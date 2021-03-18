INVESTMENT LINE: OUR CURRENT THINKING ON MARKETS - MARCH 2021

In essence, little is changed this month in terms of newsflow and trends in markets. The broad strength in equity markets is still in evidence and only question marks over the bond markets and higher yields seem to threaten the landscape. This of course is not something to be dismissed lightly; rising yields are a real concern and at the very least can lead to dramatic shifts in sentiment across sectors. Value has continued to look strong against this backdrop and some of the falls in the tech space (see Tesla) can certainly be described as significant. This change in style has benefited some markets more than others and the composition of some indices in the UK means that the change has been favourable here too. The effects of Covid-19 have been truly awful in so many ways, but the shift to fiscal policy and stimulus away from purely monetary may yet prove to be a major positive for societies and economies - in many ways the crisis has been used as cover for bringing forward change which may otherwise have been politically difficult.

It is fair to say that our confidence has continued to grow, as has that of others, and we are adding to equities in most portfolios. To a large degree this is being achieved through a reduction in cash positions. The increased risk appetite means that this is also an opportune time to reduce the uncorrelated strategies in some portfolios. The global growth story has been looking more convincing and this has resulted in our additions to global smallers, UK smallers and European allocations in various risk models. We still have plenty of insurances and protective holdings in portfolios should the trends in markets go into reverse. What might cause this is getting less obvious (we remain wary of vaccine-related shocks) and we feel it is right to be adding risk in a measured way, always with one eye on what could happen to threaten the prevailing thesis.