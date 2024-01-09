Official MATTERPORT, INC. press release

Renowned for its unique dining experiences, The Ivy Collection selected Matterport’s industry-leading 3D digital twin technology to transform the way clients preview private dining spaces

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), announced that The Ivy Collection , one of the UK’s leading restaurant brands, selected Matterport’s 3D Property Marketing solution to help customers experience its private dining spaces virtually, to streamline event planning, and maximize customer satisfaction.



The Ivy Collection offers exclusive private dining experiences across London, the UK and Ireland, featuring a range of elegant rooms capable of accommodating intimate gatherings or grand events for over 100 guests. To meet the growing demand for personalized experiences, these private spaces can be customized with bespoke decorations and tailored menus.

As part of the brand revamping its website, The Ivy Collection digitized 50 of its private dining rooms with Matterport’s digital twin technology. This has allowed clients to virtually walk through the space and experience the room as it is, helping set client expectations for those unable to see the venue physically, and increasing trust among clients. This not only enhanced the client experience, but also saved the Ivy Events and Venues Team time, reducing the team’s need for physical show-rounds, cutting travel, and minimizing disruptions.

Matterport’s Property Marketing solution, powered by the company’s digital twin technology, has helped customers in real estate, travel and hospitality to attract more buyers, close faster, and increase bookings. With all-in-one rich media assets produced from a single Matterport digital twin – from 3D experiences to 2D photography, and floor plans – Matterport is a one-stop shop for property marketing needs.

Read the full case study with the Ivy Collection to hear more about how Matterport’s digital twins helped elevate its guest experiences.

To learn about how Matterport’s Digital Twin Platform and Property Marketing solutions can help your properties stand out, visit: https://matterport.com/solutions/property-marketing

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking digital twin platform turns buildings into data to make every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins.

