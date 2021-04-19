Log in
    MTW   GB00B0MT3Y97

MATTIOLI WOODS PLC

(MTW)
  Report
Mattioli Woods : WE ARE PLEASED TO WELCOME OUR LATEST ACQUISITION

04/19/2021 | 07:01am EDT
Mattioli Woods is pleased to announce the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Caledonia Asset Management Limited.

Founded in 2000, Caledonia provides wealth management services, primarily focusing on lifestyle financial planning, pensions and retirement planning, ISAs, life assurance, critical illness, income protection and personal tax planning. They currently have around 150 private clients with over £55 million of assets under advice, making them the perfect fit to join the Mattioli Woods family.

Based in Edinburgh, Caledonia is the ideal choice to spearhead our expansion within the area and employs an experienced team of five staff all of whom are being retained.

Discussing the acquisition Ian Mattioli commented:

'We are delighted to welcome Gordon, Pauline and their experienced team as part of Mattioli Woods. Caledonia is a great fit for us both culturally and operationally, serving a similar client base to that of our existing business. This is an important strategic step for the Group, extending the geographic footprint of our wealth management business in Edinburgh'.

Caledonia's current directors Gordon Forbes and Pauline Forbes confirmed the move stating:

'This is a very positive step for everyone associated with Caledonia, especially our clients and employees. Mattioli Woods shares our core values and client centred business ethos and so we are delighted to become part of the Mattioli Woods group.

Combining our strengths will allow Caledonia clients and employees to benefit from the considerable additional resources and support available as part of the Group, enabling our team to enhance and expand the bespoke personal service our clients expect from us. We are very much looking forward to this exciting new phase'.

Find out more information on the acquisition here.

Disclaimer

Mattioli Woods plc published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 11:00:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
