Gores VI : Susan Repo to Join the Matterport Board of Directors - Form 8-K

Susan Repo to Join the Matterport Board of Directors

A seasoned board member, Ms. Repo currently serves as CFO at ICEYE and has served in leadership roles at MariaDB, Tesla, Juniper Networks, and Agilent Technologies.

SUNNYVALE, Calif. - July 11, 2022 - Matterport, Inc. ("Matterport") (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading enterprise and real estate digital twin company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced the appointment of Susan Repo to the Matterport board of directors, effective July 11, 2022. Ms. Repo will also serve as chair of the audit committee of the board. Following the appointment of Ms. Repo, the board will be comprised of five directors, four of whom are independent.

"We are pleased to welcome Susan to the Matterport board," said RJ Pittman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Matterport. "Susan's deep experience in technology and managing global businesses will be invaluable to Matterport as we grow our business in new sectors and as enterprise businesses continue to see the tremendous value Matterport Digital Twin technology can bring to their organizations. Her record of excellence at the Board level and strong financial acumen is especially valuable to the company and our audit committee that she now chairs. We look forward to Susan's insights and contributions toward achieving our mission of making every building and every space more valuable and accessible."

Ms. Repo is currently the Chief Financial Officer at ICEYE, a New Space earth observation technology company enabling access to real-time imagery from space to empower better decision making in governmental and commercial industries from its own constellation of synthetic aperture radar satellites. Prior to ICEYE, she served in finance and operational leadership roles with MariaDB, Tesla, Juniper Networks and Agilent Technologies. She also serves on the board of Mitek Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: MITK), where she chairs the audit committee and serves on the nomination and governance committee, GM Financial Bank, a member of the General Motors subsidiaries, and Call2Recycle, Inc., the largest battery stewardship and recycling organization in North America, where she chairs the audit and technology committee. Her experience in driving strategic and transformative results includes leading Tesla's capital raises to accelerate growth, expansion into alternative energy and its acquisition of SolarCity.