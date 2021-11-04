Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Mattioli Woods plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTW   GB00B0MT3Y97

MATTIOLI WOODS PLC

(MTW)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/04 12:35:17 pm
815 GBX   --.--%
12:26pVCTS – DISPELLING THE MYTH
PU
10:05aIncome planning wizardry
PU
09:55aCHOICE, CONTROL, INDEPENDENCE : Reforming care and support
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VCTS – DISPELLING THE MYTH

11/04/2021 | 12:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

To encourage investment in these businesses, and to offset an element of risk given these investments tend to be of a high-risk nature, the Government offers extensive tax benefits to investors:

  • up to 30% upfront income tax relief on the investment (where the investment is held for a minimum of five years)
  • tax-free dividends
  • no tax on capital gains

The tax incentives alone might encourage some investors, but it is important to delve deeper into the construction of a VCT to better understand their suitability as long-term investments. So, which companies are eligible to be included within a VCT?

They must be based in the UK and carry out a 'qualifying trade'. This means that HMRC has determined that the specific trade the company deals in needs additional financial support. Some examples of activities that are currently NOT qualifying include farming, forestry, running hotels and energy generation.

The companies must also be young - no more than seven years (or ten years for knowledge-intensive companies) must have passed since each company's first commercial sale. However, some exemptions apply for companies that are already established but are looking to enter a new field. A VCT cannot invest in a company if their gross assets exceed £15 million (or be more than £16 million immediately afterwards). Each company must also have fewer than 250 full-time employees (fewer than 500 for knowledge-intensive companies) at the time of investment.

The qualifying companies can be privately owned or listed on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM). This provides VCT managers with plenty of scope when deciding which companies to include within the vehicle, although often they will declare whether they are looking to invest focussing on AIM listed or unlisted companies or a combination of the two. Each VCT can look to spread their investments across many different industries (Generalist VCT) or focus on one area (Specialist VCT).

Most VCT providers will show a breakdown of the main holdings in each VCT, usually the top ten. They will usually also provide information regarding how much of the fund is split between different sectors, and indeed whether the fund is more highly weighted to larger or smaller companies.

These factors will often give a good indication of the risk profile within which the VCT operates. Typically, VCTs are deemed high risk investments, given the nature of the smaller, younger companies they invest in. However, each VCT will have its own risk profile, considering the differing underlying investments, and therefore some will be more appropriate to individual investors than others.

As such, it is sensible to look to build up a diversified portfolio of VCTs to spread your investment across a spectrum of different sectors and companies. By doing this, you will reduce the overall risk profile of your investment. Some of the companies invested in will fail, while others may go on to be household names - take Zoopla or Secret Escapes as examples.

A good way to think is on the basis that if a quarter of them fail, and half stay as they are, the other quarter only need to just over double in size for the VCT to produce a positive return.

If you are considering bringing VCT investment into your overall wealth management strategy and/or would like to have a discussion about whether a VCT investment may be suitable for you, speak to your Mattioli Woods Consultant or email info@mattioliwoods.com.

Disclaimer

Mattioli Woods plc published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 16:25:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MATTIOLI WOODS PLC
12:26pVCTS – DISPELLING THE MYTH
PU
10:05aIncome planning wizardry
PU
09:55aCHOICE, CONTROL, INDEPENDENCE : Reforming care and support
PU
06:44aREMOTE WORKING? – MAKE SURE YOU STAY LEGAL
PU
11/01Introducing... april ritchie
PU
10/29Mattioli Woods plc Declares Final Dividend for the Year Ended May 31, 2021
CI
10/25MATTIOLI WOODS : Introducing... adrian firth
PU
10/21INVESTMENT LINE : Our current thinking on asset allocation - october 2021
PU
10/21INVESTMENT LINE : Our current thinking on markets - october 2021
PU
10/21MATTIOLI WOODS : Sustainability or value? navigating the pensions maze
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 101 M 136 M 136 M
Net income 2022 12,6 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
Net cash 2022 43,0 M 58,0 M 58,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,1x
Yield 2022 2,88%
Capitalization 412 M 563 M 556 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,65x
EV / Sales 2023 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 663
Free-Float 80,5%
Chart MATTIOLI WOODS PLC
Duration : Period :
Mattioli Woods plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATTIOLI WOODS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 815,00 GBX
Average target price 1 020,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian Thomas Mattioli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael David Wright Group Managing Director & Director
Ravi Singh Tara Chief Financial Officer & Director
Joanne Carolyn Lake Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Charles Semple Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATTIOLI WOODS PLC7.24%563
BLACKROCK, INC.31.36%144 647
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.42.34%95 073
UBS GROUP AG35.53%63 777
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)41.59%49 624
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.43.23%49 326