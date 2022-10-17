Advanced search
    MATW   US5771281012

MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(MATW)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:30 2022-10-17 pm EDT
24.11 USD   +2.60%
Crushed by coronavirus and war, 156-year-old German cars supplier files for insolvency

10/17/2022 | 01:56pm EDT
MUNICH, Oct 17 (Reuters) - A German supplier of textile components to the car industry with 6,000 staff has filed for insolvency, the lawyer handling the proceedings said on Monday, after years of struggle were compounded by the economic consequences of the war in Ukraine.

Borgers, a 156-year-old company which began producing padding materials for carriages, already pledged its significant assets to lenders after the coronavirus pandemic, according to German publication WirtschaftsWoche.

According to the latest available data from 2020, the company, which supplied customers including Volkswagen , turned over 660 million euros ($649.44 million) but made a loss of 68 million that year.

It sold its mechanical engineering division, responsible for around a fifth of revenue, to U.S. firm Matthews International Corp and was looking to sell its automotive division but negotiations became tough after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the report said.

A spokesperson for Borgers was not immediately available for comment. Frank Kebekus, the lawyer handling the insolvency, confirmed the details of the WirtschaftsWoche report to Reuters but did not elaborate.

Suppliers to Germany's car industry, mostly small- to medium-sized businesses, are increasingly struggling to make ends meet under the weight of rising raw material and energy costs and ongoing supply chain bottlenecks keeping orders low.

The number of insolvency proceedings under way rose by 26% in August, according to the IWH economic institute, and Germany's economy minister, Robert Habeck, has said he could imagine parts of the economy stopping production due to rising energy prices. ($1 = 1.0163 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner in Munich Writing by Victoria Waldersee Editing by Matthew Lewis)


