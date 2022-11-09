Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Mattioli Woods plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTW   GB00B0MT3Y97

MATTIOLI WOODS PLC

(MTW)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:08 2022-11-09 am EST
540.00 GBX    0.00%
10:21aMattioli Woods : Retirement – Are you ready?
PU
11/03Mattioli Woods : The importance of saving early for retirement
PU
11/02UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mattioli Woods : Retirement – Are you ready?

11/09/2022 | 10:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pre-retirement

What does retirement mean for you? Understanding this will give you a base to work backwards from, both in terms of the time you will have and the money you will need.

Before you retire, you will need to clarify if you have put aside enough for your retirement and, if not, whether it is worth saving towards that goal. Contributing to a pension scheme is one very tax-efficient way of saving towards retirement, although it does come with some rules and regulations about how you can invest and take an income.

Ultimately, we always like to see retirement as a lifestyle choice, rather than a decision made of necessity. What is clear, however, is that wealth must be accumulated before considering a complete or partial stop in work. For most business owners, this often needs to be in addition to the business wealth.

A lot of business owners will simply presume that 'their company is their pension'; however, if a friend said to you, 'I have bought unlisted shares in a single company within my pension and hopefully that does well so I will not need to worry about wider planning', you would probably not feel too confident about their financial security. Building a plan B is therefore essential.

Transition

What remains key in all business sales is the need for forward planning, not just in and around the time of sale, with collaboration between your different professional contacts. By ensuring you speak to not only your adviser, but your accountant, solicitor and your close family too, you ensure that your wishes are met during the transition.

One thing that you may wish to consider is the 'worst case scenario'. Let's take an example of Mr Smith, who is an entrepreneur who recently sold his business for a mid-seven figure sum with a view to starting a long and happy retirement with his family. If Mr Smith had died suddenly prior to selling his business, nearly all his previous wealth would have been held up in the firm, so his inheritance tax (IHT) position would have been nil. His executors could have simply claimed the business relief associated with holding wealth within a trading company and his remaining wealth would have fallen within the standard nil rate tax bands.

However, after sale, this cash would be liable for the full 40% IHT tax rate. If he were unmarried, his family would be left with an enormous tax bill which would significantly reduce their inheritance.

Had Mr Smith spoken with a financial adviser before and during the sale, they could have recommended a temporary life insurance package that would look to tide over Mr Smith's affairs before making the necessary changes to his finances to ensure his IHT liability was manageable in the event of his unexpected death. Perhaps in due course, Mr Smith could have invested in a variety of business relief qualifying assets, which would retain similar rulings to his ownership of the business, alleviating his family's worries about any large IHT bills.

Mr Smith should ensure that his Will and Powers of Attorney are in place, and that they reflect his current wishes. He should also make sure his family knows where these documents are stored, to avoid any unnecessarily long delays.

Post transition

Once you are happily retired and have a better understanding of the actual income requirements you have, it is essential that you receive your income as tax efficiently as possible. There are certain investment wrappers that allow for income tax-free withdrawals, including individual savings accounts (ISAs) and some other structures that can pay out tax-free dividends instead (venture capital trusts).

Gifting wealth to younger generations is one way of avoiding IHT, provided that you live at least three years after making the gift (for a partial reduction in IHT) or seven years (for the gift to fall out of the estate completely). In order to mitigate the risk of the potentially exempt transfer (PET) failing, you might want to consider a gift inter vivos insurance policy. This will cover the inheritance liability from the start of the gift to the end of the seventh year when the liability is zero. They are relatively affordable and can provide a comfort blanket for your family.

Talking with your adviser and your family will allow you the peace of mind to enjoy your retirement, not regret it!

Disclaimer

Mattioli Woods plc published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 15:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MATTIOLI WOODS PLC
10:21aMattioli Woods : Retirement – Are you ready?
PU
11/03Mattioli Woods : The importance of saving early for retirement
PU
11/02UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/01UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
10/31UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
10/28Mattioli Woods plc Approves Final Dividend for the Year Ended 31 May 2022
CI
10/28UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
10/28IN BRIEF: Mattioli Woods assets fall amid market volatility
AN
10/27UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
10/27UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MATTIOLI WOODS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 117 M 136 M 136 M
Net income 2023 13,4 M 15,5 M 15,5 M
Net cash 2023 51,6 M 59,7 M 59,7 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,3x
Yield 2023 5,08%
Capitalization 276 M 319 M 319 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,91x
EV / Sales 2024 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 847
Free-Float 82,2%
Chart MATTIOLI WOODS PLC
Duration : Period :
Mattioli Woods plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATTIOLI WOODS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 540,00 GBX
Average target price 903,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 67,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian Thomas Mattioli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael David Wright Group Managing Director & Director
Ravi Singh Tara Chief Financial Officer & Director
David Graham Kiddie Non-Executive Chairman
Charles Semple Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATTIOLI WOODS PLC-37.57%319
BLACKROCK, INC.-25.04%103 084
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-27.37%64 737
UBS GROUP AG-0.18%52 961
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-13.60%36 485
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-26.48%34 514