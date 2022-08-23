Matterport and North Carolina Regional MLS Pioneer the Industry's First MLS Virtual Showing Service System

North Carolina Regional MLS is integrating Matterport’s Digital Twin Platform to provide a more streamlined, virtual homebuying process for buyers, sellers, and Realtors

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced a partnership with North Carolina Regional MLS (NCRMLS), one of the largest and most recognized Multiple Listing Services in North Carolina. Through the partnership, NCRMLS will integrate the Matterport Digital Twin Platform with its new showing management system, BrokerBay. The collaboration enables Realtors served by the NCRMLS to host virtual tours and open houses, streamlining the homebuying process for Realtors, as well as their buyers and sellers.



“Adding a virtual tour feature is vital when working with remote buyers, who are able to prescreen a home’s look, feel, and layout,” said Patrick LaJeunesse, Director of Marketing at NCRMLS. “Today’s homebuying experience has shifted, and we’re thrilled to be integrating Matterport’s Digital Twin Platform to enable Realtors to conduct more productive showings with qualified buyers. The partnership between Matterport and NCRMLS is the industry’s first MLS Virtual Showing Service system.”

Realtors can schedule and invite clients to meet virtually within a property’s Matterport digital twin, live chat with clients from around the world, and conduct virtual open houses and walkthroughs. Matterport’s Digital Twin Platform powers 3D tours, room dimensions, and accurate floor plans that provides potential buyers with a clear understanding of a home’s space and allows Realtors to reach more out-of-town homebuyers who may not yet live in the local market. A recent study by Matterport surveyed U.S. homeowners who purchased their home in the last two years and found that 34 percent relocated more than 50 miles away from their previous residence.

As NCRMLS introduces the BrokerBay platform and its Matterport integration, the organization is offering training to its Realtors on how to capture a property’s digital twin by using the new NCRMLS directory of real estate photographers, and other do-it-yourself solutions like Matterport Axis™ - a low-cost motorized mount for smartphones that enables Realtors to publish virtual tours online in less than an hour. The convenient, hands-free tool is invaluable to Realtors in rural areas where professional photographers are not readily available, and to those with cost-sensitive property listings where professional photography is too expensive based on a listing’s commission. In addition, NCRMLS will provide education to its membership subscribers on the value of adopting Matterport virtual tours and floor plans to increase viewer traffic to properties for sale.

"NCRMLS recognized an evolving trend in the marketplace where today’s buyers desire a more immersive digital home shopping experience. They see the value and power that immersive, realistic, 3D virtual tours, what we call Digital Twins, can bring to real estate professionals and their clients,” said Bernard Nguyen, Senior Director of Business Strategy, Residential Real Estate at Matterport. “From Matterport Axis and our high-end Pro2 Camera to our Capture Services On-Demand solution, real estate professionals can select from a variety of 3D capture options based on their needs. All of these tools are helping more and more real estate professionals elevate the home transaction experience, enabling sellers and buyers to make more informed decisions.”

