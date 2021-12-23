Log in
    MTW   GB00B0MT3Y97

MATTIOLI WOODS PLC

(MTW)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/23 04:41:40 am
890 GBX   +2.30%
Mattioli Woods : MERRY CHRISTMAS FROM MATTIOLI WOODS

12/23/2021 | 05:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mattioli Woods' offices will be closed on 27 and 28 December 2021 and will reopen on 29, 30 and 31 December 2021.

It will be 'business as usual' from 4 January 2022, except for our Scottish offices which will reopen on 5 January 2022. Instead of sending Christmas cards, Mattioli Woods will be donating to our national charity Alzheimer's Research UK.

We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Disclaimer

Mattioli Woods plc published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 102 M 136 M 136 M
Net income 2022 10,8 M 14,4 M 14,4 M
Net cash 2022 41,3 M 55,1 M 55,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 38,3x
Yield 2022 2,67%
Capitalization 440 M 588 M 588 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,92x
EV / Sales 2023 3,37x
Nbr of Employees 663
Free-Float 80,5%
Managers and Directors
Ian Thomas Mattioli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael David Wright Group Managing Director & Director
Ravi Singh Tara Chief Financial Officer & Director
Joanne Carolyn Lake Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Charles Semple Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATTIOLI WOODS PLC14.47%588
BLACKROCK, INC.26.33%138 479
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.43.31%92 213
UBS GROUP AG29.67%60 579
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)36.45%47 823
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.26.86%43 163