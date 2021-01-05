Mattioli Woods : Appointment Of Non-Executive Directors

Appointment Of Non-Executive Directors

We welcome David Kiddie, Edward Knapp and Martin Reason to the roles of Non-Executive Directors with immediate effect.

Joanne Lake, Non-Executive Chairman said:



'I am delighted to welcome David, Edward and Martin to our Board. Their deep and broad range of expertise across financial services, including investment management, technology and transformation, and operations and customer services, will be an asset to Mattioli Woods as we continue to execute against our growth strategy through responsible integration. The appointment of David, Edward and Martin brings further renewal to the Board and gives us a strong platform for future succession planning. We remain committed to our culture at Mattioli Woods of putting clients first and to delivering our ambitious growth plans for the business'.

David Kiddie has expertise in asset management and investment oversight thanks to his previous roles as Chief Investment Officer and Head of Equities at organisations including ABN AMRO Asset Management, AMP Capital Investors, Baring Asset Management and Rothschild Asset Management, as well as CEO for BNP Paribas Asset Management (UK) and Group Executive for Perpetual Investment (Australia).Meanwhile Edward Knapp has held senior roles with HSBC Bank plc, Barclays Bank plc and McKinsey & Company specialising in technology, innovation and growth in financial services, and is already a Non-Executive Director at F&C Investment Trust plc. Edward will be our new Chairman of the Risk & Compliance Committee, after having the role handed over from Anne Gunther in due course.As former Chief Executive Officer of Melton Mowbray Building Society, Martin Reason is a specialist in product development, customer services, strategic planning, creating operational resilience and change management.The new appointments follow the recent appointments of Ravi Tara, Michael Wright and Iain McKenzie (subject to final regulatory approval) and enables us to continue having a balanced board which represents the right governance structure for the Company.