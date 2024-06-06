Mauna Kea obtains operating license in China
This commercial license authorizes Tasly Mauna Kea Medical Engineering Technology to distribute Class II medical devices throughout China.
"This step paves the way for the commercial development of our JV and for market expansion. Our ambitions in this territory are important, given its significant size", commented Loiseau, Chairman and CEO of Mauna Kea Technologies.
