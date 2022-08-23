Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Matterport, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTTR   US5770961002

MATTERPORT, INC.

(MTTR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:01 2022-08-23 am EDT
4.650 USD    0.00%
09:01aMatterport and North Carolina Regional MLS Pioneer the Industry's First MLS Virtual Showing Service System
GL
08/19SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Retreat Premarket Friday
MT
08/19Matterport Enters Into Partnership With TD SYNNEX to Expand North American Presence
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Matterport and North Carolina Regional MLS Pioneer the Industry's First MLS Virtual Showing Service System

08/23/2022 | 09:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

North Carolina Regional MLS is integrating Matterport’s Digital Twin Platform to provide a more streamlined, virtual homebuying process for buyers, sellers, and Realtors

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced a partnership with North Carolina Regional MLS (NCRMLS), one of the largest and most recognized Multiple Listing Services in North Carolina. Through the partnership, NCRMLS will integrate the Matterport Digital Twin Platform with its new showing management system, BrokerBay. The collaboration enables Realtors served by the NCRMLS to host virtual tours and open houses, streamlining the homebuying process for Realtors, as well as their buyers and sellers.

“Adding a virtual tour feature is vital when working with remote buyers, who are able to prescreen a home’s look, feel, and layout,” said Patrick LaJeunesse, Director of Marketing at NCRMLS. “Today’s homebuying experience has shifted, and we’re thrilled to be integrating Matterport’s Digital Twin Platform to enable Realtors to conduct more productive showings with qualified buyers. The partnership between Matterport and NCRMLS is the industry’s first MLS Virtual Showing Service system.”

Realtors can schedule and invite clients to meet virtually within a property’s Matterport digital twin, live chat with clients from around the world, and conduct virtual open houses and walkthroughs. Matterport’s Digital Twin Platform powers 3D tours, room dimensions, and accurate floor plans that provides potential buyers with a clear understanding of a home’s space and allows Realtors to reach more out-of-town homebuyers who may not yet live in the local market. A recent study by Matterport surveyed U.S. homeowners who purchased their home in the last two years and found that 34 percent relocated more than 50 miles away from their previous residence.

As NCRMLS introduces the BrokerBay platform and its Matterport integration, the organization is offering training to its Realtors on how to capture a property’s digital twin by using the new NCRMLS directory of real estate photographers, and other do-it-yourself solutions like Matterport Axis™ - a low-cost motorized mount for smartphones that enables Realtors to publish virtual tours online in less than an hour. The convenient, hands-free tool is invaluable to Realtors in rural areas where professional photographers are not readily available, and to those with cost-sensitive property listings where professional photography is too expensive based on a listing’s commission. In addition, NCRMLS will provide education to its membership subscribers on the value of adopting Matterport virtual tours and floor plans to increase viewer traffic to properties for sale.

"NCRMLS recognized an evolving trend in the marketplace where today’s buyers desire a more immersive digital home shopping experience. They see the value and power that immersive, realistic, 3D virtual tours, what we call Digital Twins, can bring to real estate professionals and their clients,” said Bernard Nguyen, Senior Director of Business Strategy, Residential Real Estate at Matterport. “From Matterport Axis and our high-end Pro2 Camera to our Capture Services On-Demand solution, real estate professionals can select from a variety of 3D capture options based on their needs. All of these tools are helping more and more real estate professionals elevate the home transaction experience, enabling sellers and buyers to make more informed decisions.”

To learn more about Matterport for real estate, visit matterport.com/real-estate

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at Matterport.com and visit our Discover page to browse a collection of digital twins captured by our customers.

©2022 Matterport, Inc. All rights reserved. Matterport is a registered trademark and the Matterport logo is a trademark of Matterport, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:
press@matterport.com

Investor Contact:
Soohwan Kim, CFA
VP, Investor Relations
ir@matterport.com 

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the benefits of the business combination, the services offered by Matterport, Inc. (“Matterport”) and the markets in which Matterport operates, business strategies, debt levels, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, the effects of regulations and Matterport’s projected future results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “forecast,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions).

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including the expected benefits of Matterport’s partnership with North Carolina Regional MLS, Matterport’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations in the industry in which Matterport competes, and identify and realize additional opportunities. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in documents filed by Matterport from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Matterport assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Matterport does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.


All news about MATTERPORT, INC.
09:01aMatterport and North Carolina Regional MLS Pioneer the Industry's First MLS Virtual Sho..
GL
08/19SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Retreat Premarket Friday
MT
08/19Matterport Enters Into Partnership With TD SYNNEX to Expand North American Presence
MT
08/18Matterport Partners with Technology Distributor TD SYNNEX to Integrate 3D Digital Twin ..
GL
08/18Matterport Partners with TD SYNNEX to Integrate 3D Digital Twin Platform Across Network..
CI
08/17Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Matterport With Peer Perform Rating
MT
08/12Berenberg Bank Adjusts Matterport's Price Target to $9 From $12, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
08/11Tech Down, Giving Back Some Gains on the Week -- Tech Roundup
DJ
08/11MATTERPORT, INC./DE Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
08/11Matterport to Seek Acquisitions
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MATTERPORT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 133 M - -
Net income 2022 -138 M - -
Net cash 2022 174 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,66x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 320 M 1 320 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,63x
EV / Sales 2023 6,30x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart MATTERPORT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Matterport, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATTERPORT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 4,65 $
Average target price 8,86 $
Spread / Average Target 90,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
R. J. Pittman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James D. Fay Chief Financial Officer
Japjit Tulsi Chief Technology Officer
David Gausebeck Chief Scientist
Lou Marzano Vice President-Manufacturing, Hardware R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATTERPORT, INC.-77.47%1 320
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-14.92%2 071 429
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-32.21%65 891
SYNOPSYS INC.-1.49%54 779
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-22.53%52 991
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-0.78%50 639