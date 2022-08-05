Log in
MAUREL : Half yearly financial reports and audit reports/limited reviews / Half yearly financial report
PU
03:11aMAUREL : Inside Information / News release on accounts, results
PU
01:41aMAUREL : Results for the first half of 2022
PU
Maurel : Half yearly financial reports and audit reports/limited reviews / Half yearly financial report

08/05/2022 | 11:16am EDT
HALF-YEAR REPORT

30 June 2022

1

GROUP BUSINESS ACTIVITIES IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2022

3

2

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND CORPORATE LIFE

6

GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

6

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES COMPRISING THE SHARE CAPITAL

6

RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

6

3

GROUP'S CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

7

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

7

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT & LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

8

CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

10

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

11

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

12

4

STATUTORY AUDITORS' REVIEW REPORT ON THE HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

27

5

PERSON RESPONSIBLE FOR THE HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

29

  • GROUP BUSINESS ACTIVITIES IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2022

in $m

H1 2022

H1 2021

Change

Income statement

Sales

355

188

89%

Opex & G&A

-84

-77

Royalties and production taxes

-45

-37

Change in overlift/underlift position

25

43

Other

0

0

EBITDA

250

117

113%

Depreciation, amortisation and provisions and impairment

-43

on assets in production and development

-40

Expenses and impairment of exploration assets

-1

0

Other

-4

-1

Operating income

205

74

179%

Financial income

-17

-13

Income tax

-68

-36

Share of income/loss of associates

17

7

Net income

138

32

333%

O/w net income before non-recurring items1

143

33

Cash flows

Cash flow before income tax

250

118

Income tax paid

-54

-16

Operating cash flow before change in working capital

196

101

94%

Change in working capital requirement

3

-44

Cash flow from operating activities

199

57

252%

Development capex

-44

-19

Exploration capex

-

-

M&A

-

-

Free cash flow

155

38

303%

Net cost of debt

-105

-46

Dividends received

6

9

Dividends paid

-

-

Other

-2

-2

Change in cash position

54

-1

NA

Opening cash

196

168

Closing cash

250

167

  • Reconciliation of net income before non-recurring items can be found in note 3.5.4.1.

At its meeting of 4 August 2022, chaired by John Anis, the Board of Directors of the Maurel & Prom Group ("M&P" or "the Group") approved the financial statements for the half year ended 30 June 2022.

Olivier de Langavant, Chief Executive Officer at Maurel & Prom, stated: "The Group's first-half results reflect the current sector dynamic. Amid this favourable environment, we keep working on maximising financial performance by maintaining operational discipline and keeping costs under control. We have refreshed our portfolio of assets by exiting Canada and expanding in Colombia, which is testament to our strategy of rational development. One aspect of this is the exploration drilling in Colombia, scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2022. In addition, the refinancing we struck in May enables us to serenely implement this growth strategy, whilst simultaneously returning value created to shareholders, as evidenced by the dividend paid at the beginning of July".

Financial performance

The Group's valued production (income from production activities, excluding lifting imbalances and inventory revaluation) in H1 2022 was $352 million. The restatement for lifting imbalances net of inventory revaluation had virtually no impact on the period, and the Group's consolidated sales for the first half of the year consequently stood at $355 million, up 89% from the same period of 2021.

Opex and G&A were $84 million during the period, in line with the average level of 2021 ($77 million in H1 2021, $91 million in H2 2021, after well interventions resumed in July 2021). The increase in crude prices took royalties and production taxes to $45 million.

EBITDA reached $250 million in the first half of 2022, compared with $117 million in the same period of the previous year. Depreciation and amortisation charges stood at $40 million. Operating income rose sharply from $74 million in H1 2021 to $205 million.

Net of financial expense (structurally negative at $17 million), income tax ($68 million, which rose because of higher income), and the share of income from equity associates ($17 million, referring mainly to the 20.46% stake in Seplat Energy), the Group's net income climbed to $138 million in the first half of 2022, compared with $32 million in H1 2021.

Turning to cash flows, operating activities generated $199 million in H1 2022. After taking into account $44 million of development capex, free cash flow before financing stood at $155 million, compared with $57 million in the first half of 2021.

The cash position as at 30 June 2022 was $250 million. Gross debt stood at $445 million ($363 million for the term loan and $82 million for the shareholder loan), meaning net debt fell by $148 million during the period, from $343 million at 31 December 2021 to $195 million at 30 June 2022.

In early July 2022, M&P refinanced its debt. It drew down the full amount of the $255 million new bank loan ($67 million being the RCF tranche) and repaid the $363 million outstanding on the former term loan, reducing gross debt by $108 million. In view of the favourable cash position, M&P decided to keep the shareholder loan at its current level of $82 million and not to draw down the second tranche of $100 million. That $100 million therefore remains available to M&P until the shareholder loan's final maturity.

The refinancing completed in early July resulted in a cash outflow of $108 million. Upon closing of the transaction, the Group's proforma cash position was $143 million (vs. $250 million as at 30 June 2022), before the dividend payment of €0.14 per share on 5 July, for a total amount of $28 million.

Production activities

Q1

Q2

H1

H1

H2

H1 2022 vs

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

H1 2021

H2 2021

M&P working interest production

Gabon (oil)

bopd

14,222

13,439

13,828

15,189

15,886

-9%

-13%

Angola (oil)

bopd

3,856

3,947

3,902

3,561

3,273

10%

19%

Tanzania (gas)

mmcfd

47.3

41.5

44.4

38.6

39.8

15%

12%

Total

boepd

25,966

24,296

25,126

25,182

25,793

0%

-3%

Average sale price

Oil

$/bbl

94.2

112.0

105.0

63.0

79.4

67%

32%

Gas

$/mmBtu

3.49

3.50

3.50

3.35

3.35

5%

4%

  • Gabon

M&P's working interest oil production (80%) on the Ezanga permit stood at 13,828 bopd (gross production: 17,285 bopd) for the first half of 2022.

As mentioned previously, production in Q2 2022 was affected by the interruption to activity at the Cap Lopez terminal, which forced M&P to reduce production for two weeks. Consequently, average production in May was 10,701 bopd for M&P's working interest (gross production: 13,377 bopd). The export situation returned to normal in June, with average production of 15,120 bopd for M&P's working interest (gross production: 18,900 bopd).

  • Tanzania

M&P's working interest gas production (48.06%) on the Mnazi Bay permit was 44.4 mmcfd (gross production: 92.3 mmcfd) for the first half of 2022, up 15% from H1 2021 and 12% from H2 2021.

  • Angola

M&P's working interest production (20%) on Block 3/05 in Q1 2022 was 3,902 bopd (gross production: 19,507 bopd). Production had been affected by maintenance operations in 2021 but returned to a higher level once those operations were completed.

Exploration activities

  • Colombia

M&P received approval from the National Hydrocarbons Agency (ANH) to extend the COR-15 permit until July 2023. Drilling of the first exploration well is expected to start by October 2022.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

