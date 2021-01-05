Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Mattioli Woods plc    MTW   GB00B0MT3Y97

MATTIOLI WOODS PLC

(MTW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mattioli Woods : Appointment Of Non-Executive Directors

01/05/2021 | 06:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Appointment Of Non-Executive Directors
We welcome David Kiddie, Edward Knapp and Martin Reason to the roles of Non-Executive Directors with immediate effect.

David Kiddie has expertise in asset management and investment oversight thanks to his previous roles as Chief Investment Officer and Head of Equities at organisations including ABN AMRO Asset Management, AMP Capital Investors, Baring Asset Management and Rothschild Asset Management, as well as CEO for BNP Paribas Asset Management (UK) and Group Executive for Perpetual Investment (Australia).

Meanwhile Edward Knapp has held senior roles with HSBC Bank plc, Barclays Bank plc and McKinsey & Company specialising in technology, innovation and growth in financial services, and is already a Non-Executive Director at F&C Investment Trust plc. Edward will be our new Chairman of the Risk & Compliance Committee, after having the role handed over from Anne Gunther in due course.

As former Chief Executive Officer of Melton Mowbray Building Society, Martin Reason is a specialist in product development, customer services, strategic planning, creating operational resilience and change management.

The new appointments follow the recent appointments of Ravi Tara, Michael Wright and Iain McKenzie (subject to final regulatory approval) and enables us to continue having a balanced board which represents the right governance structure for the Company.

Joanne Lake, Non-Executive Chairman said:

'I am delighted to welcome David, Edward and Martin to our Board. Their deep and broad range of expertise across financial services, including investment management, technology and transformation, and operations and customer services, will be an asset to Mattioli Woods as we continue to execute against our growth strategy through responsible integration. The appointment of David, Edward and Martin brings further renewal to the Board and gives us a strong platform for future succession planning. We remain committed to our culture at Mattioli Woods of putting clients first and to delivering our ambitious growth plans for the business'.

Disclaimer

Mattioli Woods plc published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 11:01:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about MATTIOLI WOODS PLC
06:02aMATTIOLI WOODS : Appointment Of Non-Executive Directors
PU
2020INVESTMENT LINE : Market Update - December 2020
PU
2020MATTIOLI WOODS : Appointment of Executive Chairman of Custodian Capital Limited
PU
2020CUSTODIAN REIT PLC : Board Changes
DJ
2020INVESTMENT LINE : Brexit Special - 1 December 2020
PU
2020MATTIOLI WOODS : October 2020 AGM Statement
PU
2020MATTIOLI WOODS : invest in Tigers with new five-year deal
PU
2020MATTIOLI WOODS PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2020MATTIOLI WOODS : Positioned Well to Deliver Future Growth and Continued Sustaina..
PU
2020MATTIOLI WOODS : completes acquisition of Hurley Partners
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 62,7 M 85,1 M 85,1 M
Net income 2021 8,53 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
Net cash 2021 21,9 M 29,7 M 29,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,5x
Yield 2021 2,67%
Capitalization 213 M 289 M 289 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,04x
EV / Sales 2022 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 597
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart MATTIOLI WOODS PLC
Duration : Period :
Mattioli Woods plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATTIOLI WOODS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 857,00 GBX
Last Close Price 760,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 17,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ian Thomas Mattioli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Joanne Carolyn Lake Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Iain McKenzie Group Operating Officer
Ravi Tara Group Finance Director
Carol Avis Duncumb Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MATTIOLI WOODS PLC0.00%289
BLACKROCK, INC.-1.49%108 408
UBS GROUP AG1.20%51 427
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-1.77%36 943
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.0.00%33 442
STATE STREET CORPORATION-0.73%25 490
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ