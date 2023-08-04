M&P's discussions with a view to the acquisition of Assala Energy are well advanced and shareholders will be informed of progress in due course

Continued cost discipline in spite of the inflationary environment: limited increase in opex & G&A which reached $88 million against $84 million in the first half of 2022

Sales of $299 million in the first half of 2023, down 16% compared to the first half of 2022 ($355 million), caused by the marked fall (29%) in the average sale price of oil over the period ($74.8/bbl against $105.0/bbl)

M&P's working interest production of 27,406 boepd, up 9% and 5% compared to the first and second six months of 2022 respectively (25,126 boepd and 26,053 boepd)

Production up and financial performance in line with changes in the price of

At its meeting of 3 August 2023, chaired by John Anis, the Board of Directors of the Maurel & Prom Group ("M&P" or "the Group") approved the financial statements for the half year ended 30 June 2023.

Olivier de Langavant, Chief Executive Officer at Maurel & Prom, stated: "As expected, the Group's financial results for the first half of 2023 are naturally less than those for the same period last year, as the price environment has returned to a more normal level after the significant volatility encountered in 2022. However, this does not in any way obscure the excellent operational and financial health of the Group. Production is increasing and costs continue to be under control in spite of the high rate of inflation affecting the sector. M&P is consolidating its position on certain assets, with the extension of the Block 3/05 licence in Angola for example, while moving away from those which do not fit with its capital allocation policy. This explains the exit from the deepwater exploration licences in Namibia in particular. In compliance with its ESG rules and commitments, the Group continues to work actively to build its future and its growth through major development projects, while ensuring the redistribution of value created to shareholders, as shown by the dividend of €0.23 per share paid at the beginning of July, up 64% compared to the previous year."

Financial performance

The Group's consolidated sales for the first six months amounted to $299 million, 16% lower than for the first six months of 2022 ($355 million), in line with the fall in the average sale price of oil ($74.8/bbl compared to $105/bbl; i.e. a drop of 29%.

Opex & G&A were $88 million over the period, a limited increase of 5% compared to their level in the first half of 2022 ($84 million). Royalties and production taxes were $37 million.

EBITDA was $164 million Depreciation and amortisation charges stood at $54 million. Expenses on exploration assets of $12 million correspond to drilling expenses incurred on the COR-15 permit in Colombia ($5 million) as well as impairment of Namibian assets ($7 million) following return of the exploration licences to the authorities. Current operating income amounted to $93 million.

Net of financial expense (structurally negative at $7million), income tax ($51 million), and the share of income from equity associates ($17 million, mainly referring to the 20.46% stake in Seplat Energy), the Group's net income fell to $53 million in the first half of 2023. Current net income, excluding exploration expenses in particular, amounted to $70 million.

Turning to cash flows, operating activities generated $127 million in the first half.2023, before the change in working capital requirement. The change in working capital requirement had a negative impact of $40 million over the period, caused in particular by an increase in receivables from SOGARA, the Gabon national refining company, amounting to $24 million as at 30 June 2023. A memorandum of understanding was signed with the Republic of Gabon in July 2023, providing for recovery of the receivable via a mechanism for charging to the recoverable costs of Ezanga with no financial loss.

After taking into account $57 million development capex (including $33 million of drilling development expenditure in Gabon), $5 million exploration capex (relating to drilling operations in Colombia) and $13 million received in dividends in relation to the 20.46% holding in Seplat Energy, free cash flow before financing stood at $38 million.

Net debt service was $39 million, including $23 million repayment of principal. The change in cash position was therefore -$1 million.

