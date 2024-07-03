Mattioli Woods PLC - Leicester, England-based specialist wealth and asset management business - Pollen Street Capital notes regulatory clearance regarding planned takeover of Mattioli Woods. Explains the deal remains subject to other clearances, including amongst other things, approval under the NS&I Act, and the court sanctioning the scheme at the court sanction hearing and the delivery of a copy of the court order to the Registrar of Companies. Pollen Street expects the scheme to become effective in August.
Current stock price: 791.00 pence
12-month change: up 29%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
