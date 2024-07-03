Mattioli Woods plc is a wealth and asset management company. The Companyâs segments include Pension advice and administration, Private equity asset management, Investment and asset management, Property management, and Employee benefits. The Pension advice and administration segment includes consultancy services provided for special one-off activities and the provision of bespoke scheme banking arrangements. The Private equity asset management segment includes Maven Capital Partners manages VCTs and other investments, including fund management, administration, establishment, exit and performance fees in respect of the investments for which it is the manager. The Investment and asset management segment includes management and placing of investments on behalf of clients. The Property management segment includes private investor syndicates, facilitates direct commercial property investments on behalf of clients or acts as the external discretionary manager for Custodian REIT plc.