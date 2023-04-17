Advanced search
Maurel : Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 23 May 2023
PU
03/14Etablissements Maurel & Prom S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/14Etablissements Maurel & Prom S.A. to Seek M&A
CI
Maurel : Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 23 May 2023

04/17/2023

04/17/2023 | 12:58pm EDT
Paris, 17 April 2023

No. 09-23

Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders'

Meeting to be held on 23 May 2023

The shareholders of Etablissements Maurel & Prom S.A. (the "Company") are hereby informed that an Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting will be held on first notice of meeting on Tuesday, 23 May 2023, at 10 a.m., at 9 avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France.

Availability of the Shareholders General Meeting's preparatory documents

The notice of meeting including the agenda and draft resolutions proposed to the General Shareholders Meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires ("BALO"), on 17 April 2023. Such notice and the related report of the Board of Directors are available on the Company's website (www.maureletprom.fr, section "Investors", sub-section "General Meeting 2023").

The preparatory documents for the Shareholders General Meeting referred to in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are available, within the time period provided for in the applicable regulation, on the Company's website, at the abovementioned address. In addition, the preparatory documents for the Shareholders General Meeting referred to in Articles L. 225-115, L. 225-116 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code are available, within the time period provided for in the applicable regulation, at the Company's registered office (51, rue d'Anjou, 75008 Paris).

As from the notice of meeting, shareholders may request that the Company send them the documents and information referred to in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code, up to the fifth day before the meeting (inclusive), i.e. Wednesday 17 May 2023. Requests should be sent preferably by email to ir@maureletprom.fr(otherwise by post to the Company's head office at 51, rue d'Anjou - 75008 Paris, France or by request sent to Uptevia, Service Assemblées Générales, 12, place des Etats-Unis, CS 40083, 92549 Montrouge Cedex). It is recalled that holders of bearer shares will have to prove they are shareholders by providing a certificate of account registration.

Finally, please note that any shareholder able to prove its status can attend the General Meeting in person, voting online by logging in to the secure voting platform VOTACCESS before the General Shareholders' Meeting, vote by post, or voting by appointing the Chairman of the General Shareholders' Meeting or a third party as proxy . The applicable rules for attending the General Meeting are described in particular in the notice of meeting published in the BALO. This document is available on the Company's website (www.maureletprom.fr, website section "Investors", sub-section "General Meeting 2023").

07/16222921_1

1

For more information, visit www.maureletprom.fr

Contacts

Maurel & Prom

Press, shareholder and investor relations Tel: +33 (0)1 53 83 16 45 ir@maureletprom.fr

NewCap

Financial communications and investor relations/Media relations Louis-VictorDelouvrier/Nicolas Merigeau

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 98 53/+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98 maureletprom@newcap.eu

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial position, results, business and industrial strategy of Maurel & Prom. By nature, forward-looking statements contain risks and uncertainties to the extent that they are based on events or circumstances that may or may not happen in the future. These projections are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as fluctuations in crude oil prices, changes in exchange rates, uncertainties related to the valuation of our oil reserves, actual rates of oil production and the related costs, operational problems, political stability, legislative or regulatory reforms, or even wars, terrorism and sabotage.

Maurel & Prom is listed for trading on Euronext Paris

CAC All-Tradable - CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - Eligible PEA-PME and SRD

Isin FR0000051070/Bloomberg MAU.FP/Reuters MAUP.PA

07/16222921_1

2

Disclaimer

Établissements Maurel & Prom SA published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 16:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Income Statement Evolution
