Paris, 4 August 2023
N° 15-23
Results for the first half of 2023
- Production up and financial performance in line with changes in the price of
crude
- M&P's working interest production of 27,406 boepd, up 9% and 5% compared to the first and second six months of 2022 respectively (25,126 boepd and 26,053 boepd)
- Sales of $299 million in the first half of 2023, down 16% compared to the first half of 2022 ($355 million), caused by the marked fall (29%) in the average sale price of oil over the period ($74.8/bbl against $105.0/bbl)
- Continued cost discipline in spite of the inflationary environment: limited increase in opex & G&A which reached $88 million against $84 million in the first half of 2022
- EBITDA $164 million; net income $53 million; net current income (excluding non- recurring items) $70 million
- Net debt down again in spite of an unfavourable change in the working capital requirement.
- Cash flow from operating activities $87 million ($127 million before change in the working capital requirement)
- Free cash flow of $38 million
- Net debt of $178 million as at 30 June 2023, down $21 million over the half year ($200 million as at 31 December 2022)
- Pursuit of growth and return of value to shareholders
- M&P's discussions with a view to the acquisition of Assala Energy are well advanced and shareholders will be informed of progress in due course
- Ongoing discussions with Tanzanian authorities to obtain approval for the acquisition of Wentworth Resources
- Dividend of €0.23 per share (for a total amount of $49 million) paid post half-year closing at the start of July 2023.
Key financial indicators
in $ million
H1 2023
H1 2022
Change
Income statement
Sales
299
355
-16%
Opex & G&A
-88
-84
Royalties and production taxes
-37
-45
Change in overlift/underlift position
-9
25
Other
-
-
EBITDA
164
250
-34%
Depreciation, amortisation and provisions and impairment
-54
-40
of production assets
Expenses on exploration assets
-12
-1
Other
-5
-4
Operating income
93
205
-54%
Net financial expenses
-7
-17
Income tax
-51
-68
Share of income/loss of associates
17
17
Net income
53
138
-62%
O/w net income before non-recurring items
70
143
-51%
Cash flows
Cash flow before income tax
160
250
Income tax paid
-33
-54
Operating cash flow before change in working capital
127
196
-35%
Change in working capital requirement
-40
3
Operating cash flow
87
199
-56%
Development capex
-57
-44
Exploration investments
-5
-
M&A
-
-
Dividends received
13
6
Free cash flow
38
161
-77%
Net debt service
-39
-105
Dividends paid
-
-
Other
0
-2
Change in cash position
-1
54
N/A
Cash and debt
30/06/2023
31/12/2022
Closing cash
137
138
Gross debt at closing
315
337
Net debt at closing
178
200
-11%
At its meeting of 3 August 2023, chaired by John Anis, the Board of Directors of the Maurel & Prom Group ("M&P" or "the Group") approved the financial statements for the half year ended 30 June 2023.
Olivier de Langavant, Chief Executive Officer at Maurel & Prom, stated: "As expected, the Group's financial results for the first half of 2023 are naturally less than those for the same period last year, as the price environment has returned to a more normal level after the significant volatility encountered in 2022. However, this does not in any way obscure the excellent operational and financial health of the Group. Production is increasing and costs continue to be under control in spite of the high rate of inflation affecting the sector. M&P is consolidating its position on certain assets, with the extension of the Block 3/05 licence in Angola for example, while moving away from those which do not fit with its capital allocation policy. This explains the exit from the deepwater exploration licences in Namibia in particular. In compliance with its ESG rules and commitments, the Group continues to work actively to build its future and its growth through major development projects, while ensuring the redistribution of value created to shareholders, as shown by the dividend of €0.23 per share paid at the beginning of July, up 64% compared to the previous year."
Financial performance
The Group's consolidated sales for the first six months amounted to $299 million, 16% lower than for the first six months of 2022 ($355 million), in line with the fall in the average sale price of oil ($74.8/bbl compared to $105/bbl; i.e. a drop of 29%.
Opex & G&A were $88 million over the period, a limited increase of 5% compared to their level in the first half of 2022 ($84 million). Royalties and production taxes were $37 million.
EBITDA was $164 million Depreciation and amortisation charges stood at $54 million. Expenses on exploration assets of $12 million correspond to drilling expenses incurred on the COR-15 permit in Colombia ($5 million) as well as impairment of Namibian assets ($7 million) following return of the exploration licences to the authorities. Current operating income amounted to $93 million.
Net of financial expense (structurally negative at $7million), income tax ($51 million), and the share of income from equity associates ($17 million, mainly referring to the 20.46% stake in Seplat Energy), the Group's net income fell to $53 million in the first half of 2023. Current net income, excluding exploration expenses in particular, amounted to $70 million.
Turning to cash flows, operating activities generated $127 million in the first half.2023, before the change in working capital requirement. The change in working capital requirement had a negative impact of $40 million over the period, caused in particular by an increase in receivables from SOGARA, the Gabon national refining company, amounting to $24 million as at 30 June 2023. A memorandum of understanding was signed with the Republic of Gabon in July 2023, providing for recovery of the receivable via a mechanism for charging to the recoverable costs of Ezanga with no financial loss.
After taking into account $57 million development capex (including $33 million of drilling development expenditure in Gabon), $5 million exploration capex (relating to drilling operations in Colombia) and $13 million received in dividends in relation to the 20.46% holding in Seplat Energy, free cash flow before financing stood at $38 million.
Net debt service was $39 million, including $23 million repayment of principal. The change in cash position was therefore -$1 million.
Available liquidity as at 30 June 2023 was $137 million (compared to $138 million as at 31 December 2022) and covered only the cash position, as the $67 million RCF tranche was fully drawn. This excludes the sum placed in escrow as part of the offer announced on 5 December 2022 for Wentworth Resources, which amounted to $81 million as at 30 June 2023.
Gross debt amounted to $315 million at 31 March 2023, including $236 million in a bank loan and $79 million in a shareholder loan. The first quarterly maturities on both instruments since the 2022 refinancing were paid in April 2023, for a total amount of $23 million ($19 million for the bank loan and $4 million for the shareholder loan).
Net debt therefore amounted to $178 million at 30 June 2023, a decrease of $21 million compared to 31 December 2022 ($200 million).
Production activities
Change H1 2023
Q1
Q2
H1
H1
H2
vs.
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
H1
H2
2022
2022
M&P working interest production
Gabon (oil)
b/j
15,839
15,719
15,779
13,828
15,451
+14%
+2%
Angola (oil)
b/j
3,424
4,097
3,763
3,902
3,580
-4%
+5%
Tanzania (gas)
Mpc/j
46.7
47.6
47.2
44.4
42.1
+6%
+12%
Total
bep/j
27,054
27,755
27,406
25,126
26,053
+9%
+5%
Average sale price
Oil
$/bbl
75.2
74.0
74.8
105.0
90.5
-29%
-17%
Gas
$/mmBtu
3.76
3.77
3.77
3.50
3.51
+8%
+7%
- Gabon
M&P's working interest oil production (80%) on the Ezanga permit stood at 15,779 bopd for the first half of 2023, an increase of 2% compared to the second half of 2022.
- Tanzania
M&P's working interest gas production (48.06%) on the Mnazi Bay permit was 47.2 mmcfd for the first half of 2023, up 12% from the second half of 2022.
- Angola
M&P working interest production from Blocks 3/05A and 3/05 (20%) in the first half of 2023 was 3,763 bopd, an increase of 5% on the second half of 2022.
Following publication of the decree of approval on 10 May, the licence of Block 3/05 has now been extended from 2025 to 2040. Discussions between the operator of the block and the regulator with a view to finalising the improved tax terms associated with the extension of the licence have successfully concluded and implementation of the terms is now pending validation by the authorities.
Exploration activities
- Namibia
M&P launched a farm-out process in November 2022 with a view to finding a partner for exploration licences PEL-44 and PEL-45, operated by M&P with an 85% working interest. The process ended during the first half of 2023 without resulting in any offers from companies invited to examine technical data on the two assets.
M&P therefore decided not to apply to enter the next exploration phase, which includes drilling obligations, and the licences for both PEL-44 and PEL-45 expired on 15 June 2023. This marks the end of the Group's operations in Namibia.
- Colombia
After exploratory drilling operations on the COR-15 permit ended in February 2023, M&P analysed the data collected to determine the prospectivity remaining on the permit. This exercise did not enable identification of any new significant targets, in an asset for which the Group is now free of any obligation for works.
Drilling activities
- Gabon
The C18 Maghèna drilling rig newly acquired by the Group and operated by Caroil was commissioned in March 2023 and is currently carrying out the drilling campaign on the Ezanga permit.
As part of its drilling services for third parties, in June 2023 Caroil signed an agreement with Perenco for a five-month drilling campaign starting in Q4 2023, for which the C3 drilling rig is currently being upgraded. The C16 drilling rig continues to be deployed on the drilling campaign for Assala Energy in the south of the country.
Information on the possible offer for Assala Energy Holdings Ltd
Following our announcement on 14 June 2023 regarding a possible offer for Assala Energy Holdings ("Assala"), M&P confirms that it remains in advanced discussions with the shareholders of Assala with respect to the proposed acquisition of all the shares of Assala (the "Proposed
