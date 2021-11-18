Log in
    MTW   GB00B0MT3Y97

MATTIOLI WOODS PLC

(MTW)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/18 07:37:10 am
822.51 GBX   -0.30%
INVESTMENT LINE : Our current thinking on asset allocation - november 2021
PU
INVESTMENT LINE : Our current thinking on markets - november 2021
PU
11/12Today on Wall Street: Out with the old
INVESTMENT LINE: OUR CURRENT THINKING ON MARKETS - NOVEMBER 2021

11/18/2021 | 08:43am EST
So, no move from the Bank of England this month but expectations are high that we will get a rate increase in December. The bank expects inflation to reach around 5% by the spring but still held firm with only two members of the committee voting for a rate rise despite expectations we would see a 0.25% hike this time. The market reaction was pretty much what you would expect with sterling weakening slightly and gilts rallying on the news. Broadly speaking, the City expects rates to reach around 1% by the end of 2022 so several rate rises are already "priced in" within this time frame. The Bank of England is still sort of persisting with the transitory thesis, suggesting that a fall back in energy prices in the second half of next year will bring inflation back down towards target but confirming that it expects rate increases to be necessary at some point soon. In truth then, plenty of uncertainty persists but it looks as if tighter policy will have to be contended with soon.

Despite performing well recently, UK shares are still trading at a 40% discount to global peers on some measures, which represents a 30-year low. It is difficult to justify such a substantially cheaper valuation than many of the UK's peers and we have been somewhat more enthusiastic about the domestic market over the last six months or so. The vaccination roll out has generally been a great success, the consumer savings level is high, and the economy seems to be staging a decent recovery. However, there are some unfortunate headlines surfacing around the possibility of the UK invoking "Article 16". The UK government feels that the Protocol agreed with the EU as part of the Brexit deal is creating too many practical problems regarding the flow of goods from the rest of the UK into Northern Ireland. If the UK decided to suspend articles of the Protocol relating to state aid, customs and product standards this would be seen by the EU as an attempt at gaining access to the single market through the "back door". Although it may take time to materialise, we could find ourselves in a position where tariffs are imposed between the UK and the EU or possibly even the two parties trading on WHO terms. In reality, this is still unlikely, but it is unsettling. Arguably a fair amount of bad news is priced in here- perhaps not a falling apart of the Brexit deal in full, but certainly a marked deterioration in the situation. There are other reasons the UK is relatively cheap of course - not least the perceived vulnerability

Disclaimer

Mattioli Woods plc published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 13:42:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
