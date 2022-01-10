Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Matthews International Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MATW   US5771281012

MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(MATW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Matthews International Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

01/10/2022 | 01:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matthews International Corporation (Nasdaq GSM: MATW) today announced plans to release its first quarter fiscal year 2022 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the financial and operating results for the period and discuss its outlook. Participating in the call will be Joseph C. Bartolacci, President and CEO, Steven F. Nicola, Chief Financial Officer, and William D. Wilson, Senior Director, Corporate Development. A question-and-answer session will follow.

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call
  Friday, January 28, 2022
  9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
  Phone: 201-689-8471
  Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: www.matw.com

As soon as available after the call, a transcript of the call will be posted in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.matw.com.

About Matthews International Corporation

Matthews International Corporation is a global provider of brand solutions, memorialization products and industrial technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment is a leading provider of packaging solutions and brand experiences, helping companies simplify their marketing, amplify their brands and provide value. The Memorialization segment is a leading provider of memorialization products, including memorials, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment, primarily to cemetery and funeral home customers that help families move from grief to remembrance. The Industrial Technologies segment designs, manufactures, services and distributes high-tech custom energy storage, marking, coding and industrial automation technologies and solutions. The Company has approximately 11,000 employees in more than 26 countries on six continents that are committed to delivering the highest quality products and services.

Matthews International Corporation
Corporate Office
Two NorthShore Center
Pittsburgh, PA 15212-5851
Phone: (412) 442-8200

 Contact:Steven F. NicolaWilliam D. Wilson
  Chief Financial OfficerSenior Director
  and SecretaryCorporate Development


All news about MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
01:49pMatthews International Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release and Confere..
GL
2021Newsweek Names Matthews International One of America's Most Responsible Companies
GL
2021MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD..
AQ
2021MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL : and Subsidiaries Recast Segment Sales and Operating Results - For..
PU
2021MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2021MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2021MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL : Call Transcript FY 2021
PU
2021MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
2021MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL : REPORTS RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBE..
PU
2021MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 690 M - -
Net income 2022 21,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 53,7x
Yield 2022 2,37%
Capitalization 1 140 M 1 140 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,67x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float -
Chart MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Matthews International Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 36,22 $
Average target price 52,67 $
Spread / Average Target 45,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph Carlo Bartolacci President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Francis Nicola Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
John D. Turner Chairman
Gregory S. Babe Director & Chief Technology Officer
Davor Brkovich Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION-1.23%1 140
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.3.05%19 113
WPP PLC4.20%18 161
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA2.70%17 191
OMNICOM GROUP INC.6.99%16 662
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.0.24%14 782