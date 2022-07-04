Log in
    MAU   FR0000051070

MAUREL

(MAU)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-07-04 am EDT
4.370 EUR   +4.92%
12:43pMAUREL : Biannual update on the liquidity agreement
PU
07/01MAUREL : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/17Etablissements Maurel & Prom S.A. Approves the Payment of Dividend, Payable on 5 July 2022
CI
Maurel : Biannual update on the liquidity agreement

07/04/2022 | 12:43pm EDT
Paris, 4 July 2022

No. 14-22

Biannual update on the liquidity agreement

Under the liquidity contract signed between Etablissements Maurel & Prom (Euronext Paris: MAU, ISIN FR0000051070, "M&P") and Natixis ODDO BHF, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of 30 June 2022:

  • 134,819 M&P shares
  • €501,943.60

At the date of signing the contract on 19 June 2018, the following assets were booked on the liquidity account:

  • 11,090 M&P shares
  • €1,271,475.62

Over the period from 1st January 2022 to 30 June 2022, the following transactions were carried out:

  • 1,682 purchase transactions
  • 1,996 sale transactions

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:

  • 1,239,057 shares and €4,793,388.94 for purchase transactions
  • 1,317,548 shares and €5,006,244.47 for sale transactions

For more information, visit www.maureletprom.fr

Contacts

Maurel & Prom

Press, shareholder and investor relations Tel: +33 (0)1 53 83 16 45 ir@maureletprom.fr

NewCap

Financial communications and investor relations/Media relations Louis-VictorDelouvrier/Nicolas Merigeau

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 98 53/+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98 maureletprom@newcap.eu

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial position, results, business and industrial strategy of Maurel & Prom. By nature, forward-looking statements contain risks and uncertainties to the extent that they are based on events or circumstances that may or may not happen in the future. These projections are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as fluctuations in crude oil prices, changes in exchange rates, uncertainties related to the valuation of our oil reserves, actual rates of oil production and the related costs, operational problems, political stability, legislative or regulatory reforms, or even wars, terrorism and sabotage.

Maurel & Prom is listed for trading on Euronext Paris

CAC All-Tradable - CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - Eligible PEA-PME and SRD

Isin FR0000051070/Bloomberg MAU.FP/Reuters MAUP.PA

07/16222921_1

1

Disclaimer

Établissements Maurel & Prom SA published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 16:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
