Crushed by coronavirus and war, 156-year-old German cars supplier files for insolvency

MUNICH, Oct 17 (Reuters) - A German supplier of textile
components to the car industry with 6,000 staff has filed for
insolvency, the lawyer handling the proceedings said on Monday,
after years of struggle were compounded by the economic
consequences of the war in Ukraine.
Borgers, a 156-year-old company which began producing
padding materials for carriages, already pledged its significant
assets to lenders after the coronavirus pandemic, according to
German publication WirtschaftsWoche.
According to the latest available data from 2020, the
company, which supplied customers including Volkswagen
, turned over 660 million euros ($649.44 million) but
made a loss of 68 million that year.
It sold its mechanical engineering division, responsible for
around a fifth of revenue, to U.S. firm Matthews International
Corp and was looking to sell its automotive division
but negotiations became tough after Russia's invasion of
Ukraine, the report said.
A spokesperson for Borgers was not immediately available for
comment. Frank Kebekus, the lawyer handling the insolvency,
confirmed the details of the WirtschaftsWoche report to Reuters
but did not elaborate.
Suppliers to Germany's car industry, mostly small- to
medium-sized businesses, are increasingly struggling to make
ends meet under the weight of rising raw material and energy
costs and ongoing supply chain bottlenecks keeping orders low.
The number of insolvency proceedings under way rose by 26%
in August, according to the IWH economic institute, and
Germany's economy minister, Robert Habeck, has said he could
imagine parts of the economy stopping production due to rising
energy prices.
