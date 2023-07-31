Matthews International Corporation Q3 Fiscal 2023 Earnings Teleconference Call and Webcast July 28, 2023 Operator: Greetings. Welcome to the Matthews International Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. (Operator instructions). As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Bill Wilson, Senior Director, Corporate Development. Thank you, sir. You may begin. Bill Wilson, Senior Director, Finance and Corporate Development. Thank you, Christine. Good morning everyone and welcome to the Matthews International Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. This is Bill Wilson, Senior Director of Corporate Development. With me today are Joe Bartolacci, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Steve Nicola, our Chief Financial Officer. Before we start, I would like to remind you that our earnings release was posted on our website, www.matw.com, in the Investors section last night. The presentation for our call can also be accessed in the Investors section of the website. Any forward-looking statements in connection with this discussion are being made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Factors that could cause the Company's results to differ from those discussed today are set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other periodic filings with the SEC. In addition, we will be discussing non-GAAP financial metrics and encourage you to read our disclosures and reconciliation tables carefully as you consider these metrics. In connection with any forward-looking statements and non-GAAP financial information, please read the disclaimer included in today's presentation materials located on our website. Now, I will turn the call over to Joe. Joe Bartolacci, President and Chief Executive Officer. Thank you, Bill. Good morning. Let me first thank all of our employees globally for their continuing contributions to our success last quarter. Again this quarter, we're quite pleased with our results as all of our businesses performed well on a year- over-year basis. As we expected, we continued to see growth in our Industrial Technologies business, driven by our recent significant orders and the ongoing interest in our Energy Solutions business. We also saw continued growth in our Warehouse Automation and our Product Identification businesses, which were solid contributors to our overall performance. In addition, we had strong results in our Memorialization Segment, and improving results in SGK which showed improvement year-over-year. Consolidated sales for the Company increased by almost 12% and Adjusted EBITDA improved by 22%; all in all, a very good quarter. 1

As I look at the performance of our individual businesses, the Industrial Technologies segment grew by 66% over prior year, primarily through higher sales for our energy storage solutions business as well as benefits gained from the acquisitions of Olbrich and R+S Automotive. These acquisitions increased our capacity and provided the additional resources necessary to support our ability to execute on the recent orders and meet the growing demand for our Energy Solutions business. We are continuing to make progress in fulfilling the over $200 million of energy orders announced earlier this year. These orders, together with other orders that we have already received and orders that we anticipate in the near term, will carry over into next fiscal year and provide a very good start for another strong year in our Energy Solutions business. Discussions on additional business opportunities are ongoing, and we will continue to share our progress on the new orders as they are finalized. Now that we have much of the required capacity and resources to meet increased demand, we are focusing on improving the operating platform at Olbrich and R+S, which have impaired the performance of the business over the past few quarters. Beginning this quarter, cost actions will be taken over the next 12 to 18 months that will improve the performance of these acquisitions and contribute directly to the bottom line. We had been prevented from taking action earlier due to the labor contracts in place at the time of our acquisition, but those contracts have now expired. In our Memorialization business we continued to outperform pre-pandemic result, driven by the significant effort made by the team. We have retained much of the market share gains that we have made during COVID and improved our operating efficiencies. Thus, we have reset this business to a higher performance level than before the pandemic. As a result of those efforts and the recent acquisition of Eagle Granite, operating results in the Memorialization segment grew by almost 3% in the fiscal '23 third quarter, and by 29% when compared to the corresponding period before the pandemic began. Moving on to SGK, top line results continue to be impacted by the market challenges in Europe and unfavorable currency rate changes. With that said though, we were pleased with the direction of operating results for the quarter as SGK was able to pass along cost increases and take actions to improve its performance relative to prior year. We anticipate additional cost actions to be taken over the coming year, geared towards further driving margin improvement in '24. As for our Warehouse Automation business and the Product Identification business, we saw good results but did see some softening in order activity in the warehouse business as we advised in our last quarterly earnings call. In particular, throughout the third quarter we saw a decline in quoting activity, which began to strengthen early into the fourth quarter. It is still early to forecast the impact to fiscal '24 of any softening, but the recent uptick in activity bodes well for another strong year next year. Our Product Identification business also contributed a good quarter, driven by select price increases and volume increases. During the quarter, we made progress on our new print engine in our Product Identification business and are finalizing production plans this coming quarter. We expect to give you a better understanding of the timing of the rollout of the new product in our year-end earnings call. Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, we continue to feel good about our future outlook in all of our businesses. The Industrial Technologies segment and, in particular, the strength of our Energy Solutions business, is expected to have another solid quarter. This performance, combined with continued steady results from Memorialization and a trend towards improving results in SGK gives us the confidence to finish the year strong. As a reminder, the fourth quarter of fiscal '22 benefited from the closing of projects in our Energy Solutions business, resulting in particularly strong results. Although we do not have similar project closures in our upcoming quarter, we do anticipate operating results in our Industrial Technologies segment to remain relatively in line with prior year results as we make progress on the recent orders. We remain on track to recognize about half of those orders in fiscal '23 and the remainder over the first half of '24. This 2

performance should result in about a 40% increase year-over-year in our Energy Solutions business, bringing our fiscal '23 revenue to about $140 million. Moreover, our total Industrial Technologies segment is expected to report revenues that approach $500 million, more than double what they were in fiscal 2020. As I've laid out on earlier calls, the Energy Solutions business consists of large orders subject to revenue recognition accounting rules, and thus, the timing of our revenue recognition is not entirely in our control. Our Memorialization business is expected to continue to perform well in the fourth quarter, and at SGK, as we noted earlier, we are expecting to see continued margin improvement on a year-over-year basis. The wild card in our forecast remains the economic environment, which continues to hinder our efforts in Europe. With that in mind, and given the aforementioned assumptions, we believe it is prudent to remain cautious on our outlook. Therefore, we are maintaining our previous guidance for fiscal '23 with our current projections of at least $220 million of Adjusted EBITDA. Let me now hand it over to Steve, who will discuss the financial results for the quarter in detail. Steve Nicola,Chief Financial Officer and Secretary. Thank you, Joe, and good morning. I'll begin with Slide 7. Consolidated sales for the fiscal 2023 third quarter were $471.9 million compared to $421.7 million a year ago, representing an increase of $50.2 million or 11.9%. The increase primarily reflected higher sales for the Industrial Technologies segment. The Industrial Technologies segment reported a sales increase of $52.1 million or 66.4% compared to a year ago, primarily reflecting higher engineering energy storage sales and the impact of the acquisitions of Olbrich GmbH and R+S Automotive GmbH in August last year. Memorialization segment sales increased $5.6 million for the current quarter, and sales for the SGK Brand Solutions segment were $7.5 million lower than a year ago. On a consolidated basis, changes in currency rates had an unfavorable impact of $1.7 million on current quarter sales compared to a year ago. On a GAAP basis, the Company's net income was $8.7 million or $0.28 per share for the current quarter compared to $2.9 million or $0.09 per share for the same quarter last year. The increase primarily reflected higher operating income and an income tax benefit for the current quarter, offset partially by higher interest expense. On a non-GAAP basis, consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, which represents net income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and other adjustments for the fiscal 2023 third quarter was $56.2 million compared to $46 million a year ago, representing an increase of $10.2 million or 22.1%. The increase reflected higher Adjusted EBITDA for all three of the company's reporting segments. Changes in currency exchange rates had an unfavorable impact of approximately $600,000 on current quarter consolidated Adjusted EBITDA compared to a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.74 compared to $0.58 for the same quarter a year ago. Similar to GAAP earnings per share, the increase primarily reflected higher Adjusted EBITDA and a lower income tax expense impact for the current quarter, offset partially by higher interest expense. Please see the reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA provided in our earnings release. Please turn to Slide 8 to begin a review of our segment results. Sales for the Industrial Technologies segment for the fiscal 2023 third quarter were $130.5 million compared to $78.4 million a year ago, representing an increase of $52.1 million or 66.4%. Recent acquisitions- primarily Olbrich and R+S Automotive-contributed $25.2 million to the current quarter. 3

The engineering business reported higher sales for the current quarter compared to a year ago, primarily reflecting continued growth in our energy storage solutions business. Our Warehouse Automation and Product Identification businesses also reported higher sales for the current quarter compared to last year. Changes in currency rates had an unfavorable impact of approximately $350,000 on the segment's current quarter sales compared to a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA for the Industrial Technologies segment for the current quarter was $15 million compared to $11.8 million a year ago. The increase primarily reflected the segment's sales growth for the current quarter. The segment's Adjusted EBITDA margin percentage was unfavorably impacted by recent acquisitions, which reported operating losses for the current quarter. As we have previously discussed, these acquisitions were not anticipated to contribute to Adjusted EBITDA immediately, but their results are expected to improve next fiscal year as we continue with integration actions. Please turn to Slide 9. Sales for the Memorialization segment for the fiscal 2023 third quarter were $208.7 million compared to $203.2 million for the same quarter a year ago. The increase primarily reflected the benefits of improved pricing, higher sales of U.S. cremation equipment and the acquisition of Eagle Granite Company, which were partially offset by lower unit sales of caskets and memorials, reflecting lower COVID- related deaths. Memorialization segment Adjusted EBITDA for the current quarter was $39.9 million compared to $32.1 million for the third fiscal quarter last year. The increase primarily resulted from higher sales, improved pricing and benefits from operational cost savings initiatives. These increases were partially offset by the impact of lower casket and memorial sales volumes and increased materials, labor and other inflation- related costs. Please turn to Slide 10. The SGK Brand Solutions segment reported sales of $132.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $140.1 million a year ago. The segment's European businesses continued to be challenged by unfavorable market conditions. Retail-based sales, which includes private label and merchandising were also lower for the current quarter. Changes in currency rates had an unfavorable impact of $1.2 million on current quarter sales compared to a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA for SGK Brand Solutions was $16.4 million for the fiscal 2023 third quarter compared to $14.5 million a year ago. Despite lower sales, Adjusted EBITDA for the segment increased for the current quarter, primarily reflecting improvements in the ability to pass along cost increases and benefits from the segment's recent cost reduction actions. Changes in currency rates had an unfavorable impact of $473,000 on Adjusted EBITDA compared to a year ago. Please turn to Slide 11. Cash flow from operating activities for the fiscal 2023 third quarter was $32.2 million compared to $11.6 million a year ago. The increase primarily reflected higher earnings and a reduction in cash used for working capital in the quarter. For the nine months ended June 30, 2023, operating cash flow was $76.9 million compared to $84.4 million a year ago. Operating cash flow for both year-to-date periods reflected final payouts for the settlement of the Company's U.S. retirement plan obligations. The final payouts for the settlement of the supplemental retirement plans totaled $24.2 million in the fiscal 2023 first quarter. Final payouts for settlement of the Company's principal U.S. pension plan totaled $35.7 million in the first fiscal quarter last year. In addition, operating cash flow for the current year reflected an increase in working capital, primarily resulting from higher inventories and reduced current liabilities. Outstanding debt was $775 million at June 30, 2023, representing a decrease of $3 million during the current quarter. Outstanding debt was $778 million as of March 31, 2023, and $799 million on September 30, 2022. 4