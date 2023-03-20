Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLP   US5773451019

MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC.

(MLP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-20 pm EDT
9.090 USD   -1.20%
05:03pMaui Land & Pineapple Co Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:01pMaui Land & Pineapple Announces Leadership Transition  
GL
05:01pMaui Land & Pineapple Announces Leadership Transition  
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Maui Land & Pineapple Announces Leadership Transition  

03/20/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KAPALUA, Hawai‘i, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE: MLP) announced today the appointment of Race Randle as CEO and Scot Sellers as Chairman, effective April 1, 2023. Warren Haruki, who led the company for the past 14 years, will continue to serve as a senior advisor, assisting Race and Scot as they assume their new roles.

“I am honored to return home to Hawai‘i and lead one of Maui’s most storied companies,” said incoming CEO Race Randle. “I look forward to bringing my experiences developing thriving, sustainable communities to MLP, which is uniquely positioned to improve the quality of life on Maui for current and future generations.”

Race Randle was born and raised in Hawai‘i and spent much of his youth on Maui, surfing with his family at Honolua Bay. For the past two decades, he has had a distinguished career in real estate, acting as Senior Vice President of The Howard Hughes Corporation, where he played a pivotal role in redeveloping Ward Village in Honolulu, named the “Best Planned Community in the United States” by Architectural Digest. More recently, Race served as Executive Vice President at Lendlease (ASX: LLC), leading a partnership with Google on a $15 billion undertaking to transform Google’s landholdings in San Jose, Sunnyvale and Mountain View into innovative mixed-use communities. Race has deep community ties and serves on the Hawai‘i advisory board for Trust for Public Land. He is in the process of moving his family to Maui.

Incoming Chairman Scot Sellers brings to the MLP board the extensive expertise of a 40-year career developing homes and communities across the country. Scot served as Chairman and CEO of Archstone, one of the world’s largest multi-family housing companies, where he oversaw the development, acquisition and operation of housing in over 50 cities. Scot also served many years on the international board of Habitat for Humanity and has continued to support the organization to provide shelter to those in need around the world, including on Maui. He currently serves as a director for several innovative real estate companies, including The Howard Hughes Corporation, Inspirato, Milhaus and The Irvine Company.

“I worked with Race for many years in Hawaii, on the award-winning Ward Village development as it has transformed into a walkable community of market and workforce homes and believe he’s the ideal CEO to lead MLP into its next chapter,” said Sellers.

“It has been an honor to lead MLP for the past 14 years, and I look forward to working with Race and Scot to ensure a smooth transition,” said outgoing Chairman and CEO Warren Haruki. “We’ve made great progress in returning the company to profitability. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished, grateful for the team at MLP and the community support that made it possible, and excited about MLP’s future.” 

“MLP’s commitment to stewardship is best reflected by its actions to protect the Pu‘u Kukui Watershed Preserve, one of the largest private watershed reserves in Hawai‘i, and providing miles of trails and access both mauka and makai for the community to enjoy,” said Lea Hong, Hawai‘i State Director at Trust for Public Land. “Race has served on our board for many years, bringing a love of and sensitivity to Hawaiʻi’s environment and culture. I look forward to seeing what MLP will do next under Race’s leadership to advance our shared mission of connecting everyone to the outdoors and ensuring Maui families can thrive in healthy, livable communities for generations to come.”

About Maui Land & Pineapple Company 
Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE: MLP) develops, manages, and sells real estate on the island of Maui, where the company stewards 22,000 acres, including the world-renowned Kapalua Resort. Kapalua is home to the luxury hotels, The Ritz-Carlton Maui and Montage Kapalua Bay, residential communities, two championship golf courses, three pristine beaches, a network of walking and hiking trails, and the Pu‘u Kukui Watershed Preserve, one of the largest private nature preserves in Hawai‘i. Founded in 1909, Maui Land & Pineapple cultivated pineapple on Maui plantations for nearly a century and has been a source of economic opportunity for more than 114 years. Learn more about Maui Land & Pineapple’s commitment to supporting the Maui community, protecting the island’s natural resources, and perpetuating resilient and thriving communities at mauiland.com

###

Attachment 


Contact: Dylan Beesley | Bennet Group Strategic Communications
p: (808) 285-7272 e: dylan@bennetgroup.com

Primary Logo

Race Randle

Race Randle, incoming CEO of Maui Land and Pineapple.

© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC.
05:03pMaui Land & Pineapple Co Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
05:01pMaui Land & Pineapple Announces Leadership Transition  
GL
05:01pMaui Land & Pineapple Announces Leadership Transition  
GL
01/26Maui Land & Pineapple Co Inc : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Maui Land & Pineapple : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2022Earnings Flash (MLP) MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY Reports Q3 Revenue $2.6M
MT
2022MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE CO INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
2022Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. Reports 3rd Quarter 2022 Results
AQ
2022Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and ..
CI
2022Maui Land & Pineapple : REPORTS 2nd QUARTER 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12,4 M - -
Net income 2021 -3,42 M - -
Net cash 2021 5,60 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -56,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 180 M 180 M -
EV / Sales 2020 29,5x
EV / Sales 2021 15,1x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 35,5%
Chart MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Warren H. Haruki Chairman
Wade K. Kodama Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Arthur C. Tokin Lead Independent Director
Anthony P. Takitani Independent Director
David A. Heenan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC.-2.34%180
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.84%39 096
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.70%32 705
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-3.98%27 581
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-5.29%25 050
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.14%21 736