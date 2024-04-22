TORONTO, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattr Corp. (“Mattr” or the “Company”) (TSX: MATR) announced that it has successfully closed on its credit facility (the “Credit Facility”) with The Toronto-Dominion Bank and National Bank Financial Markets as Co-Lead Arrangers and Joint Bookrunners, and Royal Bank of Canada, JP Morgan Chase Bank, Export Development Canada and ATB Financial as lenders. The Credit Facility extends the US$300 million senior secured revolving facility through April 2028.



“This new revolving facility combined with our recently executed bond placement and strong cash position gives Mattr the financial flexibility and balance sheet certainty to further accelerate the profitable growth of our businesses,” said Tom Holloway, Mattr’s SVP, Finance and CFO. “We will remain opportunistic towards both organic and inorganic initiatives that we expect to create value for all shareholders.”

About Mattr

Mattr is a growth-oriented, global materials technology company broadly serving critical infrastructure markets, including transportation, communication, water management, energy and electrification. The Company operates through a network of fixed manufacturing facilities. Its two business segments, Composite Technologies and Connection Technologies, enable responsible renewal and enhancement of critical infrastructure while lowering risk and environmental impact.

For further information, please contact

Meghan MacEachern

VP, External Communications & ESG

Telephone: 437.341.1848

Email: meghan.maceachern@mattr.com

Website: www.mattr.com

Source: Mattr Corp.