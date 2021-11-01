INTRODUCING... APRIL RITCHIE

April Ritchie, Senior Wealth Management Consultant, has spent the last eight years of her financial services career at Mattioli Woods. In the first part of her 'Introducing…' interview with Peter Higgins, April talks about her career, client relationships and why wealth management is important to everyone.
1 November 2021
8 minutes
