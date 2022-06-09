Mattioli Woods : LUDLOW'S SARAH ROBINSON DISCUSSES HER INVOLVEMENT WITH THE RECENT AUCTION FOR ALDER HEY HOSPITAL

This is certainly the case of Senior Consultant Sarah Robinson of Ludlow.

Sarah's son Max, now 16, was born with bi-lateral talipes which has resulted in him having ten operations already to help correct the condition and it is likely he will need further surgery as he grows older. All of Max's operations have been at Alder Hey Children's Hospitalin Liverpool and his family has been so impressed with the care and support Max received, that mum Sarah joined the board of Alder Hey Children's Charityand Max joined the charity as a patient ambassador.

Max also has autism and earlier this year he was diagnosed with OCD by the mental health crisis care team at Alder Hey. OCD is a very disabling illness which means Max will need out-patient treatment for up to a year.

Alder Hey already has an in-patient mental health unit - one of only six of this kind within the country - but will be opening a new building this summer, created with the collaboration of children and young people.

Alder Hey Children's Charity was asked to raise £3 million towards this project and many events have taken place over the last two years to help the fundraising. One of these events was a ladies afternoon tea which Sarah organised with the charity at The Hilton Hotel in Liverpool. Here, 150 clients and professional women were able to bid on a selection of handbags from designers including Mulberry, Vivienne Westwood, Diane Von Furstenberg, Prada and Gucci.

The event, compered by Mattioli Woods' Mark Fuller, was a huge success and raised over £13,000 on the afternoon. Plans are already taking shape for another event next year.

Sarah said: "It is a privilege to be able to do something to help the children's mental health appeal especially seeing first-hand how critical the service is to children and young people."

Fiona Ashcroft, CEO at Alder Hey Children's Charity said: "There has never been a greater need for mental health services and we know that early intervention is key - our new unit will help address that for children across the North. The Afternoon Tea that Sarah helped to organise was a huge success and one we hope will become a regular event in diaries all over the North West!"

You can find out more about how you can support Alder Hey Children's Charity here.