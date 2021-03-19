Mattioli Woods : 2 OUT OF 3 PEOPLE DON'T... WHAT?

In some cases, it can lead to potential inheritance tax (IHT) issues: in 2019, £8 million[3] of IHT was paid to the Crown from those who were subject to the above rules. This may be mitigated by having a Will in place.

For example, Mr Smith is married to Mrs Smith and has 3 children, who are all below the age of 18. Mr Smith has an estate valued at £2 million, which includes an unencumbered main residence valued at £500,000, that is owned on a joint tenancy basis. Unfortunately, Mr Smith passed away in December 2020.

His estate could be distributed as follows, depending on whether he had a valid Will in place:

Scenario 1: Valid Will in place where Mrs Smith inherits all of Mr Smith's assets:

The entire estate is passed to Mrs Smith, completely free of inheritance tax and, better yet, she inherits his nil rate band!

Scenario 2: No valid Will in place:

The main residence (as it is jointly owned by joint tenancy) and any personal belongings would be passed to Mrs Smith; however, the remaining estate of £1.5 million would be distributed as follows:

the first £270,000 of the savings goes to Mrs Smith

50% of the remaining estate (£615,000) goes to Mrs Smith.

the remaining £615,000 of savings goes to his children split equally, who all receive £205,000 each

As £325,000 of Mr Smith's estate is exempt from IHT due to his nil rate band, the amount that is subject to IHT (the children's' inheritance less the nil rate allowed) is £290,000. This could lead to an IHT liability of £116,000.

This situation could have been prevented by writing a Will that passes wealth to Mrs Smith, who would benefit from spousal exemption. This also saves the headache of his young children receiving a huge sum of wealth at an early age.