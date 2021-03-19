Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Mattioli Woods plc    MTW   GB00B0MT3Y97

MATTIOLI WOODS PLC

(MTW)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/19 09:31:13 am
693 GBX   +0.43%
09:31aMATTIOLI WOODS  : 2 out of 3 people don't... what?
PU
03/18INVESTMENT LINE : Our current thinking on markets - march 2021
PU
03/17MATTIOLI WOODS  : Tax allowances - the long game
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mattioli Woods : 2 OUT OF 3 PEOPLE DON'T... WHAT?

03/19/2021 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In some cases, it can lead to potential inheritance tax (IHT) issues: in 2019, £8 million[3] of IHT was paid to the Crown from those who were subject to the above rules. This may be mitigated by having a Will in place.

For example, Mr Smith is married to Mrs Smith and has 3 children, who are all below the age of 18. Mr Smith has an estate valued at £2 million, which includes an unencumbered main residence valued at £500,000, that is owned on a joint tenancy basis. Unfortunately, Mr Smith passed away in December 2020.

His estate could be distributed as follows, depending on whether he had a valid Will in place:

Scenario 1: Valid Will in place where Mrs Smith inherits all of Mr Smith's assets:

The entire estate is passed to Mrs Smith, completely free of inheritance tax and, better yet, she inherits his nil rate band!

Scenario 2: No valid Will in place:

The main residence (as it is jointly owned by joint tenancy) and any personal belongings would be passed to Mrs Smith; however, the remaining estate of £1.5 million would be distributed as follows:

  • the first £270,000 of the savings goes to Mrs Smith
  • 50% of the remaining estate (£615,000) goes to Mrs Smith.
  • the remaining £615,000 of savings goes to his children split equally, who all receive £205,000 each

As £325,000 of Mr Smith's estate is exempt from IHT due to his nil rate band, the amount that is subject to IHT (the children's' inheritance less the nil rate allowed) is £290,000. This could lead to an IHT liability of £116,000.

This situation could have been prevented by writing a Will that passes wealth to Mrs Smith, who would benefit from spousal exemption. This also saves the headache of his young children receiving a huge sum of wealth at an early age.

Disclaimer

Mattioli Woods plc published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 13:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MATTIOLI WOODS PLC
09:31aMATTIOLI WOODS  : 2 out of 3 people don't... what?
PU
03/18INVESTMENT LINE : Our current thinking on markets - march 2021
PU
03/17MATTIOLI WOODS  : Tax allowances - the long game
PU
03/10MATTIOLI WOODS  : Taking AIM with your ISAs
PU
03/10MATTIOLI WOODS  : 11 March 2021 | 1 Minute Watch the final video in our three pa..
PU
03/08MATTIOLI WOODS  : 9 March 2021 | 6 minutes read Job losses, furlough and squeeze..
PU
03/01MATTIOLI WOODS  : Tax free savings - Past, present and future
PU
02/25MATTIOLI WOODS  : When is enough, enough?!
PU
02/22MATTIOLI WOODS  : BUILDING BLOCKS FOR PENSIONS – NOW IS THE TIME
PU
02/22INVESTMENT LINE : Market Update - February 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 61,5 M 85,6 M 85,6 M
Net income 2021 8,20 M 11,4 M 11,4 M
Net cash 2021 21,9 M 30,5 M 30,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,5x
Yield 2021 2,97%
Capitalization 194 M 270 M 270 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,79x
EV / Sales 2022 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 642
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart MATTIOLI WOODS PLC
Duration : Period :
Mattioli Woods plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATTIOLI WOODS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 904,67 GBX
Last Close Price 690,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 36,1%
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ian Thomas Mattioli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ravi Singh Tara Chief Financial Officer & Director
Joanne Carolyn Lake Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Iain McKenzie Group Operating Officer
James Wilson Chief Compliance & Risk Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MATTIOLI WOODS PLC-9.21%269
BLACKROCK, INC.0.93%109 745
UBS GROUP AG21.09%54 294
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)10.04%41 028
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.15.41%39 544
STATE STREET CORPORATION17.13%29 434
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ