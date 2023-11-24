Dean will be responsible for overseeing investment strategy, portfolio management and research, as well as leading the team of investment consultants. He will also work closely with clients to understand their needs and goals and will be reporting directly to Michael Wright, Deputy Chief Executive Officer. This appointment demonstrates our strategy to continue to build end-to-end solutions for clients within a responsibly integrated business model.

Dean is an experienced investment professional with over 25 years of experience in asset management for both institutional and retail asset management, wealth management and fund ratings. He most recently worked for Janus Henderson, where he was co-lead Portfolio Manager on the multi-asset solutions sold to UK clients and lead Portfolio Manager on the International Equity Fund, which was available to clients in the US. At Mercer, Dean personally managed more than $5 billion of multi-asset risk profiled defined contribution (DC)fundsand a number of global equity funds for defined benefit (DB)solutions.

Michael Wright, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Mattioli Woods, said: "Dean has a proven track record of delivering strong performance as well as a wealth of knowledge and expertise of the global markets and the latest trends and opportunities. He will lead the development of our investment proposition and asset allocation, supported by our growing in-house investment team. His appointment reflects our commitment to continuing to evolve the business and, in particular, our investment capabilities and solutions to meet the changing needs of our clients."

Dean Cheeseman, Managing Director of Client Investment Proposition, said:"Mattioli Woods is,and always has been,a disrupter in the sectors it works in, and I am really pleased to be part of its journey. Since it started 30 years ago in Ian's garage, the business has had a clear vision for how it wants to help clients fulfil their dreams through sound financial planning and the investment strategy is at the heart of that. I am looking forward to leading the investment team and finding innovative ways to help our clients."