  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Mattioli Woods plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTW   GB00B0MT3Y97

MATTIOLI WOODS PLC

(MTW)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:56 2022-06-09 am EDT
725.00 GBX   +0.69%
07:22aMATTIOLI WOODS : Ludlow's sarah robinson discusses her involvement with the recent auction for alder hey hospital
PU
05/12Mattioli Woods Unit Buys Wealth Management Company Ferguson Financial Management
MT
04/26MATTIOLI WOODS : RETIRING EARLY – GET ON TRACK
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mattioli Woods : LUDLOW'S SARAH ROBINSON DISCUSSES HER INVOLVEMENT WITH THE RECENT AUCTION FOR ALDER HEY HOSPITAL

06/09/2022 | 07:22am EDT
This is certainly the case of Senior Consultant Sarah Robinson of Ludlow.

Sarah's son Max, now 16, was born with bi-lateral talipes which has resulted in him having ten operations already to help correct the condition and it is likely he will need further surgery as he grows older. All of Max's operations have been at Alder Hey Children's Hospitalin Liverpool and his family has been so impressed with the care and support Max received, that mum Sarah joined the board of Alder Hey Children's Charityand Max joined the charity as a patient ambassador.

Max also has autism and earlier this year he was diagnosed with OCD by the mental health crisis care team at Alder Hey. OCD is a very disabling illness which means Max will need out-patient treatment for up to a year.

Alder Hey already has an in-patient mental health unit - one of only six of this kind within the country - but will be opening a new building this summer, created with the collaboration of children and young people.

Alder Hey Children's Charity was asked to raise £3 million towards this project and many events have taken place over the last two years to help the fundraising. One of these events was a ladies afternoon tea which Sarah organised with the charity at The Hilton Hotel in Liverpool. Here, 150 clients and professional women were able to bid on a selection of handbags from designers including Mulberry, Vivienne Westwood, Diane Von Furstenberg, Prada and Gucci.

The event, compered by Mattioli Woods' Mark Fuller, was a huge success and raised over £13,000 on the afternoon. Plans are already taking shape for another event next year.

Sarah said: "It is a privilege to be able to do something to help the children's mental health appeal especially seeing first-hand how critical the service is to children and young people."

Fiona Ashcroft, CEO at Alder Hey Children's Charity said: "There has never been a greater need for mental health services and we know that early intervention is key - our new unit will help address that for children across the North. The Afternoon Tea that Sarah helped to organise was a huge success and one we hope will become a regular event in diaries all over the North West!"

You can find out more about how you can support Alder Hey Children's Charity here.

Disclaimer

Mattioli Woods plc published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 11:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 106 M 133 M 133 M
Net income 2022 7,90 M 9,92 M 9,92 M
Net cash 2022 37,2 M 46,6 M 46,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 44,6x
Yield 2022 3,17%
Capitalization 367 M 460 M 460 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,10x
EV / Sales 2023 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 832
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart MATTIOLI WOODS PLC
Duration : Period :
Mattioli Woods plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATTIOLI WOODS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 720,00 GBX
Average target price 997,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 38,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian Thomas Mattioli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael David Wright Group Managing Director & Director
Ravi Singh Tara Chief Financial Officer & Director
David Graham Kiddie Non-Executive Chairman
Charles Semple Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATTIOLI WOODS PLC-16.76%460
BLACKROCK, INC.-27.65%100 357
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-17.57%78 900
UBS GROUP AG7.89%60 866
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-21.94%36 626
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-18.31%32 928