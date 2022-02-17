Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Mattioli Woods plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTW   GB00B0MT3Y97

MATTIOLI WOODS PLC

(MTW)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/17 09:34:43 am
812.5 GBX   +0.72%
09:48aMATTIOLI WOODS : Why have a pension?
PU
02/17MATTIOLI WOODS PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/09Profit jumps 96 per cent for mattioli
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mattioli Woods : WHY HAVE A PENSION?

02/17/2022 | 09:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Millions of people in the UK do not save nearly enough to provide them with the standard of living they desire in retirement.

Wealth Management Consultant, Matt O'Hara explains why it is so important to have a pension in this latest ActionCOACH's article.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Mattioli Woods plc published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 14:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MATTIOLI WOODS PLC
09:48aMATTIOLI WOODS : Why have a pension?
PU
02/17MATTIOLI WOODS PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/09Profit jumps 96 per cent for mattioli
AQ
02/08MATTIOLI WOODS : Reports interim results for the six months ended 30 november 2021
PU
02/08Earnings Flash (MTW.L) MATTIOLI WOODS Reports Fiscal H1 EPS GBX3.50
MT
02/08Earnings Flash (MTW.L) MATTIOLI WOODS Reports Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP49.9M
MT
02/08Mattioli Woods plc Announces Interim Dividend, Payable on 25 March 2022
CI
02/08Mattioli Woods plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended November 30, 2021
CI
01/21Mattioli Woods Awaits UK Approval for Chairman Appointment
MT
01/20INVESTMENT LINE : Our current thinking on asset allocation - january 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MATTIOLI WOODS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 105 M 143 M 143 M
Net income 2022 9,80 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
Net cash 2022 39,9 M 54,2 M 54,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 39,3x
Yield 2022 2,85%
Capitalization 414 M 563 M 563 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,56x
EV / Sales 2023 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 832
Free-Float 81,2%
Chart MATTIOLI WOODS PLC
Duration : Period :
Mattioli Woods plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATTIOLI WOODS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 815,00 GBX
Average target price 1 008,60 GBX
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian Thomas Mattioli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael David Wright Group Managing Director & Director
Ravi Singh Tara Chief Financial Officer & Director
Charles Semple Head-Information Technology
Iain Andrew McKenzie Group Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATTIOLI WOODS PLC-5.78%563
BLACKROCK, INC.-14.43%118 833
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-5.83%88 724
UBS GROUP AG15.26%69 765
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)7.61%50 259
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-6.70%40 776