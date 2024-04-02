Italy becomes the third country to launch a Cellvizio Center of Excellence following the Metrodora Institute in the U.S. and several other centers in Germany Another key milestone in a global initiative to expand centers for Cellvizio Food Intolerance programs in key countries

Regulatory News:

Mauna Kea Technologies (Euronext Growth: ALMKT) (Paris:ALMKT), inventor of Cellvizio®, the multidisciplinary probe and needle-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (p/nCLE) platform, today announced the opening of the first Italian Center of Excellence for the use of Cellvizio to identify and treat food intolerances in adult patients suffering from Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). The Cellvizio Food Intolerance Test (C-FIT) is now performed by Dr. Alberto Larghi, a leading Gastroenterologist, at the UPMC Salvator Mundi International Hospital in Rome, Italy.

With the introduction of C-FIT, Mauna Kea Technologies is setting a new standard in the accurate, real-time diagnosis of food intolerance, a condition that affects millions of people worldwide, often without proper diagnosis. In Italy in particular, the number of patients looking for solutions in this area is very high with over 1 million food intolerance related internet searches per month, more than in Germany and France.

This initiative at the UPMC Salvator Mundi International Hospital is part of a global strategic expansion plan to establish Centers of Excellence, building on Metrodora Institute's establishment in March1, which are set to spearhead the rapid adoption of the practice across several key countries.

"We are very excited to have UPMC Salvator Mundi International Hospital serve as our Center of Excellence for the Cellvizio Food Intolerance Test in Italy, another significant step forward in the scaling of the use of Cellvizio in the ever-expanding food intolerance market. Our ambition in this field is very high, and opening two reference centers in less than two months in two major countries for IBS is a testament to our determination to be at the forefront of gastrointestinal health services", said Sacha Loiseau, Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mauna Kea Technologies. "There is an urgent, unmet need for the immense pool of IBS patients who endure debilitating daily complications. We are very pleased with the strong interest from a growing number of hospitals and clinics to launch a Food Intolerance Program with Cellvizio as its central component."

“Many patients live with undiagnosed food intolerances, simply because existing testing methods cannot identify the underlying issues. The Cellvizio Food Intolerance procedure is a simple, visual and clinically proven way to determine whether the patient has a previously undetected food intolerance. I couldn’t be more excited to be the first in Italy to perform this procedure and to establish the first Center of Excellence in our country”, said Dr. Alberto Larghi, Gastroenterology and Digestive Endoscopy Specialist. “My vision is that by adopting novel technologies like Cellvizio, we can collectively improve the lives of the patients we serve.”

Next financial release:

Financial results Full Year 2023 and Trading Update Q1 2024, on April 25, 2024 after market close.

***

About IBS & Food Intolerance

Irritable bowel syndrome affects approximately 10-15% of the European population, although prevalence rates vary depending on the classification used and the country surveyed. Moreover, up to 70% of individuals with irritable bowel syndrome may not have been formally diagnosed, a condition reportedly linked to atypical food intolerance in the majority of cases, characterized by a group of symptoms including abdominal pain, bloating, and changes in bowel habits (diarrhea, constipation, or both). This condition significantly affects the quality of life of those affected who often face a protracted and distressing journey of medical consultation that could last 2 to 3 years on average with no guaranteed path to identifying the underlying cause of their symptoms.

About Mauna Kea Technologies

Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company that manufactures and sells Cellvizio®, the real-time in vivo cellular imaging platform. This technology uniquely delivers in vivo cellular visualization which enables physicians to monitor the progression of disease over time, assess point-in-time reactions as they happen in real time, classify indeterminate areas of concern, and guide surgical interventions. The Cellvizio® platform is used globally across a wide range of medical specialties and is making a transformative change in the way physicians diagnose and treat patients. For more information, visit www.maunakeatech.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Mauna Kea Technologies and its business. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Mauna Kea Technologies' financial condition, business, strategies, plans and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. Mauna Kea Technologies believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, no assurance can be given that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those described in Chapter 3 of Mauna Kea Technologies' 2022 Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on June 28, 2023 under number D-23-0545, which is available on the Company's website (www.maunakeatech.fr), as well as the risks associated with changes in economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Mauna Kea Technologies operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks that are unknown to Mauna Kea Technologies or that Mauna Kea Technologies does not currently consider material. The occurrence of some or all of these risks could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Mauna Kea Technologies to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or the solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe for, shares of Mauna Kea Technologies in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The distribution of this press release may be restricted in certain jurisdictions by local law. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to comply with all local regulations applicable to this document.

1 “Mauna Kea Technologies Partners With Metrodora To Create First U.S. Center Of Excellence For The Use Of Cellvizio® To Identify And Treat Food Intolerance In Adults”, March 6, 2024

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240402122652/en/