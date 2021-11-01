Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Mattioli Woods plc
  News
  Summary
    MTW   GB00B0MT3Y97

MATTIOLI WOODS PLC

(MTW)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/01 05:54:29 am
805.25 GBX   +0.03%
Introducing... april ritchie
PU
Mattioli Woods plc Declares Final Dividend for the Year Ended May 31, 2021
CI
MATTIOLI WOODS : Introducing... adrian firth
PU
INTRODUCING... APRIL RITCHIE

11/01/2021 | 06:47am EDT
April Ritchie, Senior Wealth Management Consultant, has spent the last eight years of her financial services career at Mattioli Woods. In the first part of her 'Introducing…' interview with Peter Higgins, April talks about her career, client relationships and why wealth management is important to everyone.

1 November 2021

8 minutes

Part one:

Disclaimer

Mattioli Woods plc published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 10:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 101 M 138 M 138 M
Net income 2022 12,6 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
Net cash 2022 43,0 M 58,8 M 58,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,7x
Yield 2022 2,92%
Capitalization 407 M 556 M 555 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,60x
EV / Sales 2023 3,06x
Nbr of Employees 663
Free-Float 80,5%
Managers and Directors
Ian Thomas Mattioli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael David Wright Group Managing Director & Director
Ravi Singh Tara Chief Financial Officer & Director
Joanne Carolyn Lake Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Charles Semple Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATTIOLI WOODS PLC5.92%556
BLACKROCK, INC.30.76%143 395
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.42.00%94 603
UBS GROUP AG33.48%62 547
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)39.49%48 889
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.43.26%48 744