Matthews International : Call Transcript FY 2021

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Matthews International Corporation Q4 and Year End Fiscal 2020 Earnings Teleconference Call and Webcast November 19, 2021 Operator: Greetings. Welcome to Matthews International Corporation Fourth Quarter and Year End Fiscal 2021 Financial Results. Please note, this conference is being recorded. At this time, I'll turn the conference over to Bill Wilson, Senior Director of Finance and Corporate Development. Bill, you may now begin. Bill Wilson, Senior Director, Corporate Development: Thank you Rob. Good morning, everyone and welcome to the Matthews International fourth quarter and Fiscal Year End 2021 earnings conference call. This is Bill Wilson, Senior Director of Corporate Development. With us today are Joe Bartolacci, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Steve Nicola, our Chief Financial Officer. Before we start, I would like to remind you that our earnings release was posted on our website, www.matw.comin the Investors section last night. The presentation for our call can also be accessed in the Investors section of the website. As a reminder, any forward-looking statements in connection with this discussion are being made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Factors that could cause the Company's results to differ from those discussed today are set forth in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the SEC. In addition, we will be discussing non-GAAP financial metrics and encourage you to read our disclosures and reconciliation tables carefully as you consider these metrics. In connection with any forward-looking statements and non-GAAP financial information, please read the disclaimer included in today's presentation materials located on our website. Now, I'll turn the call over to Steve. Steven Nicola, Chief Financial Officer: Thank you Bill and good morning. We're going to start with Slide 4. To start the review today, some of the key financial highlights from the Fiscal 2021 fourth quarter included: first, our consolidated sales of $438.8 million for the current quarter established another new quarterly record for the Company and represented an increase of $39.7 million or 9.9% compared to a year ago. Each of our business segments reported sales growth for the Fiscal 2021 fourth quarter. Second, during the recent quarter the Company generated operating cash flow of $56 million and further strengthened the balance sheet through additional outstanding debt reduction of $28.8 million. Since the first quarter of the pandemic, March 2020, the Company has reduced its outstanding debt by over $200 million. Lastly, regarding the balance sheet, the Company is in the process of terminating and settling its principal domestic defined benefit retirement plans. During the current fiscal year, our pension accrual declined from $149.8 million at September 30, 2020 to $84.8 million at September 30, 2021, representing a reduction of $65 million in this liability. As we continue this process in Fiscal 2022, we expect a further significant reduction in this liability by December 31, 2021. For the year ended September 30, 2021, some of the key financial highlights included: first, our consolidated sales were $1.67 billion, representing an increase of $172.7 million or 11.5% growth over Fiscal 2020; second, the Company reported Adjusted EBITDA of $227.8 million, representing growth of $24.7 million or 12.1% over last year; third, our cash flow from operations was $162.8 million, representing another year of strong cash flow generation; and fourth, as a result of the continued strong cash flow, the 1 Matthews International Corporation Q4 and Year End Fiscal 2020 Earnings Teleconference Call and Webcast November 19, 2021 Company reduced outstanding debt by $70.8 million since September 30 last year, or $78.7 million on a net debt basis. Next, moving to our fourth quarter and fiscal year results, the Company reported consolidated sales of $438.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and on a GAAP basis reported a net loss of $3.7 million or $0.12 per share. For the same quarter last year, the Company reported sales of $399.1 million and net income on a GAAP basis of $7.4 million, or $0.24 per share. GAAP earnings for the current quarter included tax charges in connection with the terminations of certain of the Company's retirement plans. For the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2021, the Company reported consolidated sales of $1.67 billion and net income on a GAAP basis of $2.9 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to sales of $1.5 billion and a GAAP net loss of $87.2 million, or $2.79 per share last year. The GAAP net loss a year ago primarily reflected the impact of a goodwill write-down in the SGK Brand Solutions segment. Earnings per share on a GAAP basis for both years included the impact of intangible amortization primarily from the acceleration of the amortization of certain intangible assets in the SGK Brand Solutions segment and charges in connection with our cost reduction initiatives and COVID-19 related costs. Consolidated intangible amortization expense was $23 million or $0.57 per share for the Fiscal 2021 fourth quarter compared to $17.9 million or $0.43 per share a year ago. Intangible amortization expense for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2021 was $84.2 million or $1.98 per share, compared to $71.5 million or $1.72 per share last year. On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, Adjusted EBITDA, which represents net income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and other adjustments for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2021 was $227.8 million compared to $203.1 million last year. In addition, adjusted earnings per share were $3.28 for Fiscal 2021 compared to $3.01 last year. These improvements primarily reflected the impacts of higher consolidated sales in addition to realized savings from the Company's cost reduction programs. These increases were partially offset by higher material and labor costs. For the current quarter, Adjusted EBITDA was $52 million compared to $64.1 million last year. Earnings per share on a non-GAAP adjusted basis was $0.80 for the current quarter compared to $1.11 a year ago. Higher material, labor and shipping costs, particularly in the Memorialization segment, were the significant factors in the year-over-year decline in Adjusted EBITDA. Please see the reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share in our earnings release. Investment income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was a loss of $359,000 compared to income of $520,000 for the same quarter a year ago. For the year ended September 30, 2021, investment income was $2.6 million compared to $2 million last year. Investment income primarily reflects the changes in value of investments held in trust for certain of the Company's benefit plans. Interest expense for the Fiscal 2021 fourth quarter was $7 million compared to $7.9 million a year ago. For the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2021, interest expense was $28.7 million compared to $34.9 million last year. The declines reflected lower average debt levels and lower interest rates for the current year. Other income and deductions net for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 represented a reduction to pre-tax income of $3,000 compared to $1.8 million a year ago. This significant change primarily reflected a reduction in non-service pension costs as a result of the pending retirement plan terminations. For the year ended September 30, 2021, other income and deductions net represented a reduction to pre-tax income of $6.8 million compared to $9.2 million for Fiscal 2020. Other income and deductions include the non-service portion of pension and post-retirement costs as well as banking related fees and the impact of currency revaluation gains and losses on foreign denominated cash and debt balances. 2 Matthews International Corporation Q4 and Year End Fiscal 2020 Earnings Teleconference Call and Webcast November 19, 2021 The Company's consolidated income tax expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was $3.7 million compared to $4 million a year ago. Income taxes for the current quarter included additional tax charges in connection with certain of the pending retirement plan terminations. Consolidated income tax expense for the year ended September 30, 2021 was $6.4 million compared to a benefit of $18.7 million last year. The Fiscal 2020 benefit resulted mainly from the goodwill write-down last year. Please turn to Slide 5 to begin a review of our segment results. Memorialization segment sales for the Fiscal 2021 fourth quarter were $195.9 million compared to $177.7 million a year ago, representing an increase of $18 million or 10.3%. The increase was primarily attributable to higher unit sales of caskets and cremation equipment and improved price realization. Higher unit casket sales for the current quarter primarily reflected COVID-related deaths. For the year ended September 30, 2021, sales for the Memorialization segment were $769 million compared to $656 million a year ago. The increase resulted mainly from increased sales of caskets, cemetery memorial products, and cremation equipment. The Company also completed an acquisition of a small cemetery products business during the Fiscal 2021 second quarter. Memorialization segment Adjusted EBITDA for the Fiscal 2021 Fourth quarter was $33.6 million compared to $43.3 million a year ago. The favorable effect of higher sales was offset by the significant unfavorable impacts of higher commodity costs, mainly steel, lumber and bronze compared to a year ago, as well as increased labor and freight costs. These cost increases are also expected to have an unfavorable impact on the segment's Adjusted EBITDA for Fiscal 2022. For the year, Memorialization Adjusted EBITDA was $165.7 million for Fiscal 2021 compared to $146.3 million last year. The increase primarily reflected the benefits of higher sales and productivity initiatives offset partially by higher material costs, lower margin U.K. projects, and increased labor and freight costs. Please turn to Slide 6. Sales for the SGK Brand Solutions segment were $188 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to $179.6 million a year ago, representing an increase of 4.7%. The increase primarily reflected higher sales for the segment's engineered product business, principally energy solutions for the electric vehicle market. In addition, the segment's retail-based sales were higher than a year ago, reflecting continued recovery in these markets. As you will recall, the segment's retail-based businesses were significantly impacted by COVID-19. For the year ended September 30, 2021, the segment sales were $726.9 million compared to $693.1 million last year, representing an increase of 4.9%. Higher sales of engineered products were partially offset by lower retail-based sales earlier in the fiscal year. Changes in foreign currency rates had favorable impacts of $2.2 million and $23.3 million respectively on the segment's current quarter and fiscal year sales compared with the same periods last year. Fiscal 2021 fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA for the SGK Brand Solutions segment was $24.2 million compared to $28.8 million a year ago. The decline primarily reflected the impact of an unfavorable change in product mix from a year ago and higher performance-based compensation expense, offset partially by realized savings from the segment's recent cost reduction initiatives. The segment's Adjusted EBITDA for the year was $99.7 million compared to $90.6 million last year, representing an increase of $9 million or 10%. Higher sales and realized savings from the segment's recent cost reduction initiatives were the primary factors in this improvement. Please turn to Slide 7. Sales for the Industrial Technologies segment were $54.9 million for the Fiscal 2021 fourth quarter compared to $41.9 million a year ago, representing an increase of $13 million or 31.1%. For the year, the segment's Fiscal 2021 sales were $175.1 million compared to $149.2 million last year, representing an increase of $25.9 million or 17.4%. The segment's sales increases for the quarter and fiscal year resulted from higher sales for both the warehouse automation and product identification businesses. Incoming orders for these businesses continued to be strong through the fourth quarter, particularly for warehouse automation. 3 Matthews International Corporation Q4 and Year End Fiscal 2020 Earnings Teleconference Call and Webcast November 19, 2021 Adjusted EBITDA for the Industrial Technologies segment for the Fiscal 2021 fourth quarter was $11.4 million compared with $7.5 million a year ago. The increase primarily reflected the impact of higher sales for the quarter, which was partially offset by higher labor costs, increased travel costs, and an increase in product development costs. For the year, the segment's Adjusted EBITDA was $26.7 million for Fiscal 2021 compared to $22.8 million last year. Please turn to Slide 8. Cash flow from operating activities for the Fiscal 2021 fourth quarter was $56 million compared to $56.8 million a year ago. For the year ended September 30, 2021, cash flow from operating activities was $162.8 million compared to $180.4 million last year. As a result of the Company's continued strong operating cash flow, the Company further reduced outstanding debt by $28.8 million during the Fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and $70.8 million for the current fiscal year. Net debt, which represents outstanding debt less cash, was reduced by $31.7 million during the Fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and $78.7 million for the year. Again, since the initial quarter of the pandemic, March 2020, the Company has reduced outstanding debt by over $200 million. Outstanding debt was $763.7 million at September 30, 2021 and net debt was $714.5 million. The leverage ratio covenant in our domestic credit facility is based on net debt. During the current fiscal year, we reduced our net debt leverage ratio from 3.9 at September 30, 2020 to 3.1 at September 30, 2021. In addition, we are in the process of terminating and settling our principal domestic defined benefit retirement plans. During the Fiscal year 2021, our pension liability significant declined from $149.8 million a year ago to $84.8 million at September 30, 2021. As we settle the principal U.S. plan obligations in the Fiscal 2022 first quarter, we expect another significant decline in this liability balance by December 31, 2021. Approximately 31.5 million shares were outstanding at September 30, 2021. During the recent quarter, the Company purchased approximately 166,000 shares under its share repurchase program. For the year, the Company purchased approximately 380,000 shares. At September 30, 2021, the Company had remaining authorization of approximately 2,659,000 shares under the program. Finally, the Board this week increased the Company's quarterly dividend to $0.22 per share on the Company's common stock. This represents our 28th consecutive annual dividend increase since becoming a publicly traded company. The dividend is payable December 13, 2021 to stockholders of record November 29, 2021. This concludes the financial review, and Joe will now comment on our Company's operations. Joseph Bartolacci, President, Chief Executive Officer: Thank you Steve. Good morning. Again, this quarter, we performed very well on many levels. Each of our segments reported higher sales for the quarter, allowing us to report record sales for the quarter and the full year. During the quarter, we continued to see strong demand in our Memorialization segment driven by the impact of the pandemic. We also saw strong performance of SGK as our European businesses saw the benefits of recent cost restructuring initiatives, increased energy storage revenues, and general volume increases versus prior years. What we're most pleased with is the performance of our Industrial Technologies business, which saw an almost 30% increase in revenues thanks to very strong performance in our warehouse automation business and improved performance in our product identification business. From an EBITDA perspective, we saw the impact of the inflationary pressures and supply chain challenges throughout our business. That pressure was particularly felt by our Memorialization segment, where despite strong revenues our EBITDA was lower due to higher commodity, transportation, and labor costs. Similarly, although SGK Brand Solutions reported higher year-over-year sales for the quarter, changes in our product mix resulted in lower margin projects providing a more significant part of the revenue increase. Again however, I want to call out for you the performance of our Industrial Technologies business, which 4 Matthews International Corporation Q4 and Year End Fiscal 2020 Earnings Teleconference Call and Webcast November 19, 2021 generated a 50% increase in EBITDA on a year-over-year basis. All in all, we are very satisfied with our performance for the quarter, for the full year, and throughout the pandemic. We have accomplished a lot during the pandemic. Let me give you some idea. As stated above, we have had record sales for Fiscal '21. We reported record operating cash flow, having generated $343 million over the past two years. We had market share gains in many of our businesses. We significantly reduced our debt by over $200 million since the start of the pandemic. We exited our pension plan, thus further de-risking our balance sheet significantly. We executed on a very aggressive cost restructuring plan and implemented our global services platform, and most excitingly, we executed on two of the most important strategic initiatives that we have been working on for a while and which should benefit us for years to come: the ramp of our energy storage business and the launch of our new product in our Industrial Technologies segment. Each of these accomplishments individually would have been significant on their own, but to accomplish them during a pandemic is truly remarkable. I want to thank our colleagues around the world for their efforts in helping to achieve these exceptional results. Now, let's talk about our individual segments. In our Memorialization segment, we delivered strong full year results. Cemetery products, funeral home products, and environmental solutions all reported higher revenue than prior year. Our backlog and our current order rates in our cemetery products and our environmental solutions businesses continue to be very strong, and at least at this time, our funeral home products revenues remain strong, therefore we expect another strong year from this business going into '22. Unfortunately, throughout the Memorialization segment, we are feeling the impact of inflationary pressures that impacted our business particularly hard in the fourth quarter and will impact our operating results in '22. When compared to pre-pandemic levels, we are expecting over $50 million of inflationary pressures during '22 in this segment. We are taking actions to mitigate these increases, including raising prices now and in the coming quarters, but we still expect to be impacted negatively. Similarly, our SGK Brand Solutions business saw good revenue growth for the quarter and for the full year, driven by growth in our energy storage business. The traditional packaging and brand experience business has gained new accounts which, together with what we hope will be a normalization of the retail sector, bodes well for another good year in '22. In our energy storage business, currently reported as part of the SGK, our deliveries finished pretty much as planned with revenues of over $50 million for 2021. We are projecting around $100 million of revenue for '22 and currently have more than that in our backlog. Activity in this business in both the lithium-ion battery calendering solution and the hydrogen fuel cell solution is very high. We are continuing to receive inquiries from marquee automotive nameplates each day, and in addition to our largest customer, we are proud to add as our newest client Cellforce Group GmbH, a European battery joint venture which includes Porsche amongst its other notable partners. In our Industrial Technologies segment for the year, higher revenues and EBITDA was largely driven by our warehouse automation business which also saw a strong quarter. We have almost a full year of orders in this business, which continues to grow and reflects the widely recognized value of our software solution. Our new account wins in this business broaden our portfolio to include some of the best-known brands in ecommerce. The overall Industrial Technologies business is expected to have another strong year in '22 as orders for product identification equipment and inks have normalized. Moreover, as mentioned above, we have launched our new product shortly after the quarter ended. Although we do not expect significant revenues this year, we are making good progress towards establishing manufacturing processes for significantly

