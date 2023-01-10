Advanced search
    MTTR   US5770961002

MATTERPORT, INC.

(MTTR)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-09 pm EST
2.690 USD   -1.10%
09:00aMatterport Appoints Cloud Industry Executive Natalie Lamb as Managing Director for EMEA
AQ
01/09Piper Sandler Cuts Price Target on Matterport to $4 From $6, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
01/05Matterport : Reduce Costs and Launch Projects Faster with Matterport on iOS
PU
Matterport Appoints Cloud Industry Executive Natalie Lamb as Managing Director for EMEA

01/10/2023 | 09:03am EST
The former IBM veteran brings over 20 years of software experience to scale Matterport’s enterprise business across the region

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) today announced the appointment of Natalie Lamb as Managing Director of EMEA, effective immediately. In this role, Lamb will be responsible for overseeing Matterport’s strategic growth in enterprise and SMB segments and expanding Matterport’s strategic partnerships in EMEA.

“I’m eager to bring Natalie onto the team at such an important time for Matterport’s business in EMEA,” said Jay Remley, Chief Revenue Officer, Matterport. “Natalie brings decades of software leadership experience and deeply understands how to build trusted relationships with customers and partners. We already have great momentum in EMEA and Natalie will accelerate our growth in this fast growing enterprise market for digital twins.”

Image 1

Lamb has over 20 years of international experience in the software industry, including a decade working in the B2B cloud application space. After starting her career in a startup, she spent over 12 years at IBM, focused on their Industry Solutions including IoT, Commerce, Supply Chain and Marketing. She has experience working across multiple industries and verticals, including telecommunications, utilities, travel & hospitality, retail and government. After IBM, she led the EMEA and APAC businesses for a privately-backed IBM startup, before most recently serving as chief commercial officer for a B2B SaaS Accounting vendor.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Matterport as it becomes increasingly crucial for companies to take advantage of the cost and productivity benefits of digitization,” said Lamb. “I am ready to use my extensive experience working in EMEA to expand Matterport’s presence in the region as more companies embrace 3D digital twins to transform their businesses and properties.”

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at Matterport.com and visit our Discover page to browse a collection of digital twins captured by our customers.

©2023 Matterport, Inc. All rights reserved. Matterport is a registered trademark and the Matterport logo is a trademark of Matterport, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d04be3bb-18c4-4be5-9ce9-a23cba6355b4


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 135 M - -
Net income 2022 -112 M - -
Net cash 2022 198 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,92x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 773 M 773 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,26x
EV / Sales 2023 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 96,0%
Managers and Directors
R. J. Pittman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James D. Fay Chief Financial Officer
Japjit Tulsi Chief Technology Officer
David Gausebeck Chief Scientist
Lou Marzano Vice President-Manufacturing, Hardware R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATTERPORT, INC.-3.93%773
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-5.30%1 693 521
SYNOPSYS INC.0.39%49 680
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE4.45%49 435
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-0.61%45 515
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-1.17%32 494