Mauna Kea obtains operating license in China

June 06, 2024 at 12:06 pm EDT

Mauna Kea Technologies announced today that its joint venture with Tasly Pharmaceutical, Tasly Mauna Kea Medical Engineering Technology, has obtained a license to operate Class II medical devices in China.



This commercial license authorizes Tasly Mauna Kea Medical Engineering Technology to distribute Class II medical devices throughout China.



"This step paves the way for the commercial development of our JV and for market expansion. Our ambitions in this territory are important, given its significant size", commented Loiseau, Chairman and CEO of Mauna Kea Technologies.



