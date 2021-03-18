Log in
MATTIOLI WOODS PLC

MATTIOLI WOODS PLC

(MTW)
  Report
03/18 09:38:15 am
695 GBX   +0.72%
10:18aINVESTMENT LINE : Our current thinking on markets - march 2021
PU
03/17MATTIOLI WOODS  : Tax allowances - the long game
PU
03/10MATTIOLI WOODS  : Taking AIM with your ISAs
PU
INVESTMENT LINE: OUR CURRENT THINKING ON MARKETS - MARCH 2021

03/18/2021 | 10:18am EDT
In essence, little is changed this month in terms of newsflow and trends in markets. The broad strength in equity markets is still in evidence and only question marks over the bond markets and higher yields seem to threaten the landscape. This of course is not something to be dismissed lightly; rising yields are a real concern and at the very least can lead to dramatic shifts in sentiment across sectors. Value has continued to look strong against this backdrop and some of the falls in the tech space (see Tesla) can certainly be described as significant. This change in style has benefited some markets more than others and the composition of some indices in the UK means that the change has been favourable here too. The effects of Covid-19 have been truly awful in so many ways, but the shift to fiscal policy and stimulus away from purely monetary may yet prove to be a major positive for societies and economies - in many ways the crisis has been used as cover for bringing forward change which may otherwise have been politically difficult.

It is fair to say that our confidence has continued to grow, as has that of others, and we are adding to equities in most portfolios. To a large degree this is being achieved through a reduction in cash positions. The increased risk appetite means that this is also an opportune time to reduce the uncorrelated strategies in some portfolios. The global growth story has been looking more convincing and this has resulted in our additions to global smallers, UK smallers and European allocations in various risk models. We still have plenty of insurances and protective holdings in portfolios should the trends in markets go into reverse. What might cause this is getting less obvious (we remain wary of vaccine-related shocks) and we feel it is right to be adding risk in a measured way, always with one eye on what could happen to threaten the prevailing thesis.

Disclaimer

Mattioli Woods plc published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 14:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 61,5 M 85,4 M 85,4 M
Net income 2021 8,20 M 11,4 M 11,4 M
Net cash 2021 21,9 M 30,5 M 30,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,5x
Yield 2021 2,97%
Capitalization 194 M 268 M 269 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,79x
EV / Sales 2022 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 642
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart MATTIOLI WOODS PLC
Duration : Period :
Mattioli Woods plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATTIOLI WOODS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 904,67 GBX
Last Close Price 690,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 36,1%
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ian Thomas Mattioli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ravi Singh Tara Chief Financial Officer & Director
Joanne Carolyn Lake Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Iain McKenzie Group Operating Officer
James Wilson Chief Compliance & Risk Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MATTIOLI WOODS PLC-9.21%269
BLACKROCK, INC.0.21%109 745
UBS GROUP AG16.48%54 294
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)9.59%41 028
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.13.72%39 544
STATE STREET CORPORATION16.46%29 434
