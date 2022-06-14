Matterport and CGS Partner to Deliver Virtual Training Solutions for Front-line Workers Across the Fortune 500

The companies will combine the CGS TeamworkAR™ platform with Matterport’s industry leading digital twins to help customers train workers faster, increase productivity, and reduce costs

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced a technology partnership with CGS, a global provider of applications, enterprise learning, and outsourcing services, to integrate Matterport digital twins in mixed reality environments to deliver augmented and virtual reality training and support solutions for front-line workers. The companies will collaborate to deliver breakthrough corporate training solutions using a completely digital approach powered by CGS’s TeamworkAR training solution and Matterport digital twins. The combined offering will enable large enterprises to train workforces remotely using an exact digital replica of the work environment in immersive 3D. The precision of the virtual experience allows companies to accelerate training procedures, improve the quality of training, while reducing travel and on-premise training costs.



CGS is an award-winning provider of custom learning and development solutions for dozens of Fortune 500 companies, including McDonald’s, Microsoft, Comcast, Toshiba, Medtronic and Maersk, and is also part of Meta’s exclusive Quest for Business (ISV) Program. The CGS TeamworkAR platform brings real-time digital transformation to onboarding, on-the-job training, learning and support for any company, anywhere. TeamworkAR uses Matterport and its SDKs and API to integrate and create custom content for its customers through AR and enables remote collaboration and virtual assistance for workers across skill levels. The solution helps move a workforce from a virtual training environment to a physical workplace in days rather than weeks or months, increasing productivity and allows their customers to reduce the costs of training-related travel.

“Matterport is the gold standard for digitizing buildings and facilities in the physical world, and today our customers are experiencing the value of their digital twins to train workers and support customers remotely,” said Doug Stephen, President, Enterprise Learning at CGS. “TeamworkAR together with Matterport digital twins enable customers to create more effective and efficient training that minimizes frontline worker downtime and increases capacity. This solution supports our customers in their digital transformation journey, which is now more critical than ever during a global workforce shortage.”

Matterport’s market-leading spatial data platform transforms any physical space into a dimensionally accurate and photorealistic digital twin, providing customers with unparalleled data insights needed to manage spaces more effectively. More than 100,000 businesses use the Matterport Digital Twin Platform to support their digital transformation initiatives. The company’s cloud solution for the enterprise provides the scalable, highly secure, collaboration and data management platform these customers require.

“Enabling virtual training and remote project management is a natural extension of the power of our digital twins which are changing the way companies operate,” said Conway Chen, Vice President of Business Development and Alliances at Matterport. “Today, enterprise-level organizations use Matterport digital twins to create virtual experiences that are critical to the success of their operations while taking time and cost out of the equation. Our collaboration with CGS and TeamworkAR will transform the way organizations train, manage, and operate the day they begin using it.”

Register for the CGS webinar on Enterprise Mixed Reality on June 16, 2022 at 2pm EST that will highlight the partnership between Matterport and TeamworkAR. To learn more about Matterport for enterprise or connect with our sales team, visit matterport.com/enterprise .

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at Matterport.com and visit our Discover page to browse a collection of digital twins captured by our customers.

About CGS

For nearly 40 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies, and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients' complex, multi-dimensional needs, and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. TeamworkAR, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Computer Generated Solutions Canada Ltd. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @LearningCGS and on LinkedIn .

