterport Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gores VI : Refining A Contemporary Edge At The Power Plant Gallery

10/14/2022 | 01:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Matterport digital twins help bring The Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery online for all to enjoy
Matterport Editorial Team
10/14/22

Ontario's kaleidoscopic creative scene cannot be understated. Even in such good company, The Power Plant gallery stands in its own league. Behind the walls of a 1920s industrial complex - backgrounded by the iconic CN Tower - hang or sit hundreds of pieces of photography, sculpture, painting, and conceptual installations. It's the leading public destination for modern Canadian art.

Some of the country's most groundbreaking exhibitions have been held here, and during the pandemic, The Power Plant's owners didn't want to let any of that magnetism wear off. They commissioned HDR tour provider Odyssey3D to capture some of their latest shows, as crisply as if a web user was walking right alongside them. We spoke to Odyssey's CEO Yauheni Baldziusau for a richer lens on the project and how Matterport's digital twins made life imitate art in a whole new way.


Q: What inspired you to capture this space in 3D?

The Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery reached out to us looking for an opportunity to make their next exhibit virtual. At the time of our first scan with them, we were in the midst of the pandemic. A lot of businesses were struggling. We were inspired to help another local business stand out and succeed during unprecedented times. Since the success of their first 3D virtual art exhibit, they've continued to work with us on many more.


Q: What are the 'must sees' you want visitors to explore, and why?

The must-sees in this tour are also 'must-listens'. Throughout the gallery, different audio and video clips have been embedded using the Mattertag feature.

The fifth piece in the highlight reel is probably the coolest, most immersive part of the exhibit: Lightbox displays around the wall tell a story holographically. Mattertags with videos have been placed next to these lightboxes, so the viewer can see the whole narrative.

Q: What's the one thing you want visitors to take away after exploring your 3D tour?

Outside of appreciating some great contemporary art, we hope that visitors feel as fulfilled as they would at a real-life art exhibition. Many tiny details in this 3D tour tap into our different senses and tie the whole immersive experience together.


Q: What are the benefits of Matterport digital twins?

A digital twin is able to share experiences with anyone wherever they are. It keeps people together through accessibility - a very powerful trait.

The past few years have shown us just how essential 3D virtual tours are. Thanks to its digital twin, The Power Plant received a great web upgrade and was able to offer a unique way for its audience to view exhibitions from the comfort of their own home.


Q: Do you have any plans to capture more 3D experiences?

Yes! Odyssey3D works with various art galleries in Toronto on a recurring basis, capturing new exhibits. We also have many partnerships with universities, restaurants, hotels, and property management in Toronto. We never say no to an opportunity to capture more 3D experiences.

Q: Anything else you would like to add?
Check out the gallery's website, as well as its Instagramand Facebookpages!

Categories
3D Photography
Travel & Hospitality
Promote
Canada
New & Noteworthy

Disclaimer

Matterport Inc. published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 17:42:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MATTERPOR
09/15Gores Vi : New Matterport Digital Twin Platform unlocks productivity and cost savings
PU
08/10Gores Vi : Matterport Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results, with Stronger-than-..
PU
08/10Gores Vi : Matterport Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
07/11Gores Vi : Susan Repo to Join the Matterport Board of Directors - Form 8-K
PU
06/17Gores Vi : Capture the Full Potential of a Space — and Reduce Costs — When You..
PU
04/12Gores Vi : Experience the luxury of your next Outer Banks vacation — before you book
PU
04/08Gores Vi : Frame English history with the Matterport digital twin of Sheffield Museum's fa..
PU
04/08Gores Vi : Prepare to be charmed with the virtual twin of a unique faux French street art ..
PU
04/06Better Capture Made Simple : The Matterport Axis™ origin story
PU
04/05Gores Vi : Chasing the Experiential Retailing Star with Matterport Platform Partners
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MATTERPOR
More recommendations
Chart MATTERPOR
Duration : Period :
MATTERPOR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATTERPOR0.00%624
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-32.88%1 746 937
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-46.97%51 549
SYNOPSYS INC.-22.00%43 951
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-36.10%42 898
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-19.21%41 231