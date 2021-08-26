UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and Strategic Initiatives

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, marks its expansion into the public sector with an agreement to develop a compliant Government Cloud (GovCloud) offering and strategic partnership with In-Q-Tel, Inc. Matterport sees potential for new use cases to across federal agencies, from the Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community to civilian agencies like the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Health and Human Services.



“Our partnership with In-Q-Tel demonstrates Matterport’s untapped potential and value through use by government agencies,” said RJ Pittman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Matterport. “Our technology will enable the capture of hundreds of thousands of spaces, including critical infrastructure, which the U.S. government protects, manages and operates to keep our country running. Through this partnership, Matterport will enhance crucial services that federal agencies provide to citizens.”

Matterport allows anyone to quickly create accurate and immersive 3D digital twins of physical spaces to more effectively understand, analyze, manage and utilize buildings and spaces. Through the use of Matterport’s technology, federal agencies will be able to digitize and index government facilities, infrastructure and other assets such as airplanes, ships and submarines into a library of accurate and immersive Matterport 3D spaces that can be accessed anytime, anywhere for a myriad of situations. For example, in the event of an emergency, digital twins of buildings, roads, bridges, tunnels, water supplies or electrical grids can be instantly viewed and analyzed by authorized users to respond more efficiently, collaboratively, and more effectively.

“Matterport has developed world-class technology that we expect to be of great value to our national security partners,” said Managing Partner, George Hoyem at In-Q-Tel. “Access to 3D digital twins and the spatial data behind them can fuel a multitude of use cases such as emergency response, military training and historical preservation.”

As part of its multi-cloud strategy, Matterport plans to deploy its platform to Amazon Web Services (AWS) GovCloud (US) to address specific regulatory and compliance requirements, including conformity with heightened cybersecurity requirements. This move will enable U.S. government agencies that acquire and manage sensitive information to use the Matterport subscription platform and services.

“Working with In-Q-Tel has expedited development of our AWS GovCloud (US) offering, which can expand our ability to serve more customers. Working towards this level of regulatory compliance hardens the Matterport platform even further, elevating cloud security for federal and state governments, as well as financial services, utilities, healthcare, educational institutions and enterprises globally,” said Japjit Tulsi, Chief Technology Officer of Matterport.

AWS GovCloud (US) gives government customers and their partners the flexibility to architect secure cloud solutions that comply with compliance regimes including, but not limited to, the FedRAMP High baseline, the DOJ’s Criminal Justice Information Systems (CJIS) Security Policy, U.S. International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), Export Administration Regulations (EAR), Department of Defense (DoD) Cloud Computing Security Requirements Guide (SRG) for Impact Levels 2, 4 and 5, FIPS 140-2; IRS-1075. From Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), Personally Identifiable Information (PII), sensitive patient medical records, and financial data to law enforcement data, export-controlled data and other forms of CUI, AWS GovCloud (US) Regions can help customers address compliance in the cloud.

About IQT

IQT is the non-profit organization that the national security community has relied upon for more than 20 years to anticipate their technology questions and needs and achieve solutions. The entirety of IQT – In-Q-Tel and IQT International, IQT Labs, B.Next, and now IQT Emerge – will always look ahead to power our government partners ahead of the technology curve. For more information visit www.iqt.org.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make spaces more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 150 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins .

©2021 Matterport, Inc. All rights reserved. Matterport is a registered trademark and the Matterport logo is a trademark of Matterport, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Naomi Little

Global Communications Manager

press@matterport.com

+44 203 874 6664

Investor Contact:

Soohwan Kim, CFA

VP, Investor Relations

ir@matterport.com



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the benefits of the business combination, the services offered by Matterport, Inc. (“Matterport”) and the markets in which Matterport operates, business strategies, debt levels, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, the effects of regulations and Matterport’s projected future results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “forecast,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions).

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including the expected benefits of Matterport’s partnership with In-Q-Tel, Matterport’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations in the industry in which Matterport competes, and identify and realize additional opportunities. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in documents filed by Matterport from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Matterport assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Matterport does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.