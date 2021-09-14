Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. MATTERPOR
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTTR   US38286R1059

MATTERPOR

(MTTR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gores VI : Take a virtual vacation at The Cloister at Sea Island Resort

09/14/2021 | 05:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Located on a private island off the coast of Georgia, The Cloister at Sea Island Resort is a five-star getaway destination for vacation lovers. As more hotels and resorts turn to the digital space to appeal to new and current travelers, Sea Island Resort reached out to Harlan Hambright Architectural Photography to capture an immersive, 3D scan of their luxury spaces and campuses, including The Cloister.

Passionate about the combination of 3D computer modeling with photography, Hambright uses Matterport technology to bring physical spaces to life by creating digital twins of them. With his expertise, he has updated The Cloister at Sea Island Resort's website with its digital twin to provide guests with exclusive digital access to their rooms, pathways and sights.

Besides allowing travelers and resort-goers the opportunity to explore and view the space before making a reservation, these scans are also impressive assets to clients looking to book weddings, meetings or larger events at the resort. Matterport digital twins also include links within each scan where guests can check out additional spaces and learn more about the benefits and activities that Sea Island Resort offers.

'Sea Island is my biggest Matterport client - I have scanned hundreds of resort rental and real estate listings for them. They decided to go big with their virtual website and thus began a several-week scan-and-capture project of all of their campuses,' said Hambright. 'I really like theSpa scan for Sea Islandwhich you can access through the deep link in the porte-cochere. Explore the path down to the waterfall or chapel, or The Solarium in the Cloister.'

Explore the Cloister at Sea Island Resort

Attachments

Disclaimer

Matterport Inc. published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 21:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MATTERPOR
05:22pGORES VI : Take a virtual vacation at The Cloister at Sea Island Resort
PU
09:16aMatterport appoints Jon Maron as Vice President of Growth
GL
09/10MATTERPOR : Piper Sandler Adjusts Matterport's Price Target to $20 from $18, Kee..
MT
09/08CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Japan Offers 3D Virtual Property Tours
AQ
09/07MATTERPOR : Matterport's Pro2 3D Camera is Now Available on Amazon in Europe
AQ
09/02MATTERPOR : Matterport Technology Selected by Superyacht Creative to Promote Lux..
MT
09/02MATTERPOR : Superyacht Creative Selects Matterport to Promote Luxury Superyacht ..
AQ
09/01MATTERPOR : Matterport Appoints 25 Year Industry Veteran Seth Finkel as VP Publi..
AQ
08/31MATTERPOR : Matterport Expands On-Demand Digitization Service To 22 New US Citie..
MT
08/31Matterport Expands Digitization Offering for Properties Through its On-Demand..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MATTERPOR
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -3,00 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,63 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 624 M 624 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,7%
Chart MATTERPOR
Duration : Period :
MATTERPOR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATTERPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATTERPOR0.00%624
MICROSOFT CORPORATION33.53%2 231 848
SEA LIMITED62.30%174 292
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC61.08%94 798
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-13.96%86 238
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE44.28%74 460