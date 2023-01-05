Matterport : Reduce Costs and Launch Projects Faster with Matterport on iOS

Are you ready to take your retail operations to the next level? If so, you won't want to miss iOS Avenue, a new booth experience on how retail runs on iOS located at NRF booth #3174 on the showroom floor. Matterport has partnered with Jamf and other Jamf Marketplace partners, including Carousel Digital Signage , Adyen , Scandit , PlayerLync , IPORT , and NewBlack to showcase iOS retail solutions at the NRF Big Show. From January 15-17, join us at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, NY to see cutting-edge products, services, and solutions that will help you maximize your retail operations. Register today !

At iOS Avenue, you'll be able to experience the power of Matterport and learn how our digital twin platform can help you run a modern retail store. Our team of experts will be on hand to answer your questions, provide guidance, and show you how Matterport and other iOS solutions are being used by retailers and other businesses to create seamless and secure experiences for their employees and shoppers, resulting in reduced costs and improved operational efficiency.

Be sure to register for happy hour and networking and stop by iOS Avenue. We'd love to meet you and discuss how iOS, tvOS, and macOS solutions can enhance the retail experience and get a better understanding of your priorities as you navigate 2023.

Matterport is the industry-leading digital twin platform that has helped revolutionize the way businesses capture, create, and collaborate in 3D spaces. With Matterport, retailers can transform their store or showroom into a fully immersive and dimensionally accurate digital twin, allowing customers to virtually explore the space from wherever they are. This makes it easy to showcase products and services and curate and manage the overall retail experience.

Jamf, a leader in iOS device management and security, helps retailers secure their iOS devices, allowing them to securely deploy, manage, and protect their iPhones, iPads, and Macs. With Jamf, retailers can implement mobile strategies to help drive customer engagement and employee productivity.