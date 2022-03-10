Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Mattioli Woods plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTW   GB00B0MT3Y97

MATTIOLI WOODS PLC

(MTW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mattioli Woods : INVESTMENT BONDS - WHEN A TOP SLICE ISN'T A PIECE OF CAKE

03/10/2022 | 12:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

It is perhaps hard to recall the total lack of choice offered via the compulsory purchase of a pension annuity pre-April 2011 at age 75.Individuals could be forgiven for approaching their 75th birthday with some trepidation, as not only would there be an extra candle on the cake but they would be confronted overnight with a drop of 25% in their maximum allowed income from 120% to just 90% of the Government Actuarial Department (GAD) limit, plus the introduction of annual reviews.

It is fair to say that legislation has progressed significantly over the past decade, most notably with the introduction of flexi-access drawdown in April 2015, to now enable individuals' control over their retirement income and the ability to manage their estate.

It is because of these historically rigid positions around retirement income that many clients would work towards building a portfolio of onshore and offshore bonds with the intention of flexibly accessing tax-deferred funds, typically in retirement. In addition, many chose to use several bonds rather than a single provider to diversify their investments as this was prior to open architecture bonds, with each company only offering a limited number of funds, mostly using their with-profits options.

As a result of this many clients are now sitting on accrued gains across a portfolio of bonds where the available 5%'s may have been exhausted, or are close to running out. As a result, they are wondering how to deal with the potential double tax liability looming in the distance, both income tax on the gain accrued and inheritance tax (IHT) on the bond remaining.

Life assurance bonds, while offering potential benefits when considering care home asset calculations, do carry with them the inevitable tax assessment on death of the lives assured. They also typically will not allow for future assignments into trust to allow for IHT planning and the often limited number of segments provides its own dilemma when considering a phased encashment approach.

Additionally, unlike a General Investment Account (GIA) there is no automatic rebasing of the gains upon death therefore funds within these bonds could potentially be subject to income tax on any accrued gain but also IHT, meaning a client's estate could possibly suffer up to circa 60% tax on these bonds.

Following the case of Marina Silver v HMRC (TC07013) changes were brought about. Not only were bond calculations amended in the 2020 Spring budget for gains arising from 11 March 2020 onwards but HMRC later confirmed this retrospective change would apply to those individuals who had realised gains from 2018/19 onwards. This means all tax calculations carried out from 2018 could now be incorrect and should therefore be reviewed due to the potential for tax rebates.

As a result of the changes brought about by the case and the resulting legislation, we believe that the encashment and rebasing of bonds - both onshore and offshore - should, in most scenarios, never be more penal than the rebasing of either an ISA or a GIA account as we would endeavour to cap the tax liability at no more than 20% (which for on-shore bonds means zero exit tax charge applying, since it is already deemed to have incurred this internally within the bond).

This provides a good opportunity for investors to continue to develop their income tax and estate planning without feeling like they are a sitting duck, waiting for HMRC to take aim at their 'golden nest eggs'.

We at Mattioli Woods pride ourselves on working with accountants and accountancy firms to meet their clients' objectives in all areas of financial planning, and we believe these changes have truly opened up opportunities for the rebasing of existing wealth to make it more accessible while providing an ability to future proof against IHT going forward.

Please contact your Mattioli Woods consultant if you wish to discuss these changes further, we would be happy to help.

Disclaimer

Mattioli Woods plc published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 17:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MATTIOLI WOODS PLC
12:14pMATTIOLI WOODS : Investment bonds - when a top slice isn't a piece of cake
PU
12:14pMATTIOLI WOODS : Are you up-to-date with the new trust registration service (trs) obligati..
PU
02/28MATTIOLI WOODS : How can we transfer wealth to future generations tax efficiently?
PU
02/25INVESTMENT LINE : Our current thinking on asset allocation - february 2022
PU
02/25INVESTMENT LINE : Our current thinking on markets - february 2022
PU
02/17MATTIOLI WOODS : Why have a pension?
PU
02/17MATTIOLI WOODS PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/09Profit jumps 96 per cent for mattioli
AQ
02/08MATTIOLI WOODS : Reports interim results for the six months ended 30 november 2021
PU
02/08Earnings Flash (MTW.L) MATTIOLI WOODS Reports Fiscal H1 EPS GBX3.50
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MATTIOLI WOODS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 105 M 138 M 138 M
Net income 2022 9,80 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
Net cash 2022 39,9 M 52,6 M 52,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,2x
Yield 2022 3,18%
Capitalization 372 M 490 M 490 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,16x
EV / Sales 2023 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 832
Free-Float 81,2%
Chart MATTIOLI WOODS PLC
Duration : Period :
Mattioli Woods plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATTIOLI WOODS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 730,00 GBX
Average target price 1 008,60 GBX
Spread / Average Target 38,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian Thomas Mattioli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael David Wright Group Managing Director & Director
Ravi Singh Tara Chief Financial Officer & Director
Charles Semple Head-Information Technology
Iain Andrew McKenzie Group Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATTIOLI WOODS PLC-15.61%490
BLACKROCK, INC.-24.28%105 403
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-11.93%85 133
UBS GROUP AG-4.48%57 629
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-10.16%42 115
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-17.13%37 974