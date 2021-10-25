Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Mattioli Woods plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTW   GB00B0MT3Y97

MATTIOLI WOODS PLC

(MTW)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mattioli Woods : INTRODUCING... ADRIAN FIRTH

10/25/2021 | 05:24am EDT
Whether you need employee benefits for your staff within the UK, an overseas subsidiary or you are based outside of the UK, Employee Benefits Consultant Adrian Firth discusses ways Mattioli Woods works to provide the best package for you. Our 'Introducing…' series begins with Adrian talking to Peter Higgins about this, and more.

25 October 2021

8 minutes

Part one:

Mattioli Woods plc published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 09:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 101 M 139 M 139 M
Net income 2022 12,6 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
Net cash 2022 43,0 M 59,2 M 59,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,5x
Yield 2022 2,94%
Capitalization 404 M 556 M 556 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,57x
EV / Sales 2023 3,04x
Nbr of Employees 663
Free-Float 80,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 800,00 GBX
Average target price 1 020,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian Thomas Mattioli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael David Wright Group Managing Director & Director
Ravi Singh Tara Chief Financial Officer & Director
Joanne Carolyn Lake Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Charles Semple Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATTIOLI WOODS PLC5.26%556
BLACKROCK, INC.26.81%139 065
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.43.41%95 793
UBS GROUP AG28.87%60 942
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)40.69%49 310
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.36.59%46 928